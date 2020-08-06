Crab Appetizer Recipes

These tasty spring rolls are packed with vegetables, seafood and pork. They contain a lot of ingredients but are worth the effort. Serve them with your favorite sauce. Some types of mushrooms may need to be soaked 2 to 3 hours before use. Ground turkey may be substituted for pork.
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
My father made this for me while experimenting in the kitchen. It was absolutely the most delicious way to use shrimp. I think I've gotten pretty good at making this dish but it still doesn't compare to my father's! Don't be fooled by the ingredients. Most are optional and this is easy to make! Great for parties as appetizers or a main dish.
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
If you're a stuffed mushroom connoisseur, this is a must try! These practically melt in your mouth and are always a hit when I've served them to family and friends. The filling can also be used to stuff chicken breasts or fish.
Have these as appetizers or a light lunch. Using English muffins and canned crab meat. You can store in freezer until ready to use, then cook them. This is also good with Clam Chowder for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!
Air frying crab cakes means less mess and less cleanup, but at no sacrifice to taste. They're flavorful, crisp, and lighter than if cooked with oil in a skillet. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, aioli, or tartar sauce, as well as fresh lemon wedges.
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
