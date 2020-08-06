Crab Cake Recipes

Photos and tips for tasty crab cakes that don't crumble! Trusted crab cake recipes from Cajun-style to Maryland crab cakes.

Staff Picks

Maryland Crab Cakes II

405
Maryland is famous for its crab cakes! After you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.
By Bea Gassman

Our 20 Best Crab Cake Recipes to Make ASAP

You don't need to travel to New England to have gourmet-level crab cakes.
By Corey Williams

Best Ever Crab Cakes

These are the fastest, easiest crab cakes I have ever made and some of the best I have ever eaten! Serve with coarse mustard on the plate or your favorite mustard sauce.
By LINDACHEK

Air Fryer Crab Cakes

Air frying crab cakes means less mess and less cleanup, but at no sacrifice to taste. They're flavorful, crisp, and lighter than if cooked with oil in a skillet. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, aioli, or tartar sauce, as well as fresh lemon wedges.
By lutzflcat

Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes

Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
By T. Kent

Cajun Crab Cakes (No Breadcrumbs)

36
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
By Tracy

True Maryland Crab Cakes

53
This Crab Cake recipe is the true Crab Cake with no fillers and no heavy spices, all crab meat. This recipe has been in my family for generations.
By Robert

Risotto Crab Cakes

A bit of cooked risotto adds a creamy, chewy texture to these delicious crab cakes that can be served as a main course or made smaller and served as an appetizer.
By lsneed62

Chef John's Remoulade Sauce

25
To make this simple remoulade sauce, combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, pickles, minced garlic, capers, lemon juice, and a dash of cayenne. This version has some body to it. It's easy and so much better than store-bought versions. Try it with crab cakes or pretty much any grilled, broiled, or pan-seared fish.
By Chef John

Asian Crab Cake Salad

5
Crab cakes with an Asian twist. Delicious served on arugula or your favorite greens. Warm cakes will wilt greens. Drizzle with sauce and a pinch of salt. Sprinkle with sesame seeds for garnish. Another option would be to make these as bite-size cakes and serve as an appetizer.
By mkecupcakequeen

Paleo Maryland Crab Cakes

26
Feel free to get creative! Add celery, jalapenos, or other ingredients. You can also use chopped shrimp in this recipe for shrimp cakes.
By sammyc14

Best Ever Crab Cakes

527
A quick and easy crab cake that features buttery round crackers, tarragon, green onions, and red pepper flakes.
By LINDACHEK
These crab cakes are rich and moist with lots of meat and very little filling. Typical of finer restaurants!

