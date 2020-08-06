BBQ & Grilled Seafood Recipes

Looking for grilled seafood recipes? Allrecipes has more than 370 trusted grilled seafood recipes complete with ratings, reviews and grilling tips.

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Sauce

68
Grilled salmon topped with cilantro, jalapeno, and butter.
By TRACIANDJIGGER

Barbeque Halibut Steaks

614
A simple recipe for barbecued halibut. Soy sauce and brown sugar add a special zip that is uncommonly delicious.
By Duane Glende

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Grilled Salmon Kyoto

197
Very unique marinade gives this grilled salmon a great taste!
By MEYERKL2

Acapulco Margarita Grouper

129
Sea bass or any firm-fleshed fish may be used if grouper is not available. The grilled fish and fresh salsa are terrific when served with grilled corn and margaritas.
By Bill Echols

Marinated Tuna Steak

1141
Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
By LINKYJ

Grilled Oyster Shooters

12
A cooked, nonalcoholic version of a well-known favorite, great as an appetizer.
By N1COLE

Whole Grilled Trout

37
Whole trout stuffed with herbs and flavorings, then grilled directly on grates, produces flavorful, flaky, tender fish with tasty crispy skin.
By Trina Cosgrave

Grilled Fish Steaks

528
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
By Sadie

Spanish Octopus

17
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Grilled Rock Lobster Tails

Grilled rock lobster tails lightly seasoned with lemon and garlic. Ready in no time at all, and oh so delicious!
By Joe Nekrasz
Grilled Shrimp Recipes
Fast, easy, and delicious. What more could you want at your BBQ—except a nice cold beer?
Healthy and Delicious Seafood Recipes for the Grill
These top-rated seafood recipes combine fresh seafood with simple, healthy preparations.
Cedar Planked Salmon
How to Grill Seafood for the Very Best Results
Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa
12 Ways to Enjoy the Best Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon I
5471

A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1115
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Cedar Planked Salmon

799
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Grilled Cod

185
Firm white cod fillets are seasoned with Cajun spice mix and lemon pepper before being grilled over hot coals. A lemon-butter sauce is basted onto the fish as it cooks.
By Jenny Crocker

Surf and Turf for Two

36
This is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.
By Staci

Grilled Sea Bass

386
Sea bass is rubbed with seasonings and grilled in an herbed butter blend.
By ZSTYLIN

Cajun Blackened Catfish

55
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
By Paul Schultz

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna with Marinade

87
This marinade can be used with most fish.
By grncreek

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Grilled Octopus

5
Tenderized octopus, char-grilled and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. Simple, yet deliciously satisfying!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

3591
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
By BLONDIEPEREZ

Mediterranean Stuffed Swordfish

58
This swordfish steak stuffed with spinach and feta cheese can be grilled or broiled.
By Valerie

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

1667
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Grilled Swordfish

64
A quick and simple swordfish recipe perfect for any night of the week.
By BKATBSC

Grilled Garlic and Herb Shrimp

365
My dad gave me this recipe, and every time I make it I have people begging me for the recipe.
By berly15216

Grilled Salmon Sandwich with Dill Sauce

40
I made this sandwich once, and have been hooked ever since! Once you get a rhythm, this is a quick and easy dinner. And tastes great hot or cold.
By cathy a

Grilled Marinated Swordfish

297
White wine, lemon juice, and soy sauce flavor this marinade for swordfish steaks cooked out on the grill.
By MIKE T 007

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

276
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota
