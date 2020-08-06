Thanksgiving Cake Recipes

I received this recipe a couple of years ago from a friend and get rave reviews from everyone each time I prepare it. It is not only delicious, but very pretty for a holiday table. Great for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie mix.
These spiced fall cupcakes are a riff on the classic Thanksgiving casserole. These days, I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes with the meal, but marshmallowy cupcakes make a terrific fall dessert! Store any leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator.
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
There are different variations of this popular recipe. I think this is the easiest one to remember and to do. Serve cool with whipped cream. Make sure to sprinkle the butter over the cake mix evenly for the crunchiest topping.
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
I got this recipe from my water aerobics instructor. I only make it at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The first year I made it, I was too full for dessert after dinner. I only got to taste the leftover crumbs because my family ate the whole thing Christmas Day. The second year I baked it the night before Christmas and left it on the counter. When I got up Christmas morning, a fourth of it had already been eaten. Serve all by itself or with ice cream and/or fruit.