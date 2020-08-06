Air frying crab cakes means less mess and less cleanup, but at no sacrifice to taste. They're flavorful, crisp, and lighter than if cooked with oil in a skillet. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, aioli, or tartar sauce, as well as fresh lemon wedges.
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
To make this simple remoulade sauce, combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, pickles, minced garlic, capers, lemon juice, and a dash of cayenne. This version has some body to it. It's easy and so much better than store-bought versions. Try it with crab cakes or pretty much any grilled, broiled, or pan-seared fish.
Crab cakes with an Asian twist. Delicious served on arugula or your favorite greens. Warm cakes will wilt greens. Drizzle with sauce and a pinch of salt. Sprinkle with sesame seeds for garnish. Another option would be to make these as bite-size cakes and serve as an appetizer.
These crab cakes are just the best. I make these often at home, and I make a smaller appetizer size for parties. They are always a hit. They are easy and delicious. I won't eat crab cakes out anymore! Serve with fresh squeezed lemon and tartar sauce!