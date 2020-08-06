Shrimp Dip Recipes

Staff Picks Best Ever Shrimp Dip
This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!
By Monica
Shrimp Salsa
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
Very Easy Shrimp Dip
A very quick and easy (and tasty!) shrimp dip. Serve with a nice assortment of crackers.
By Dena Tangy Shrimp Dip
Tangy and tasty - this is sure to be the best tasting dip at any party. Serve with your favorite crackers or tortilla chips.
Shrimp Spread II
This is a wonderful hot shrimp spread for crackers. It's quick and easy, and it goes quickly whenever it's served.
By joan Shrimp Artichoke Dip
People never get enough of this wonderful dip. I always double the recipe to make sure everyone is happy. Serve with tortilla chips.
Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dip
A tasty combination of shrimp and blue cheese makes a versatile dip. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, pita bread, or anything else.
Shrimp Dip I
A wonderful dip that's easy to make. Serve warm with crackers
By Judy Easley Hot Shrimp Dip
I came up with this when I wanted something to snack on that was tangy, cheesy, and had shrimp in it. Serve it on toasted crusty bread - easy and delicious!!
By Jennifer Cserenyi Layered Seafood Dip
A friend sent me this recipe! A creamy base is layered with cocktail sauce, veggies, seafood and cheese. It's a total crowd pleaser and will be a hit at any gathering.
By Vanessa Shrimp Mold
A great shrimp appetizer! Serve with crackers or toasted French bread.
By B. Gisclair Inspiration and Ideas Layered Shrimp Dip
"This was super easy and really tasty! Almost can't stop eating it. Everyone loved it." – Susan Voth
Ship Island Shrimp Dip
"I usually serve this as a warm appetizer, and it's been a hit at every party. I use the entire package of Italian dressing, though. Easy and great in a pinch!" – Rachel
By B. Gisclair Jose's Shrimp Ceviche
I've looked all over the net and haven't found a shrimp ceviche quite like this one! My friends absolutely love it and beg me for the recipe! You can always double it for larger parties--it goes FAST! Serve as a dip with tortilla chips or as a topping on a tostada spread with mayo. The fearless palate might like this with hot sauce.
Shrimp Surprise Spread
This is the best appetizer I have ever tried! It is just perfect for family get togethers - everyone loves it!
By Monica Easy Shrimp Dip
Easy to make and inexpensive -- sure to please any crowd. Serve this creamy dip flavored with cocktail sauce on a platter with your favorite crackers.
By Jen Crab 'N Shrimp Dip
I always have this for a filler with company around the holidays, fun to serve with holiday shaped crackers that are available.
Shrimp Butter
This is a great dip for parties. It goes a long way and is served at room temperature so it does not have to be kept hot or cold. I usually serve it on thin wheat crackers.
Shrimp Appetizer
This quick and delicious appetizer is perfect for all occasions. Creamy, zesty and filled with tasty little shrimp, it's particularly good served with buttery round crackers.
By Jennifer Cserenyi Secret Shrimp Dip
Cilantro infuses this smooth shrimp dip with enough fragrance and freshness to please everyone. Serve with crackers or bread.
Heavenly Shrimp Dip
This shrimp and cream cheese dip is easy to prepare and always popular. For best results, serve the cream cheese at room temperature and the cocktail sauce well chilled.
By Lann Clower Shrimp Spread I
This easy, layered shrimp spread is my mom's favorite munchie. Serve it with your favorite crackers.
By Christine Sandwith Thai Banana Salsa with King Prawns
Extremely refreshing. I make extra salsa to keep in the fridge for a pick-me-up after a long day at uni. You can serve it on a banana leaf with lime wedges.
By suyin-melissa Shrimp Dip III
This is great for picnics, outings or simply to enjoy at home. Easy and fantastic! You may adjust the amount of mayonnaise and hot sauce to suit your taste.
By Therese Layered Shrimp
This is an easy, last-minute pot-luck dish that everybody will love and only you know how "hard" it was to make.
