Crab Appetizer Recipes

Browse the best crab appetizer recipes like crab Rangoon, crab cakes, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and crab dip.

Staff Picks

Crab Cakes III

173
These have very little filler, and are very tasty!
By ABBYB

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms I

45
Crab stuffed mushroom appetizer.
By Jessica

Spring Rolls

47
These tasty spring rolls are packed with vegetables, seafood and pork. They contain a lot of ingredients but are worth the effort. Serve them with your favorite sauce. Some types of mushrooms may need to be soaked 2 to 3 hours before use. Ground turkey may be substituted for pork.
By SALLYCOOKS

Garlic Crab Artichoke Dip

122
The addition of garlic mushroom soup mix gives this dip some kick! Serve a French baguette, crackers or crostini alongside this steaming dish to give your guests something to dip into it with.
By Ilene H.

Chef John's Crab Cakes

525
These are what crab cakes are supposed to be like. They are basically a fried lump of crabmeat, held together with a minimum of filler. Delicious!

Crabmeat Toasts

23
Serve hot, these little toasts can be made with party rye instead of English muffins.
By Marsha

Special Day Crab Mold

9
I bring this crab mold every Christmas and it doesn't last long. I have served it with saltine crackers and cocktail rye bread, but you can use whatever you'd like.
By Klantz

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

176
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Best Ever Crab Cakes

526
A quick and easy crab cake that features buttery round crackers, tarragon, green onions, and red pepper flakes.
By LINDACHEK

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

336
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Maryland Crab Cakes II

405
Maryland is famous for its crab cakes! After you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.
By Bea Gassman

Crab Rangoon

217
This is said to be the closest to the rangoon served at a certain Asian food chain. The rangoon can also be deep-fried instead of baked.
By Carol Belle
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 20 Best Crab Cake Recipes to Make ASAP
You don't need to travel to New England to have gourmet-level crab cakes.
Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes
294
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
Hot Crab Dip
338
Maryland Crab Cakes I
209
Daddy's Shrimp Toast
13

My father made this for me while experimenting in the kitchen. It was absolutely the most delicious way to use shrimp. I think I've gotten pretty good at making this dish but it still doesn't compare to my father's! Don't be fooled by the ingredients. Most are optional and this is easy to make! Great for parties as appetizers or a main dish.

More Crab Appetizer Recipes

Crab Dip

655
Hot crab dip served in a bread bowl. Perfect for parties!
By Laurie O'Grady

Remoulade Sauce a la New Orleans

258
Top your crab, shrimp, lobster, salmon dishes, or seafood po' boy sandwiches with this wonderful cold sauce that has its origins in France and was then popularized in New Orleans.
By COOKINCOWGIRLS

My Crab Cakes

989
Great crab cakes with lots of flavor and spice. Serve with homemade aioli and a crisp white wine!
By Rod Mowery

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

160
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
By Lisa Felton Nash

King Crab Appetizers

359
These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers.
By 102183

Crab Rangoon III

450
Crabmeat and cream cheese wontons make excellent appetizers. Leave out the water chestnuts, if desired. Serve with your favorite Asian-style dipping sauces.
By lavaun

The Best Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

108
If you're a stuffed mushroom connoisseur, this is a must try! These practically melt in your mouth and are always a hit when I've served them to family and friends. The filling can also be used to stuff chicken breasts or fish.
By Terri Carroll

Crab Delights

92
Have these as appetizers or a light lunch. Using English muffins and canned crab meat. You can store in freezer until ready to use, then cook them. This is also good with Clam Chowder for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!
By Ellen Chirichella

Air Fryer Crab Cakes

Air frying crab cakes means less mess and less cleanup, but at no sacrifice to taste. They're flavorful, crisp, and lighter than if cooked with oil in a skillet. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, aioli, or tartar sauce, as well as fresh lemon wedges.
By lutzflcat

Chef John's Crab Rangoon

69
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.

Layered Seafood Dip

62
A friend sent me this recipe! A creamy base is layered with cocktail sauce, veggies, seafood and cheese. It's a total crowd pleaser and will be a hit at any gathering.
By Vanessa

Cajun Crab Cakes (No Breadcrumbs)

36
Two of the most crucial ingredients used in New Orleans cooking are Cajun spice and local seafood! Crab has always been my favorite type of shellfish, but I have never really cared much for crab cakes. The overpowering presence of seasoned breadcrumbs used in most recipes interferes with the sweet and delicate flavors of the fresh lump crabmeat. After years of experimenting with many of New Orleans' most famous crab cake recipes, I have created a flavorful, mouth-watering, delicious piece of work! The key is to use a small amount of crumbled crackers instead of breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy!
By Tracy

Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

34
These eggs are actually also stuffed with crab, not just topped with crab. They are extremely easy to make. This recipe includes my famous 17-minute egg-cooking method.
By Chef John

New England Crab Cakes

119
This recipe comes from Maine and is EXCELLENT! These cakes are so yummy they almost melt in your mouth! They're great served with a seafood pasta salad, boiled potatoes, or fresh steamed veggies.
By Jenna T
