Beef Appetizer Recipes

Browse recipes for beef appetizers, including beef jerky, meatballs, nachos, lettuce wraps, and more.

Staff Picks

Beef Samosas

235
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Baked Taco Dip

15
This hot taco dip is sure to please everyone, kids included. Serve with tortilla chips.
By ChefLes

Super Nachos

144
This makes a huge meal-sized tray of nachos with lots of good stuff! You can adjust ingredient quantities to suit your preference. Serve with extra chips if required. Great for game day.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Sparkle

Beef Kushiyaki

11
A Japanese favorite.
By Julie Moon

Papas Rellenas (Fried Stuffed Potatoes)

48
My mom used to make these when we were kids. Always loved them and each time you make them you can season to taste so its different every time!
By alu1977

Beef Bacon Rolls

42
These are great for appetizers or for a meal! Make them smaller for appetizers, larger for meals.
By Dawn Kennedy

Lasagna-Stuffed Mushrooms

46
Mushrooms stuffed with all the goodness of lasagna, without the noodles!
By tiseminger

Moroccan Meat Cigars

54
This goes great with hummus on the side!
By r1v

Asian Lettuce Wraps

2742
Tangy marinated beef is wrapped in refreshing lettuce leaves in this quick and easy Asian lettuce wrap recipe.
By Rachel Castro

Homemade Beef Jerky

199
Chef John's easy recipe for homemade beef jerky is perfect for snacking, camping, or giving as gifts.

Doc's Best Beef Jerky

391
A homemade beef jerky marinade adds tons of flavor to dehydrated beef jerky.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

The Best Sweet and Sour Meatballs

777
Beef meatballs are browned, then simmered in a sweet and sour sauce. Great as an appetizer or as a main dish served over rice.
By KIMMY D
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Texas Twinkies
Brisket- and cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapenos with a BBQ glaze. This recipe requires pre-cooked brisket. It is a great recipe to use up any leftover brisket.
Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!
282
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
Reuben Dip
432
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
29

For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.

More Beef Appetizer Recipes

Asian Lettuce Wraps

2742
Tangy marinated beef is wrapped in refreshing lettuce leaves in this quick and easy Asian lettuce wrap recipe.
By Rachel Castro

Homemade Beef Jerky

199
Chef John's easy recipe for homemade beef jerky is perfect for snacking, camping, or giving as gifts.

Doc's Best Beef Jerky

391
A homemade beef jerky marinade adds tons of flavor to dehydrated beef jerky.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

The Best Sweet and Sour Meatballs

777
Beef meatballs are browned, then simmered in a sweet and sour sauce. Great as an appetizer or as a main dish served over rice.
By KIMMY D

Texas Twinkies

Brisket- and cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapenos with a BBQ glaze. This recipe requires pre-cooked brisket. It is a great recipe to use up any leftover brisket.
By burtvilla

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

282
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK

Reuben Dip

432
This is a party favorite. Everyone fights over the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven! Serve it with wheat crackers or small pieces of rye bread.
By CRUZCHIX

Beef Samosas

235
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Super Nachos

144
This makes a huge meal-sized tray of nachos with lots of good stuff! You can adjust ingredient quantities to suit your preference. Serve with extra chips if required. Great for game day.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Sparkle

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

29
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
By Chef John

Cocktail Meatballs

1940
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
By Lara

Slow Cooker Reuben Dip

497
A wonderful, easy, creamy hot dip that even sauerkraut haters love. I often take this to work potlucks because I can assemble it at work. Just throw everything in and stir a few times. Also, it's delicious when it's overcooked and kind of dry!
By C Ella Church

Fried Empanadas

186
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Sambusa

41
This is a Somali recipe. I learned it by watching my Somali friends around Ramadan and I was able to make my own variation. They are really good and I can't stop eating them. They are served during Ramadan, Weddings, Parties, or just because. Since I am married to a Somalian man, I learned to cook a few things, and there are some of my American dishes he loves as well. For a variation you can substitute shredded beef for ground beef.
By SAFIYOSMOMMY

Papas Rellenas (Fried Stuffed Potatoes)

48
My mom used to make these when we were kids. Always loved them and each time you make them you can season to taste so its different every time!
By alu1977

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

4
Philly cheesesteak sandwich in a crispy shell and made with ground beef!
By kimmi

Irish Egg Rolls

87
This is the best 'bar food' around. So tasty, so filling, so good. It is a great way to get rid of those corned beef and cabbage dinner leftovers!
By Nicolle Morrison

Barbecued Meatballs

151
Enjoy these meatballs in a wonderfully tangy sauce! Use your favorite flavor of barbecue sauce. When the meatballs are done, you can place them in a slow cooker/server to keep them warm.
By AZTHESPIAN

Lumpia (Shanghai version)

125
A recipe I know all Filipinos are proud of! Lumpia (shanghai type) is a type of egg roll, except it's mainly filled with meat. You could use pork or beef or both! It's a yummy recipe and great to serve as finger food. I like to use both beef and pork but you can substitute one for the other. VERY EASY!
By MINKCHAN

Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

254
Mix together spinach, pepperoni, and cheese for delicious easy appetizer.
By jen22

Lana's Sweet and Sour Meatballs

893
A wonderful savory meatball and sweet sauce recipe that works as a main dish, or you can use just the meatball recipe part for parties. I recommend serving over white rice.
By LANAN

Best Cheese Dip

10
This dip has all the best ingredients I've found from various other recipes and it's my favorite by far! Serve as a dip at a party or with sour cream and jalapenos to make nachos and use it as a main course!
By brookeharris

How to Make Beef Satay

79
With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
By Chef John

Beef Egg Rolls

187
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and delicious seasonings. A personal creation of mine that goes well with any Chinese dish. The sherry makes it better.
By HERCATE
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com