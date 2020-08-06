BBQ & Grilled Chicken Recipes

There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
Toss together a lively peach and cherry salsa, and serve on top of grilled chicken thighs. We wait all year for fresh stone fruit, so take advantage of the abundance and dish up a slightly different take on salsa. Grilling chicken thighs seems to be a bit more forgiving than white meat. The marinade for the chicken is tasty, too!
Just a small amount of effort for this delicious and healthy meal. You can use this chicken for tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, or fajitas. Just add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, salsa, rice, beans, cheese, or sour cream. Enjoy!
The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!
I'd like to think that all the chicken coming off American grills this summer will be as tasty, juicy, and tender as these Turkish chicken kebabs. By using a flavorful, yogurt-based marinade, like the one seen herein, even inexperienced grillers can produce impressive results. I'm not sure how 'Turkish' this is--it's loosely based on a lamb marinade I've used for a long time.
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
There aren't a lot of great uses for leftover pickle juice. I did hear recently that some people like to drink this stuff after jogging, which I found to be quite shocking, since I had no idea people still jogged. Like most brined recipes, the payoff is in the texture and moisture content and not necessarily in the taste. Having said that, these did have a nice little twang. So the next time you have nothing left in the pickle jar but the juice, you now know what to do.
These smoky chicken drumsticks are so versatile and easy! I like to use applewood chips or other fruit woods, but maple is also a great choice. Use your favorite BBQ rub. Letting the drumsticks air dry in the refrigerator overnight, combined with a higher smoking temperature, helps prevent rubbery skin that is common when smoking chicken. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce, if desired.
Sweet and spicy wings! You can make two batches of the sauce, use one as a marinade before grilling the chicken, and pour the second batch over the chicken after it is grilled. It is not mandatory to do it this way, just better!