Cranberry Sauce Recipes

Cranberry Sauce

2935
This homemade cranberry sauce is the perfect side for Thanksgiving.
By Toni

Cranberry Sauce with Orange Juice

1150
A classic stovetop recipe for cranberry sauce with orange juice and sugar.
By Toni

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

47
Fresh cranberries make a tasty, tart sauce to serve at your holiday dinner!
By Josef Plavjak

Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

81
Perfect homemade cranberry sauce for the Holidays! Tastes and smells wonderful!
By JazzyRSchrinas

Cranberry Sauce with Orange Juice, Honey, and Pears

16
Cranberry sauce is sweetened with honey and pears for a wonderful variation on traditional cranberry sauce that goes well with turkey.
By Magda

Instant Pot® Port Cranberry Sauce

Looking to spice up your cranberry sauce this holiday? Add port to your Instant Pot® cranberry sauce for a sweet fabulous flavor.
By Fioa

Cranberry Sauce with Orange Juice and Brown Sugar

10
The warmth of the ginger and cloves and the brightness of the orange zest come together to make this a family favorite! You can use frozen cranberries if you can't find fresh--just simmer a few minutes longer. Make this ahead of time, and save yourself some stress on the big day!
By France C

Maple Syrup Cranberry Sauce

27
Wonderful cranberry sauce!
By cads550

Cranberry Sauce with Honey and Pears

10
This spicy cranberry sauce uses honey and pears to sweeten it instead of sugar. I try to prepare this at least a few hours ahead of time to allow all the flavors to blend, but if you don't have time to wait, it's still delicious. A beautiful sweet/tart addition to any feast.
By Leah IL

Holiday Cranberry Sauce

368
This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine. It has been a family favorite for over ten years. I make it for Thanksgiving as well as Christmas dinner.
By Marjk

Blue Cranberry Sauce

360
This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
By Connie

Pear Honey Cranberry Sauce

149
Refreshingly sweet, tart and tangy - this recipe is incredibly easy and it's a great change of pace from the usual boring cranberry sauce. The flavor of the cranberries mingles wonderfully with the pear, honey and lemon. It freezes well too!
By Sue S
10 Quick and Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauces
Making homemade cranberry sauce is easier than finding your keys. So let's do this quick, easy, pretty, portable, make-ahead thing!
Patti's Triple Cranberry Sauce
27
"Followed the recipe exactly…it was a huge hit!" – Jerry
Cranberry Sauce
2935
Instant Pot® Cherry Cranberry Sauce
5
Our 15 Best Cranberry Sauce, Relish, and Chutney Recipes of All Time
Dried Cherry and Cranberry Sauce
35
Easy Cranberry Applesauce
7

This bright pink applesauce is simple enough for a weeknight supper and festive enough for special occasions. It's a favorite with my family and friends and looks fabulous at a Christmas dinner! You can substitute Splenda® for the sugar.

More Cranberry Sauce Recipes

Cranberry Raspberry Sauce

45
This rich raspberry and cranberry sauce is a wonderful Christmas meat sauce. It goes well with turkey or goose.
By Ryan Downs

Ginger Pear Cranberry Sauce

29
This gingery, pear-studded cranberry sauce is simply amazing.
By Chef John

Brown Sugar and Port Cranberry Sauce

23
An easy and slightly different cranberry sauce recipe. Great with turkey or with Brie and crackers!
By Menwith Hill'er Back Home !!

Cranberry Sauce with Apples

22
Tart Granny Smiths add another layer of flavor to classic cranberry sauce.
By Baking Nana

Chef John's Mango Cranberry Sauce

18
This is a slightly unusual and awesomely delicious condiment for the center of your holiday table. It contains ghost pepper hot sauce for a special kick.
By Chef John

Cranberry Pomegranate Sauce

15
This is a delicious fruit-filled version of cranberry sauce. The pomegranate is cooked separately to facilitate seed removal, then both parts are combined to finish cooking. It's wonderful as an accompaniment for poultry, and can be made into a lovely trifle-type dessert with vanilla pudding and pound cake.
By Carolyn Bunkley

