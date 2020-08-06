Thanksgiving Cake Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 160 Thanksgiving cake recipes, along with festive ways to decorate and garnish them. Find recipes for apple, cranberry, and pumpkin cakes, and more!

Staff Picks

Pumpkin Cake III

1003
Delicious pumpkin spice cake baked in a sheet pan. Very moist and great for potlucks. When cool, top with your favorite cream cheese frosting.
By SUE CASE

Apple Harvest Pound Cake with Caramel Glaze

408
This is a fantastic Bundt cake that my grandmother used to make for Thanksgiving. It has been a family favorite for years!
By Dani

Cranberry Upside-Down Sour Cream Cake

95
I received this recipe a couple of years ago from a friend and get rave reviews from everyone each time I prepare it. It is not only delicious, but very pretty for a holiday table. Great for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
By LINDA MAUGERI

Pumpkin Roll with Ginger and Pecans

190
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie mix.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Butter Spice Cake

171
This is a very good and moist cake recipe I received from my grandmother years ago. It makes a nice addition to any dinner table.
By Shirley

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

110
A new addition to our holiday menu. Combines pumpkin, pecans, and cheesecake. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Eleanor Johnson

Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting

36
These spiced fall cupcakes are a riff on the classic Thanksgiving casserole. These days, I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes with the meal, but marshmallowy cupcakes make a terrific fall dessert! Store any leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator.
By Doughgirl8

Autumn Cheesecake

977
This is a delicious Apple Cheesecake that I usually make in the fall.
By Stephanie

Carrot Cake III

7108
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake

537
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
By Chickentarian

Chantal's New York Cheesecake

7224
Why go to the Cheesecake Factory to get a taste of this favorite dessert when you can make your own cheesecake at home with this recipe?
By Taliesen

Mini Cheesecakes I

1176
Cherry-topped mini cheesecakes are easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! Try other flavors of fruit pie filling for the topping to change it up.
By Janice
Inspiration and Ideas

Cream Filled Cupcakes
459
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
Cherry Cheesecake
404
This recipe has two names; Cherry Cheese Cake and/or Cherry Cream Cheese Pie. It is delicious!
Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake
3871
Tres Leches Cake
382

This is a part dry, part moist Mexican cake made with three types of milk. It is a sweet and delicious treat!

More Thanksgiving Cake Recipes

New York Cheesecake III

648
A dense, thick cheesecake with a shortdough crust. This is THE definitive one! You'll never use another cheesecake recipe after you try this.
By Sandy

Healthier Bread Pudding II

46
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
By MakeItHealthy

Blueberry Pound Cake

428
Wild berries were a source of amazement to colonists. Captain John Smith spoke of Indians feasting us with strawberries, mulberries, bread, fish and other countrie provisions.
By dcbeck46

Easy Carrot Cake

322
This recipe makes a fabulous and moist carrot cake. Try it for Thanksgiving instead of or in addition to pumpkin pie.
By AUTUMN/FALL

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

315
A light-tasting, fine-textured cake. Excellent for the holiday season.
By ANNE MCCULLOUGH

Pumpkin Dump Cake

190
There are different variations of this popular recipe. I think this is the easiest one to remember and to do. Serve cool with whipped cream. Make sure to sprinkle the butter over the cake mix evenly for the crunchiest topping.
By Allrecipes Member

