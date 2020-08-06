Hot Cheese Dip Recipes

This will definitely be the biggest hit at the party! This is such an easy appetizer to make and it tastes just like the jalapeno poppers you wish you could make yourself! The hardest part of this recipe is not eating it all by yourself! Serve with sliced sourdough baguettes, tortilla chips or crackers.
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
Just change the name and bring this dish along to the next party, and you are guaranteed to be getting noticed. This taco dip is simple and lasting. Make a day or two before and just heat it up 15 minutes before serving. Be prepared for compliments!!! Serve with tortilla chips.
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
This dip has all the best ingredients I've found from various other recipes and it's my favorite by far! Serve as a dip at a party or with sour cream and jalapenos to make nachos and use it as a main course!
This dip is made for 3 to 6 men, sitting together on a Sunday, enjoying football and eating every manly thing possible. Of course, my girlfriend and her friends love it too -- but this stuff doesn't last long. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!
This recipe doesn't contain mayo or sour cream like most, so it's very cheesy and very delicious. I'm asked for the recipe every time I make it. For those who don't want a strong cheese like Cheddar, you can replace it with anything you like or even leave it out altogether. I like adding the Cheddar because it adds color and a little more flavor.
A wonderful, easy, creamy hot dip that even sauerkraut haters love. I often take this to work potlucks because I can assemble it at work. Just throw everything in and stir a few times. Also, it's delicious when it's overcooked and kind of dry!
This is the first thing to be eaten at every party, and it's sinfully easy! If you are not a big onion fan, don't be afraid. Onion is not the dominant flavor of the dish, and it adds just the right touch. Serve with crackers or cocktail toast.
This will definitely be the biggest hit at the party! This is such an easy appetizer to make and it tastes just like the jalapeno poppers you wish you could make yourself! The hardest part of this recipe is not eating it all by yourself! Serve with sliced sourdough baguettes, tortilla chips or crackers.