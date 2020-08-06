Low-Calorie Recipes

Low-calorie dinners and snacks to help you eat healthier. Find top low-calorie recipes reviewed by home cooks. Make a low-cal dinner now!

Most Popular

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.64 stars
762
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Anonymous

Health Nut Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
881
An awesome healthy alternative to the usual blueberry muffin.
By ZOPOOH

Fast and Friendly Meatballs

Rating: 4.44 stars
1070
These oven-baked meatballs are fast and easy to prepare and very kid-friendly. You can serve them with pasta and spaghetti sauce or just eat them with ketchup, as my children do. Feel free to substitute lean ground beef for the ground turkey. The turkey should have at least 7% fat.
By ANASTASIAJANE

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
727
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET

10+ Low-Calorie Pork Recipes Ready in Less Than 45 Minutes

These top-rated pork recipes have it all!
By Carl Hanson

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Easy Baked Tilapia

Rating: 4.5 stars
1240
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful.
By F_Gory

12 Slow Cooker Stew Recipes Under 300 Calories

These healthy stew recipes are top-rated, easy to prep, and all under 300 calories.
By Carl Hanson

Marinated Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.55 stars
283
This recipe came from my mother. These always turn out juicy and tender no matter how long my husband leaves them on the grill! Easy to prepare, but it's always best when marinated for at least 4 hours.
By Danielle

Garlic Shrimp Linguine

Rating: 4.27 stars
952
A dazzlingly simple and delicious recipe. This is an elegant dish to serve drop-in dinner guests.
By STACEYO

9 Easy Healthy Desserts With 5 Ingredients or Less

Before you reach for a pint of low-calorie ice cream, considering making your own healthy dessert using just a few simple ingredients. Whether you make these desserts ahead of time or whip them up the night of, each one can be made using five ingredients or less. Even the pickiest eaters won't know the difference. Satisfy your sweet tooth without setting yourself back — discover easy and healthy dessert recipes with five ingredients or less.
By Melanie Fincher

Mexican Jicama Snack

Rating: 4.33 stars
27
I found this recipe while on a trip to Mexico. It is a great snack that is crunchy, has a great flavor, and is very healthy. My kids love this and they can help make it. Happy crunching!
By caztoindy
Inspiration and Ideas

5-Ingredient Main Dishes Under 300 Calories
Make your low-calorie life a whole lot easier with these simple main dish recipes.
Muesli
Rating: Unrated
189
"This is our new staple for breakfast." – CARRIZALES
Kadai Chicken
Rating: Unrated
3
9 Low-Calorie Curry Recipes for Dinner Under 400 Calories
10 Skinny Casseroles That Are Actually Delicious
Comfort Food Dishes Under 500 Calories

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.6 stars
4373

This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!

More Low-Calorie Recipes

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.63 stars
2576
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Anonymous
Pesto Pasta

Rating: 4.3 stars
202
Easy to make, but full of flavor! Good hot or cold.
By Lauren

Fluffy French Toast

Rating: 4.64 stars
4595
This French toast recipe is different because it uses flour. I have given it to some friends and they've all liked it better than the French toast they usually make!
By Bonnie Molleston

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.16 stars
3579
This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!
By chowsito

Deer Jerky

Rating: 4.73 stars
130
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
By MIKE SHELTON

Easy Roasted Broccoli

Rating: 4.61 stars
150
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

Pico de Gallo

Rating: 4.71 stars
594
Quick and easy pico de gallo that is a great app or addition to dinner. Huge hit in my house!
By Rachel Love

Roasted New Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.67 stars
1396
These are roasted potatoes at their best - plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Ben S.

Southern Fried Cabbage

Rating: 4.65 stars
687
This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Daisy

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

Rating: 4.2 stars
678
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913

Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.68 stars
538
This yummy, sweet and sour German red cabbage is easy to make!
By Sara Nolan Jennings

Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.52 stars
1003
Sweet and buttery squash--this is quick and easy, and my family loves it.
By TERRYLEE51

Best Black Beans

Rating: 4.43 stars
833
This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Simply Steamed Asparagus

Rating: 4.56 stars
133
Makes even tough asparagus, tender and tasty! Try using vinaigrette dressing in place of the butter too.
By KIMIRAEJ

Grilled Asparagus

Rating: 4.7 stars
892
The special thing about this recipe is that it's so simple. Fresh asparagus with a little oil, salt, and pepper is cooked quickly over high heat on the grill. Enjoy the natural flavor of your veggies.
By Anonymous
Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.55 stars
1691
Quick and easy way to cook turkey in the slow cooker. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.
By ms_sally

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.76 stars
482
My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
By heatherjane

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.13 stars
88
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Fish in Foil

Rating: 4.39 stars
419
The 'no smell' fish recipe that is the ONLY one I make for my family (I hate fish, they LOVE it!). Take foil packets to table for service, and keep them around for the discarding of bones and skin. Then when dinner's done, haul those babies to the outside trash.
By Denyse

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Rating: 4.61 stars
3261
Wonderful roasted cauliflower, my 11 year old son loves this! Add more spices and herbs to suit your taste.
By SHELLERY
Pesto Pasta with Chicken

Rating: 4.47 stars
1068
Easy and delicious pasta with chicken. Serve with crusty bread and salad for a quick dinner. Use as much or as little pesto sauce as you like. Using homemade pesto will taste even better, but it adds to prep time. Enjoy!
By Kristin
