Crab Appetizer Recipes

Cajun Crab Cakes (No Breadcrumbs)

Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!