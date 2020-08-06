BBQ & Grilled Chicken Recipes

Best grilled and BBQ chicken recipes. See top marinades for moist meat and big flavor.

Staff Picks

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3055
A marinade made with honey, soy sauce, pepper, and garlic puts a sweet coating on chicken pieces in this honey chicken shish kabob.
By Ann Marie
Sponsored By MyPlate

How to Grill Chicken

Whether you're grilling chicken breasts, thighs, or wings, we'll walk you step-by-step through grilling chicken like a pro. 
By Melanie Fincher

Shoyu Chicken

1139
Shoyu Chicken is a popular Hawaiian dish. It is often served with rice. The word shoyu is Japanese for soy sauce. Let the chicken soak in the marinade for at least an hour, the longer the better.
By The Big E

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

468
Greek kabobs. Fantastic flavor for chicken. Marinade can also be used for pork.
By Tanya Petkos Schroeder

Chicken Tikka Masala

This is an easy recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala--chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and then served in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm pita bread.
By Yakuta

Grilled Lemon Yogurt Chicken

212
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
By Chef John

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Peach and Cherry Salsa

2
Toss together a lively peach and cherry salsa, and serve on top of grilled chicken thighs. We wait all year for fresh stone fruit, so take advantage of the abundance and dish up a slightly different take on salsa. Grilling chicken thighs seems to be a bit more forgiving than white meat. The marinade for the chicken is tasty, too!
By Bibi

Italian Chicken Marinade

275
This is a simple but delicious way of marinating your chicken.
By Steve Harrity

Copycat Chipotle® Chicken

64
Just a small amount of effort for this delicious and healthy meal. You can use this chicken for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, or fajitas. Just add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, or sour cream. Enjoy!
By RainbowJewels

Simple Grilled Hot Wings

2
Very simple hot, hot wings for grilling. Marinate your chicken in a simple hot sauce and grill up while basting those spicy wings with more of that sauce so that none goes to waste!
By J Chesnut

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!
By France C

Rotisserie Chicken

294
This is a great easy recipe that our family loves. It's perfect as the main dish of a simple meal with French fries and cole slaw.
By Nicole Baloh Korte
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Favorite 5-Star Grilled Chicken Recipes
We love chicken on the grill. It's easy to cook, endlessly versatile, and a real family-pleaser. There's enough variety here to keep you thrilled about grilled chicken all season long.
Greek Island Chicken Shish Kebabs
72
"Super delicious! I've tried many other marinades and this is the best!" – annisa_j
Good Frickin' Paprika Chicken
51
Southern BBQ Chicken
Quick Tips for Grilling Marinated Chicken
3 Easy Ways to Make Tastier Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
2953

This is an easy recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala--chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and then served in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm pita bread.

More BBQ & Grilled Chicken Recipes

Rotisserie Chicken

294
This is a great easy recipe that our family loves. It's perfect as the main dish of a simple meal with French fries and cole slaw.
By Nicole Baloh Korte

Chicken Tikka Masala

2953
This is an easy recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala--chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and then served in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm pita bread.
By Yakuta

Pineapple Chicken Tenders

871
Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!
By HJR

Copycat Chipotle® Chicken

64
Just a small amount of effort for this delicious and healthy meal. You can use this chicken for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, or fajitas. Just add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, or sour cream. Enjoy!
By RainbowJewels

Turkish Chicken Kebabs

119
I'd like to think that all the chicken coming off American grills this summer will be as tasty, juicy, and tender as these Turkish chicken kebabs. By using a flavorful, yogurt-based marinade, like the one seen herein, even inexperienced grillers can produce impressive results. I'm not sure how 'Turkish' this is--it's loosely based on a lamb marinade I've used for a long time.
By Chef John

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

390
A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
By MMMMFOOD1

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

468
Greek kabobs. Fantastic flavor for chicken. Marinade can also be used for pork.
By Tanya Petkos Schroeder

Grilled Asian Chicken

543
Great for last-minute company or a quick dinner by rounding it out with a baked potato and tossed salad.
By Janet M.

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3055
A marinade made with honey, soy sauce, pepper, and garlic puts a sweet coating on chicken pieces in this honey chicken shish kabob.
By Ann Marie
Sponsored By MyPlate

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

71
Chicken marinated with lemongrass and grilled. Garnish with rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and ground peanut.
By LUCHAPROV

Grilled Orange Chicken

117
Orange marmalade brings this recipe together for a sweet but tangy flavor.
By KitchenKing

Grilled Chicken Marinade

229
Simply the best chicken marinade for any occasion. Works wonderfully on top of a salad.
By Jennifer

Spicy Chicken Breasts

693
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Barbara Radford

Shoyu Chicken

1139
Shoyu Chicken is a popular Hawaiian dish. It is often served with rice. The word shoyu is Japanese for soy sauce. Let the chicken soak in the marinade for at least an hour, the longer the better.
By The Big E

Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

230
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
By jmcdaneld

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

16
The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!
By France C

Caribbean-Style Chicken Salad

21
This is a great summer salad. It's really easy to make, and kids love it. I like to stuff the salad into pitas and serve it like that, but it can stand alone as well.
By Avigayil

Greek Chicken

497
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Karen

Pickle Brine Chicken

61
There aren't a lot of great uses for leftover pickle juice. I did hear recently that some people like to drink this stuff after jogging, which I found to be quite shocking, since I had no idea people still jogged. Like most brined recipes, the payoff is in the texture and moisture content and not necessarily in the taste. Having said that, these did have a nice little twang. So the next time you have nothing left in the pickle jar but the juice, you now know what to do.
By Chef John

Rusty Chicken Thighs

250
I'm going to show you how to make this incredibly simple and highly effective grilled chicken marinade. It's so perfect and juicy and flavorful. It's an overall gorgeous way to grill chicken.
By Chef John

Italian Chicken Marinade

275
This is a simple but delicious way of marinating your chicken.
By Steve Harrity

Smoked Chicken Drumsticks

1
These smoky chicken drumsticks are so versatile and easy! I like to use applewood chips or other fruit woods, but maple is also a great choice. Use your favorite BBQ rub. Letting the drumsticks air dry in the refrigerator overnight, combined with a higher smoking temperature, helps prevent rubbery skin that is common when smoking chicken. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce, if desired.
By France C

Sweet Spicy Wings

245
Sweet and spicy wings! You can make two batches of the sauce, use one as a marinade before grilling the chicken, and pour the second batch over the chicken after it is grilled. It is not mandatory to do it this way, just better!
By Lisa I.

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4691
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com