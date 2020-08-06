Apple Dessert Recipes

Apple pies and turnovers. Cakes, cobblers, and crisps. Discover all you can do with America's favorite dessert fruit.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Apple Fritters

165
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
By Chef John

Baked Apples with Oatmeal Filling

96
Yummy apples with an oatmeal crisp filling is a great way to enjoy your fall tree-picked apples!
By Rita Spangler

Rustic Fall Fruit Tart

11
This rustic tart is full of apples, fresh cranberries, walnuts, and spices, and is baked in a cream cheese pastry.
By Carrie C

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

12
A great dessert I came up with combining 2 favorites: apple crisp and cheesecake. It's been a hit with my family and friends. Enjoy!
By Miriam M

How to Make Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Like Grandma Did

Let's dive into the sweet, saucy world of this vintage comfort food dessert.
By Jessica Furniss

Autumn Apple and Pear Lattice Pie

8
Golden pears and apples pair with cinnamon and a buttery crust for the ultimate autumn dessert.
By RuthE

Apple Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

22
A nice little pick-me-up on a cold winter morning .
By countrycooker67

Apple Crisp Cups

251
A yummy one-biter! Whenever I ask 'what can I bring?' these top the list! Sweet cinnamon-scented apples held in a buttery crispy oatmeal cup and crunchy sweet topping. I like to make sweet treats to share with friends. I came up with this recipe so that I could bake and take apple crisp to share easily with everyone.
By debbie eckstein

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11957
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Apple Crisp II

7812
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Apple Crisp - Perfect and Easy

298
Butter, flour, sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt make a quick and simple topping for fresh sliced apples.
By JoAnn Hague

Apple Crisp with Oat Topping

944
Sliced fresh apples tossed with cinnamon bake under a topping with oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter in this simple fall dessert idea.
By realnakedchef
Inspiration and Ideas

Apple Crisp
"Family favorite! Everyone raves about this apple crisp, and my partner expects it as his yearly 'birthday cake.'" – Colleend74
Spicy Apple Cake
"The best apple cake I have ever made. Moist, light, and delicious!" – Brenda
Apple Crisp Cheesecake
Apple Slab Pie
12 Apple Desserts That Are Easier Than Pie
Apple Crumble Pie
1128
Apple Turnovers
795

Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!

More Apple Dessert Recipes

Apple Crumble Pie

1128
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX

Apple Turnovers

795
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
By Maureen O'leary

Applesauce Cake I

308
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By Joanna

Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread

291
I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
By Melissa Jennings Lake

Baked Apples

295
My dad's baked apples.
By RuthE

Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings

387
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD

German Apple Pudding Cake

35
A fresh apple cake with nuts and raisins that, after baking, but still hot, has a cooked caramel-like topping poured over it. If using a glass baking dish, reduce oven temperature by 25 degrees.
By Ann

Air Fryer Brown Sugar and Pecan Roasted Apples

4
A sweet and nutty topping made with brown sugar and pecans adds incredible flavor to apples as they cook to tender perfection in the air fryer. Serve roasted apples over ice cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Allrecipes

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup

1164
This winter pureed soup will warm you up on the inside while still protecting the waistline.
By zhidaoma

German Apple Cake I

1533
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Apple Hand Pies

145
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

475
This three-layer apple pie is a Southern favorite!
By T L Dixon

Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas

11
Best Mexican-inspired breakfast or dessert! If you like, drizzle with honey.
By 80percentgray

Apple Oatmeal Crisp

1009
Its easy to make, one bowl and no mess. This has been handed down from my grandmother and I would like to share it with you.
By Dave Behnke

Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake

164
A wonderful loaf cake that is chock full of apples. It also contains raisins and nuts.
By Steve Dale

Versunkener Apfelkuchen (German Sunken Apple Cake)

For this apple cake you need to cut the apples like a fan not only for looks - this little trick makes the cake especially moist. I like to use tart apples. You will need between 5 and 7 apples, depending on their size.
By Marianne

Gramma's Apple Bread Pudding

628
This bread pudding is the ultimate in comfort food from Gramma's kitchen. It is great for using up bread and apples. Enjoy!
By MESHEL

Microwave Baked Apples

150
This is an easy and fast baked apple recipe. Great for brunch or snack. Stuff the apples with any additional fruits that you wish -- cranberries stuffed into apples are especially delicious.
By Nicole M.

Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

89
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By imagination_co

Apple Pie Filling

440
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
By RuthE
