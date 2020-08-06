Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

Browse 250+ shrimp appetizer recipes including classic shrimp cocktail, to grilled shrimp, ceviche, and spring rolls.

Staff Picks

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche-Estillo Sarita

273
A tried and true ceviche recipe to be enjoyed for a Sunday brunch in our cafe. It is believed by most Latinos that the best time to eat ceviche is on a sunny day. Rainy days cause stomach cramps and nightmares. Of course most Latinos (especially my wife) can make a good ceviche blindfolded on any day rain or shine, in my opinion. Excellent for an appetizer in smaller portions or as a meal itself. Personally I enjoy this with an ice cold beer on the side.
By Andre Racine

Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Shrimp

336
These are spicy and wonderful! As close as I can get to a restaurant version that I am addicted to. Serves 2 as an entree and 4 as an appetizer.
By Jan

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

401
I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!
By Sarah Z

Very Easy Shrimp Dip

62
A very quick and easy (and tasty!) shrimp dip. Serve with a nice assortment of crackers.
By Dena

Shrimp Cakes

58
Fried shrimp cakes are made with crackers and onion. This recipe includes jalapenos and Tabasco® sauce to add a little kick--very flavorful!
By EMILIERIVERA

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

3591
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
By BLONDIEPEREZ

Buffalo Shrimp

363
This is the BEST...you can adjust the intensity of the buffalo sauce to your liking. We like it HOT!!
By JIGGYnFL

Phyllo Turnovers with Shrimp and Ricotta Filling

94
I have been working with various stuffing for phyllo. This is by far the best I have come up with.
By MattyGit

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

729
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Dilled Shrimp (Rejer)

11
You can't have a Danish holiday meal without endless platters of dilled shrimp. Served on a red serving platter, it makes the perfect Christmas dish that will have your guests heaping up pyramids of shrimp on their plates. No Scandinavian buffet would be complete without it!
By WOLSELEY

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

132
The panko bread crumbs give these fried shrimp just the right amount of crunch.
By Kikkoman
Sponsored By Kikkoman

Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

185
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
By Mexican Sweetheart
Coconut Shrimp I
1974
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
20
Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)
62
Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp®
97

Just like the appetizer at Bonefish Grill®!

More Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

1667
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Authentic Vietnamese Spring Rolls (Nem Ran Hay Cha Gio)

17
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
By agoldstone

Mexican Ceviche

66
This is Authentic Mexican Ceviche, I've had it several times in Mexico, and also have learned to cook Mexican food for my husband. Every time I make this it's a hit.
By PHXGURL

Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail

127
Before I knew much about food or dining out, I knew that if they brought shrimp cocktails to the table as an appetizer, we were eating at a 'fancy' restaurant. I'm sure I enjoyed the shrimp, but what I really loved was dipping the crackers in the spicy, horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp

36
These easy-to-make air fryer shrimp can be served with a salad or on top of rice or pasta. Also great as a cold appetizer.
By bdweld

Daddy's Shrimp Toast

13
My father made this for me while experimenting in the kitchen. It was absolutely the most delicious way to use shrimp. I think I've gotten pretty good at making this dish but it still doesn't compare to my father's! Don't be fooled by the ingredients. Most are optional and this is easy to make! Great for parties as appetizers or a main dish.
By LISA158

Tangy Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

7
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
By stephenhbossin

Awesome Egg Rolls

293
They are a little time consuming, but they're definitely worth the effort. You can substitute shredded chicken or pork in this recipe. Serve with hot mustard.
By ROUVER

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

401
I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!
By Sarah Z

Air Fryer Shrimp

5
Fish fry seasoning, egg, and a spritz of oil are all you need to make these tasty, crispy air fryer shrimp! Use your favorite brand of fish fry breading mix. Serve with cocktail sauce, lemon-garlic aioli, or whatever you prefer! I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
By France C

Grilled Shrimp Scampi

855
Shrimp marinated in lemon, garlic, and parsley for 30 minutes, then grilled. Can be used as an appetizer or main dish. This recipe also works well with scallops.
By Holly Murphy

Shrimp Nachos

29
This is my most requested recipe to bring to get-togethers and there's always someone who hasn't had them who asks for the recipe. You can make it days ahead of time and have it out of the oven in just a few minutes when you need it. Add more chipotle peppers if you like it spicier. This recipe makes a lot, but it actually freezes well. I usually freeze half of it and have it another time. If you're making it for a party, though, bring it all because it will be gone!
By Hudson's Mama

Potstickers (Chinese Dumplings)

91
An authentic potsticker recipe using ground beef and ground shrimp instead of the usual pork filling. You can fill the whole package of gyoza wrappers and have filling left over for next time around.
By Ayeen

The Best Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

108
If you're a stuffed mushroom connoisseur, this is a must try! These practically melt in your mouth and are always a hit when I've served them to family and friends. The filling can also be used to stuff chicken breasts or fish.
By Terri Carroll

Rock Shrimp Tempura (Pan-Fried)

2
This is based off the famous recipe from Nobu. If you've ever had the rock shrimp at one of his restaurants, you'll definitely want to make these.
By Cipher

Vietnamese Spring Rolls With Dipping Sauce

36
These Vietnamese spring rolls are the perfect recipe for beating the heat. Poached shrimp, rice noodles, herbs, and lettuce are rolled into a thin rice wrapper. Serve with the sweet and sour dipping sauce.
By Allrecipes

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

5
These air fryer popcorn shrimp are super light and crispy. Leaving the tails on the shrimp makes them easy to handle, but feel free to remove them.
By Soup Loving Nicole
