Cranberry Sauce Recipes

The warmth of the ginger and cloves and the brightness of the orange zest come together to make this a family favorite! You can use frozen cranberries if you can't find fresh--just simmer a few minutes longer. Make this ahead of time, and save yourself some stress on the big day!
This spicy cranberry sauce uses honey and pears to sweeten it instead of sugar. I try to prepare this at least a few hours ahead of time to allow all the flavors to blend, but if you don't have time to wait, it's still delicious. A beautiful sweet/tart addition to any feast.
This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
Refreshingly sweet, tart and tangy - this recipe is incredibly easy and it's a great change of pace from the usual boring cranberry sauce. The flavor of the cranberries mingles wonderfully with the pear, honey and lemon. It freezes well too!
This bright pink applesauce is simple enough for a weeknight supper and festive enough for special occasions. It's a favorite with my family and friends and looks fabulous at a Christmas dinner! You can substitute Splenda® for the sugar.
This is a delicious fruit-filled version of cranberry sauce. The pomegranate is cooked separately to facilitate seed removal, then both parts are combined to finish cooking. It's wonderful as an accompaniment for poultry, and can be made into a lovely trifle-type dessert with vanilla pudding and pound cake.
This cranberry sauce has extra spices, diced fruits, and orange juice added to make it more exciting than plain old cranberries. Everyone always loves this at Thanksgiving and it disappears fast! It's best when made the night before and left to rest in the refrigerator overnight so all the flavors can blend together.
I've been making these cranberries for nearly 30 years. It's the first thing I prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make them the weekend before so they have lots of time to sit and have even better flavor! I hollow out fresh oranges for serving cups. Makes a beautiful presentation and I use the orange segments in my turkey brine. Cut the oranges in a zig-zag pattern around the center to make it even more holiday special! Make ahead several days before serving for best flavor. I suppose they could be served warm as well, but I find the coolness of the berries is a nice contrast with the other hot foods in the meal. You can use 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks in place of ground cinnamon, which will yield a lighter color.
Great semisweet recipe for those who prefer less white sugar in their cranberry sauce. The blueberries and raspberries give it an added flair. Great on pie and turkey, it has become a favorite part of our holiday meals. Add more sugar or honey for a sweeter sauce.
This is a quick and easy cranberry and orange sauce recipe that will please the entire family. You will never buy canned cranberry sauce again! Prepare up to two days ahead and keep in the refrigerator.
Becky's mom's recipe is so good that even anyone who says they do not like cranberries will love it! This sauce is fantastic. It should be made at least 2 weeks before use. However, I've made it the day before and it was still really good.
Don't settle for boring, mediocre cranberry sauce this holiday season. Instead, serve your friends and family this amazing reboot of the traditional Thanksgiving relish. It goes great with holiday fare like turkey and everyday favorites like biscuits. Or you can even serve it with vanilla ice cream as a dessert! Jar or freeze your leftovers to enjoy this sauce year-round!