Shrimp Dip Recipes

From creamy shrimp spreads to tangy shrimp salsas, here are 60+ trusted shrimp dip recipes for you to try.

Best Ever Shrimp Dip

This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!
By Monica

Shrimp Salsa

134
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman

Very Easy Shrimp Dip

62
A very quick and easy (and tasty!) shrimp dip. Serve with a nice assortment of crackers.
By Dena

Tangy Shrimp Dip

15
Tangy and tasty - this is sure to be the best tasting dip at any party. Serve with your favorite crackers or tortilla chips.
By Tarene Condie

Shrimp Spread II

44
This is a wonderful hot shrimp spread for crackers. It's quick and easy, and it goes quickly whenever it's served.
By joan

Shrimp Artichoke Dip

105
People never get enough of this wonderful dip. I always double the recipe to make sure everyone is happy. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Kat

Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dip

5
A tasty combination of shrimp and blue cheese makes a versatile dip. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, pita bread, or anything else.
By Carol Kulikowski

10 Shrimp Dip With Cream Cheese Recipes

If you're looking for an easy seafood appetizer that'll please a crowd, you've come to the right place.
By Corey Williams

Shrimp Dip I

10
A wonderful dip that's easy to make. Serve warm with crackers
By Judy Easley

Hot Shrimp Dip

22
I came up with this when I wanted something to snack on that was tangy, cheesy, and had shrimp in it. Serve it on toasted crusty bread - easy and delicious!!
By Jennifer Cserenyi

Layered Seafood Dip

62
A friend sent me this recipe! A creamy base is layered with cocktail sauce, veggies, seafood and cheese. It's a total crowd pleaser and will be a hit at any gathering.
By Vanessa

Shrimp Mold

58
A great shrimp appetizer! Serve with crackers or toasted French bread.
By B. Gisclair
Layered Shrimp Dip
"This was super easy and really tasty! Almost can't stop eating it. Everyone loved it." – Susan Voth
Ship Island Shrimp Dip
33
"I usually serve this as a warm appetizer, and it's been a hit at every party. I use the entire package of Italian dressing, though. Easy and great in a pinch!" – Rachel
Jose's Shrimp Ceviche
113
Shrimp Surprise Spread
32
Easy Shrimp Dip

74
Easy to make and inexpensive -- sure to please any crowd. Serve this creamy dip flavored with cocktail sauce on a platter with your favorite crackers.
By Jen

Crab 'N Shrimp Dip

41
I always have this for a filler with company around the holidays, fun to serve with holiday shaped crackers that are available.
By Cindy Carnes

Shrimp Butter

23
This is a great dip for parties. It goes a long way and is served at room temperature so it does not have to be kept hot or cold. I usually serve it on thin wheat crackers.
By ROCKSTAR1115

Air Fryer Butterflied Shrimp with Pineapple and Mango Salsa

The air fryer does a fine job with these larger shrimp, about 21 to 25 per pound. Butterflying them makes quick work of the cooking time. Serve with this delicious, fruity salsa, or with your favorite dipping sauce.
By Bibi

Shrimp Appetizer

23
This quick and delicious appetizer is perfect for all occasions. Creamy, zesty and filled with tasty little shrimp, it's particularly good served with buttery round crackers.
By PATHAYES

Secret Shrimp Dip

10
Cilantro infuses this smooth shrimp dip with enough fragrance and freshness to please everyone. Serve with crackers or bread.
By Shelly M

Heavenly Shrimp Dip

17
This shrimp and cream cheese dip is easy to prepare and always popular. For best results, serve the cream cheese at room temperature and the cocktail sauce well chilled.
By Lann Clower

Shrimp Cheese Ball

6
A great party treat.
By Debbie Purdy

Shrimp Spread I

8
This easy, layered shrimp spread is my mom's favorite munchie. Serve it with your favorite crackers.
By Christine Sandwith

Thai Banana Salsa with King Prawns

15
Extremely refreshing. I make extra salsa to keep in the fridge for a pick-me-up after a long day at uni. You can serve it on a banana leaf with lime wedges.
By suyin-melissa

Shrimp Dip III

5
This is great for picnics, outings or simply to enjoy at home. Easy and fantastic! You may adjust the amount of mayonnaise and hot sauce to suit your taste.
By Therese

Shrimp Cocktail Cheese Ball Appetizer

I have been serving this shrimp ball appetizer for 45 years and it is always a big hit. It is simple and easy to prepare and good for all seasons.
By Susie

Layered Shrimp

20
This is an easy, last-minute pot-luck dish that everybody will love and only you know how "hard" it was to make.
By BMORRILL
