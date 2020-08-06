Staff Picks Chef John's Apple Fritters
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
Rustic Fall Fruit Tart
This rustic tart is full of apples, fresh cranberries, walnuts, and spices, and is baked in a cream cheese pastry.
Apple Crisp Cheesecake
A great dessert I came up with combining 2 favorites: apple crisp and cheesecake. It's been a hit with my family and friends. Enjoy!
Apple Crisp Cups
A yummy one-biter! Whenever I ask 'what can I bring?' these top the list! Sweet cinnamon-scented apples held in a buttery crispy oatmeal cup and crunchy sweet topping. I like to make sweet treats to share with friends. I came up with this recipe so that I could bake and take apple crisp to share easily with everyone.
Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA Apple Crisp II
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester Apple Crisp with Oat Topping
Sliced fresh apples tossed with cinnamon bake under a topping with oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter in this simple fall dessert idea.
Inspiration and Ideas Apple Crisp
"Family favorite! Everyone raves about this apple crisp, and my partner expects it as his yearly 'birthday cake.'" – Colleend74
Spicy Apple Cake
"The best apple cake I have ever made. Moist, light, and delicious!" – Brenda
Apple Turnovers Apple Turnovers
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
More Apple Dessert Recipes Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA Apple Crisp II
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester Apple Crisp with Oat Topping
Sliced fresh apples tossed with cinnamon bake under a topping with oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter in this simple fall dessert idea.
Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX Apple Turnovers
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread
I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD
German Apple Pudding Cake
A fresh apple cake with nuts and raisins that, after baking, but still hot, has a cooked caramel-like topping poured over it. If using a glass baking dish, reduce oven temperature by 25 degrees.
Air Fryer Brown Sugar and Pecan Roasted Apples
A sweet and nutty topping made with brown sugar and pecans adds incredible flavor to apples as they cook to tender perfection in the air fryer. Serve roasted apples over ice cream or yogurt, if desired.
German Apple Cake I
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
Apple Hand Pies
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
Apple Oatmeal Crisp
Its easy to make, one bowl and no mess. This has been handed down from my grandmother and I would like to share it with you.
Versunkener Apfelkuchen (German Sunken Apple Cake)
For this apple cake you need to cut the apples like a fan not only for looks - this little trick makes the cake especially moist. I like to use tart apples. You will need between 5 and 7 apples, depending on their size.
Gramma's Apple Bread Pudding
This bread pudding is the ultimate in comfort food from Gramma's kitchen. It is great for using up bread and apples. Enjoy!
By MESHEL Microwave Baked Apples
This is an easy and fast baked apple recipe. Great for brunch or snack. Stuff the apples with any additional fruits that you wish -- cranberries stuffed into apples are especially delicious.
Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
Apple Pie Filling
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections