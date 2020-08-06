Fish Cake Recipes

Whip up easy fish cakes like salmon patties and tuna burgers with these delicious recipes.

Community Picks

Salmon Patties I

These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Sue

Air Fryer Salmon Patties

Fresh salmon patties are cooked golden in an air fryer and paired with a zesty aioli dipping sauce for an easy dinner.
By Bren

Chef John's Spicy Shrimp Cakes

12
I love Asian-style fish or shrimp cakes but almost never order them because I find there's too much filler or 'binder.' So if you want to enjoy shrimp cakes in their most pure form, give this recipe a try. It takes just a few minutes if you use your food processor. These little fried cakes are delicious served with Thai chili sauce.
By Chef John

Shredded Potato Salmon Cakes

67
Delicious salmon cakes made with potatoes and the added color of red bell pepper and green onion. I came up with the idea for this recipe out of pure laziness. I didn't want to wait for potatoes to boil! It turned out great and definitely became the overall favorite. I enjoy a simple garlic mayonnaise to accompany the cakes but you can pretty much use whatever you desire.
By NATHALIE1

Catfish Cakes

243
If you like Maryland Crab Cakes you'll love these. Plus, catfish is cheaper than crabmeat.
By Bobbie Kaye

Cod Fish Cakes

202
Delicious fish cakes made with cod, potatoes, onion, butter, and parsley! You can substitute salmon for cod if you would rather make salmon cakes.
By DRAGON11

Asian Salmon Cakes with Creamy Miso and Sake Sauce

29
A tasty flavorful appetizer, or great as a meal that uses lots of wonderful Asian flavors! You can also easily substitute for the ingredients and use leftovers too such as corn instead of onions, leftover salmon (BBQ'd, broiled or baked) instead of fresh or canned - and they still turn out great! A-plus crowd pleaser!
By HUNNY OH

21 Sauces to Serve With Fish 
Homemade tartar sauce, dill sauce, lemon sauce—find an easy dipping sauce for your fish cakes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes

349
Who needs crab and a deep fryer to enjoy these tasty delights? Tuna works great and a light pan searing does the job of cooking up this tasty treat without all the fat! Serve with hot sauce or mayonnaise.
By Raquel Teixeira

Thai Fish Cakes

38
An easy and tasty alternative for serving fish. The variations can be endless!
By MEZZIE

Salmon Patties With Dill Sauce

My daughter and I love salmon patties, and we found this version that is healthier than salmon patties made with mayo. Everyone I've made this for has asked for the recipe. I would love to hear any improvements and/or variations you make to this simple recipe. Enjoy!
By tinalyn

Lemon Aioli

24
Serve with any seafood. It's simply an amazing dipping sauce.
By Christina Tabaretti
Inspiration and Ideas

12 Simple Salmon Cake Recipes for Busy Weeknight Meals
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
"Perfect! Served with a sauce of mayo and Old Bay seasoning. Yum!" – Melinda
Easy Tuna Patties
Fish Friday Tuna Burgers
Scrumptious Salmon Cakes
Chef John's Salmon Cakes
242
More Fish Cake Recipes

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

388
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME

Easy Tuna Patties

525
Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.

Chef John's Fresh Salmon Cakes

279
Chef John's recipe for salmon cakes uses fresh wild salmon for a delicious meal any night of the week.
By Chef John

Scrumptious Salmon Cakes

472
Salmon cakes can be served as sandwiches or without the bread as a main course. This recipe for homemade patties uses canned salmon.

Super Easy Salmon Cakes

118
This recipe is a great way to used canned or leftover salmon, and is easily adapted to include whatever spices you like.
By Marianna

Salmon Cakes III

120
This recipe is an old family favorite that we enjoy from time to time. It's hearty, flavorful and great alternative to hamburgers! Substitute cubed cooked potatoes for the bread, if you like.
By Donna

Salmon Patties With Dill Sauce

64
My daughter and I love salmon patties, and we found this version that is healthier than salmon patties made with mayo. Everyone I've made this for has asked for the recipe. I would love to hear any improvements and/or variations you make to this simple recipe. Enjoy!

Chef John's Salmon Cakes

242
I'm using canned salmon for this delicious recipe. Every grocery store carries it, and canned salmon is almost always wild salmon. I'm not going to go into the wild-versus-farmed salmon debate here, but wild is not only more eco-friendly, it tastes better and is more nutritious. You could use fresh cooked salmon for this recipe if you have leftovers, but since we are mixing this up with eggs and cracker crumbs, fresh salmon just isn't necessary, so why spend the extra cash?
By Chef John

Air Fryer Salmon Croquettes

2
These easy to make salmon croquettes are just as tasty as pan-fried but they are grease free and oil free. That's thanks to an air fryer!
By Yoly

Salmon Patties II

162
This is my Dad's recipe that he taught me years ago. Dad is in his 70's now but still cooks just as well as he ever did. Simple but great!
By Del Lockamy

Potato Salmon Patties

789
My kids do not like anything fishy. I snuck this one by them and they loved it. I serve them as snacks, sandwiches, or as dinner with rice and a veggie on the side. Personally I like to dip them in horseradish and snack away!! Hope you like them.
By JoyLee

Easy Salmon Cakes

143
Salmon cakes...made from canned or leftover salmon. VERY quick and easy!
By Oliva

Fresh Salmon Burgers in the Air Fryer

I grew up on salmon patties but using fresh salmon and cooking in the air fryer makes all the difference in the world. If made as directed, you don't even need an egg to combine. Serve on toasted buns with fixings of choice, such as mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, or cheese.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Tasty Tuna Burgers

567
These tuna burgers are so delicious. My husband is a very fussy eater, and he loves these. Enjoy!
By MARBALET

Jim's Salmon Patties

164
My mom made these salmon patties all year! They were a favorite of all us kids and the neighbors too.
By JimChicago52

Oregon Salmon Patties

825
Excellent recipe for canned or fresh salmon patties. This recipe is from the Oregon coast.
By JONNYLEN

Salmon Cakes II

523
Cheddar cheese and parsley add to the color and taste of these flavorful patties. My neighbor tried them and has been passing around the recipe ever since!
By JEANIE BEAN

Salmon Patties

140
A nutritious and delicious dinner. The patties are good served with either red wine vinegar or cheese sauce. To round out your meal serve salmon patties with a big green salad and french bread.
By Jackie Smith

Salmon Cakes for One

26
Simple and tasty pan-fried salmon cakes for one (or two small eaters)! Just salmon, egg, onion, and a few staples. Mix it all up, shape into patties, and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By vikigal

Easy Salmon Patties

9
My husband loves salmon patties and I am always finding ways to lighten it up to suit my taste. This recipe taste lighter and crispier.
By Candis Schindler Swan

Salmon and Shrimp Cakes

33
This is a tasty and different salmon dish that you will definitely enjoy!!
By Kelly

Lemon Sauce for Salmon Patties

233
A slightly spicy, lemony sauce for salmon patties. Makes enough for about eight salmon patties.
By BABSKITCHEN

