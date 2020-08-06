Beef Appetizer Recipes

Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
A wonderful, easy, creamy hot dip that even sauerkraut haters love. I often take this to work potlucks because I can assemble it at work. Just throw everything in and stir a few times. Also, it's delicious when it's overcooked and kind of dry!
This is a Somali recipe. I learned it by watching my Somali friends around Ramadan and I was able to make my own variation. They are really good and I can't stop eating them. They are served during Ramadan, Weddings, Parties, or just because. Since I am married to a Somalian man, I learned to cook a few things, and there are some of my American dishes he loves as well. For a variation you can substitute shredded beef for ground beef.
A recipe I know all Filipinos are proud of! Lumpia (shanghai type) is a type of egg roll, except it's mainly filled with meat. You could use pork or beef or both! It's a yummy recipe and great to serve as finger food. I like to use both beef and pork but you can substitute one for the other. VERY EASY!
This dip has all the best ingredients I've found from various other recipes and it's my favorite by far! Serve as a dip at a party or with sour cream and jalapenos to make nachos and use it as a main course!
With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.