BBQ Sauces, Marinades and Rubs Recipes

This is a thick and spicy barbeque chicken recipe that has won several cooking contests. The sauce consists of molasses, brown sugar, tomato juice and spices all pureed together in a blender. Some may wish to cut the amount of pepper in half.
This olive oil based rub is great on chicken or pork, particularly when using an indirect grilling method. You can also use this on potatoes. To coat potatoes, cut small baking potatoes into eighths and par boil for about 5 minutes. Coat with mixture and place directly on medium high grill rack, turning every five minutes, for about fifteen minutes, until tender.
This Carolina-style barbeque sauce features fresh apple, but otherwise it's a fairly straightforward, totally in-your-face-with-tang-and-heat recipe. It is fantastic on pulled pork and molasses-brined pork chops.
Living in the Caribbean is a wonderful way of life! I am always trying to come up with new recipes that combine my new culture and my roots. Although I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, southern barbecue was a big part of my youth. Coming up with unique BBQ sauces was family fun. Spice this recipe up or down according to your personal taste.
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.