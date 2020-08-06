BBQ Sauces, Marinades and Rubs Recipes

Your BBQ is only as good as your dry rub, marinade, and BBQ sauce will make it, and her you can try the best recipes our community of cooks has to offer.

Staff Picks

Kathy's Award Winning Barbeque Sauce

162
This is a thick and spicy barbeque chicken recipe that has won several cooking contests. The sauce consists of molasses, brown sugar, tomato juice and spices all pureed together in a blender. Some may wish to cut the amount of pepper in half.
By Kathy

Rosemary Garlic Rub

81
This olive oil based rub is great on chicken or pork, particularly when using an indirect grilling method. You can also use this on potatoes. To coat potatoes, cut small baking potatoes into eighths and par boil for about 5 minutes. Coat with mixture and place directly on medium high grill rack, turning every five minutes, for about fifteen minutes, until tender.
By Christopher Anderson

Jerk Seasoning

93
This is a great seasoning for any meat. You can make more of it all at once and store it in an airtight container. Make sure you store it in a cool, dry place.
By Celia

Carolina-Style Barbeque Sauce

29
This Carolina-style barbeque sauce features fresh apple, but otherwise it's a fairly straightforward, totally in-your-face-with-tang-and-heat recipe. It is fantastic on pulled pork and molasses-brined pork chops.
By Chef John

Italian Chicken Marinade

275
This is a simple but delicious way of marinating your chicken.
By Steve Harrity

Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce

78
Great thick sauce on ribs and chicken!
By CAPITALCATERING

Teriyaki Marinade

284
Marinate chicken, steaks, or other favorite meats in this marinade for at least 2 hours before grilling. Enjoy!
By Mary Savard

Caribbean BBQ Sauce II

5
Living in the Caribbean is a wonderful way of life! I am always trying to come up with new recipes that combine my new culture and my roots. Although I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, southern barbecue was a big part of my youth. Coming up with unique BBQ sauces was family fun. Spice this recipe up or down according to your personal taste.
By BAJATHECAT

Fajita Marinade I

Delicious fajita marinade made with lime juice, olive oil, and soy sauce, and spiced up with cayenne and black pepper. Makes enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat.
By Robbie Rice

Korean BBQ Sauce

I was trying to come up with a homemade BBQ sauce for my wife since she doesn't like traditional BBQ. This is what I came up with. You could add this sauce to any kind of pork ribs.
By holmes416

Best Pork Chop Marinade

This is the best pork chop marinade I've ever tasted. I starting throwing things together in a bowl and I'm so glad I wrote it down...try this! Flavor is best when pork is grilled.
By BethAnne923

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4303
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie
Inspiration and Ideas

Krystal's Perfect Marinade for Chicken
278
"Excellent marinade. Everyone raved about how good the chicken was. Will be making again." – Benjamin Ely
CCRyder's Smoker Rib Rub
83
Become the best pitmaster in the neighborhood with this spicy rub.
Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce
Easy Chicken Marinades for Simple Grilling
Grill Your Best with Chef John's Top-Rated Sauces

More BBQ Sauces, Marinades and Rubs Recipes

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

776
This quick and easy homemade barbecue sauce has the perfect mixture of sweetness and spice.
By JRNEUMILLER

The Best Steak Marinade

848
This blend of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce makes an easy and tasty marinade for steak.
By SweetCravings

Beef Bulgogi

1126
A sweet soy, sesame, and garlic marinade knocks this bulgogi out of the park.
By Tenny Sharp

Sriracha-Soy Chicken Thigh Marinade

1
This easy chicken thigh marinade features fresh cilantro in a soy-Sriracha mixture that's sure to add plenty of taste to your chicken, whether you choose to grill or stir-fry.
By kwb

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

573
This carne asada marinade is the secret to tender, grilled flank steak.
By Lisa Arlotti

Steak Dry Rub

146
This steak seasoning recipe adds real steakhouse flavor to any cut of steak.
By richlids

Dry Rub for Ribs

634
Here's a super simple dry rub for a slab of pork ribs. Works great with chicken, too.
By Allrecipes Member

BBQ Spice Rub

127
This barbeque spice rub with brown sugar and paprika keeps best in the freezer.
By Brenda McGrath

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3041
Chicken kabobs are an easy and fun alternative to usual barbecue fare.
By Ann Marie
Doc's Best Beef Jerky

391
A homemade beef jerky marinade adds tons of flavor to dehydrated beef jerky.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

Grilled Chicken Marinade

228
Grilled chicken marinade, made with red wine vinegar, soy sauce, olive oil, and seasoning, is a simple and flavorful way to enjoy chicken in the summer.
By Jennifer

Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

571
Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are smothered in a homemade BBQ sauce.
By Nichole S

Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

231
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
By jmcdaneld

Bar-B-Que Sauce

521
This is an easy to make Bar-B-Que sauce using ingredients most people have at home.
By Debi K

Best Ever Beef Marinade

60
Use this blend of soy sauce, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce to marinate your favorite cuts of beef or any other meat.
By Shelli Brawner Schlafhauser

Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce

1169
This is a barbecue sauce recipe using Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For best results, refrigerate for a day or two, allowing the flavors to blend.
By Kevin

Alabama-Style White Barbecue Sauce

57
Chef John's Alabama-Style White Barbecue Sauce uses ingredients you probably have around the house already. It's a versatile and delicious marinade, basting sauce, and/or serving sauce.
By Chef John

Marinade for Chicken

1699
A delicious barbecue sauce for chicken on the grill. My father has used this since I can remember, and he always receives the compliments at mealtime.
By JILLYPOOH

Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce

1387
This is a Kansas City-style sauce that I make in my restaurant. It is sweet and smoky with a little bite.
By Alan Arthur
