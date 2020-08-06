Fish Cake Recipes

I love Asian-style fish or shrimp cakes but almost never order them because I find there's too much filler or 'binder.' So if you want to enjoy shrimp cakes in their most pure form, give this recipe a try. It takes just a few minutes if you use your food processor. These little fried cakes are delicious served with Thai chili sauce.
Delicious salmon cakes made with potatoes and the added color of red bell pepper and green onion. I came up with the idea for this recipe out of pure laziness. I didn't want to wait for potatoes to boil! It turned out great and definitely became the overall favorite. I enjoy a simple garlic mayonnaise to accompany the cakes but you can pretty much use whatever you desire.
A tasty flavorful appetizer, or great as a meal that uses lots of wonderful Asian flavors! You can also easily substitute for the ingredients and use leftovers too such as corn instead of onions, leftover salmon (BBQ'd, broiled or baked) instead of fresh or canned - and they still turn out great! A-plus crowd pleaser!
Who needs crab and a deep fryer to enjoy these tasty delights? Tuna works great and a light pan searing does the job of cooking up this tasty treat without all the fat! Serve with hot sauce or mayonnaise.
My daughter and I love salmon patties, and we found this version that is healthier than salmon patties made with mayo. Everyone I've made this for has asked for the recipe. I would love to hear any improvements and/or variations you make to this simple recipe. Enjoy!
I'm using canned salmon for this delicious recipe. Every grocery store carries it, and canned salmon is almost always wild salmon. I'm not going to go into the wild-versus-farmed salmon debate here, but wild is not only more eco-friendly, it tastes better and is more nutritious. You could use fresh cooked salmon for this recipe if you have leftovers, but since we are mixing this up with eggs and cracker crumbs, fresh salmon just isn't necessary, so why spend the extra cash?
My kids do not like anything fishy. I snuck this one by them and they loved it. I serve them as snacks, sandwiches, or as dinner with rice and a veggie on the side. Personally I like to dip them in horseradish and snack away!! Hope you like them.
I grew up on salmon patties but using fresh salmon and cooking in the air fryer makes all the difference in the world. If made as directed, you don't even need an egg to combine. Serve on toasted buns with fixings of choice, such as mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, or cheese.
Simple and tasty pan-fried salmon cakes for one (or two small eaters)! Just salmon, egg, onion, and a few staples. Mix it all up, shape into patties, and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.