Cranberry Sauce with Apricots, Raisins, and Orange

49
So easy and always a hit at our holiday dinners! This should be made at least one day ahead and refrigerated to thicken.
By TINKERTHINKER

Orange Cranberry Sauce

16
Cranberry orange sauce with a zing. A perfect complement to the Thanksgiving feast!
By lmaniloff

Cranberry Sauce II

136
This cranberry sauce is great -- it's tasty and incredibly simple to make!
By Sara

Superb Cranberry Sauce with Apples and Pears

24
This cranberry sauce has extra spices, diced fruits, and orange juice added to make it more exciting than plain old cranberries. Everyone always loves this at Thanksgiving and it disappears fast! It's best when made the night before and left to rest in the refrigerator overnight so all the flavors can blend together.
By Lisa Gentzler Shafer

Fresh Sweet Cranberry Sauce with a Twist

5
I've been making these cranberries for nearly 30 years. It's the first thing I prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make them the weekend before so they have lots of time to sit and have even better flavor! I hollow out fresh oranges for serving cups. Makes a beautiful presentation and I use the orange segments in my turkey brine. Cut the oranges in a zig-zag pattern around the center to make it even more holiday special! Make ahead several days before serving for best flavor. I suppose they could be served warm as well, but I find the coolness of the berries is a nice contrast with the other hot foods in the meal. You can use 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks in place of ground cinnamon, which will yield a lighter color.
By aunt tilly

Cranberry Sauce with Bourbon

19
Bourbon is the magic ingredient in this sweet and tangy cranberry sauce.
By CULINARYJEN

Michelle's Famous Washed Cranberry Sauce

142
A yummy cranberry sauce with a twist.
By Michelle Barr

Hazel's Cranberry Sauce

25
This is a deep red, spicy holiday sauce that goes with everything from turkey to toast. Some people eat it with a spoon when you're not looking! This recipe makes enough to last until spring.
By HazelW

Ginger-Cinnamon Cranberry Sauce

10
A quick, simple, and delicious variation on cranberry sauce. This cranberry sauce is enriched with the wonderful flavor blend of fresh ginger and cinnamon stick.
By Mr Mangia

Berry Cranberry Sauce

5
Great semisweet recipe for those who prefer less white sugar in their cranberry sauce. The blueberries and raspberries give it an added flair. Great on pie and turkey, it has become a favorite part of our holiday meals. Add more sugar or honey for a sweeter sauce.
By dumpcook

Cranberry Orange Sauce

9
This is a quick and easy cranberry and orange sauce recipe that will please the entire family. You will never buy canned cranberry sauce again! Prepare up to two days ahead and keep in the refrigerator.
By itsvince

Becky's Mom's Cranberry Sauce

12
Becky's mom's recipe is so good that even anyone who says they do not like cranberries will love it! This sauce is fantastic. It should be made at least 2 weeks before use. However, I've made it the day before and it was still really good.
By Barbara Boyer

Apple Cider Cranberry Sauce

15
This is my absolute favorite cranberry sauce. The apple cider and hint of orange combined with the warm spices just makes it special.
By Jay Lynne Stuart

Easy Instant Pot® Cranberry Sauce

2
Running out of time but not of flavor? Try this quick and easy homemade cranberry sauce, made in minutes in your Instant Pot®, that would make any chef jealous!
By Fioa

Perfect Pomegranate Cranberry Sauce

2
Don't settle for boring, mediocre cranberry sauce this holiday season. Instead, serve your friends and family this amazing reboot of the traditional Thanksgiving relish. It goes great with holiday fare like turkey and everyday favorites like biscuits. Or you can even serve it with vanilla ice cream as a dessert! Jar or freeze your leftovers to enjoy this sauce year-round!
By LaurenRae

Awesome and Easy Cranberry Sauce

5
Awesome and easy cranberry sauce for your holiday feast.
By Laura

Fig and Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

3
If you love figs and rosemary, then this sauce is for you!
By Menwith Hill'er Back Home !!

Tangy Cranberry Sauce

17
This zesty sauce is a favorite of all our family and friends. It's simple to make, and good with the turkey or on leftover turkey or chicken sandwiches. Adjust the amount of horseradish to taste.
By Lorraine Friberg
