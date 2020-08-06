Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

A tried and true ceviche recipe to be enjoyed for a Sunday brunch in our cafe. It is believed by most Latinos that the best time to eat ceviche is on a sunny day. Rainy days cause stomach cramps and nightmares. Of course most Latinos (especially my wife) can make a good ceviche blindfolded on any day rain or shine, in my opinion. Excellent for an appetizer in smaller portions or as a meal itself. Personally I enjoy this with an ice cold beer on the side.
I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
You can't have a Danish holiday meal without endless platters of dilled shrimp. Served on a red serving platter, it makes the perfect Christmas dish that will have your guests heaping up pyramids of shrimp on their plates. No Scandinavian buffet would be complete without it!
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
Before I knew much about food or dining out, I knew that if they brought shrimp cocktails to the table as an appetizer, we were eating at a 'fancy' restaurant. I'm sure I enjoyed the shrimp, but what I really loved was dipping the crackers in the spicy, horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce.
My father made this for me while experimenting in the kitchen. It was absolutely the most delicious way to use shrimp. I think I've gotten pretty good at making this dish but it still doesn't compare to my father's! Don't be fooled by the ingredients. Most are optional and this is easy to make! Great for parties as appetizers or a main dish.
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
Fish fry seasoning, egg, and a spritz of oil are all you need to make these tasty, crispy air fryer shrimp! Use your favorite brand of fish fry breading mix. Serve with cocktail sauce, lemon-garlic aioli, or whatever you prefer! I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
This is my most requested recipe to bring to get-togethers and there's always someone who hasn't had them who asks for the recipe. You can make it days ahead of time and have it out of the oven in just a few minutes when you need it. Add more chipotle peppers if you like it spicier. This recipe makes a lot, but it actually freezes well. I usually freeze half of it and have it another time. If you're making it for a party, though, bring it all because it will be gone!
If you're a stuffed mushroom connoisseur, this is a must try! These practically melt in your mouth and are always a hit when I've served them to family and friends. The filling can also be used to stuff chicken breasts or fish.
These Vietnamese spring rolls are the perfect recipe for beating the heat. Poached shrimp, rice noodles, herbs, and lettuce are rolled into a thin rice wrapper. Serve with the sweet and sour dipping sauce.