Hot Cheese Dip Recipes

Everybody loves a hot cheese dip -- think queso dip, spinach artichoke dip, and chili dip -- and we have the 220+ trusted hot cheese dip recipes you crave.

Blue Cheese Chicken Wing Dip

187
This is an absolutely addicting wing dip recipe. I have had countless requests for the recipe. The whole is greater than the sum of the its parts.
By Michelle Westrich

Artichoke & Spinach Dip Restaurant Style

2920
Tastes very similar to ones served in chain restaurants in our area. This one uses refrigerated Alfredo sauce as its base to give it a wonderful creamy texture.
By TERRAD

Chili Dip

50
I've had this recipe for a long time. It's great for parties and football get-togethers. With just three ingredients, it's very easy to prepare. Serve it hot with your favorite corn chips.
By Judy H

Jalapeno Popper Spread

3775
This will definitely be the biggest hit at the party! This is such an easy appetizer to make and it tastes just like the jalapeno poppers you wish you could make yourself! The hardest part of this recipe is not eating it all by yourself! Serve with sliced sourdough baguettes, tortilla chips or crackers.
By Denise Millar Ramsey

Basic Fondue

210
Your fondue party won't start hopping until the cheese starts melting. Get busy with this easy, basic Cheddar cheese fondue! It's perfect with pieces of bread or vegetables.
By KATKRO

Mexican Dip

18
This easy hot cheese dip is a delicious, chunky accompaniment to tortilla chips. Try a mixture of ground beef and ground sausage for a yummy variation.
By BabyYak3Boys

Spicy Melted Cheese Dip

42
Spicy and cheesy -- this dip will turn anyone's frown upside down! It's great for company and during the holidays. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Heather

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

826
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Erin's Year Round Party Dip

7
Just change the name and bring this dish along to the next party, and you are guaranteed to be getting noticed. This taco dip is simple and lasting. Make a day or two before and just heat it up 15 minutes before serving. Be prepared for compliments!!! Serve with tortilla chips.
By Erin Eckenrode

Florentine Artichoke Dip

1195
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.
By Stephanie S.
50
Hot Green Chile Corn Dip

Baked Cowboy Dip

9
Whether you eat it cold, piping hot right out of the oven, or after it's cooled a bit, you'll agree that Chef John's creamy, cheesy dip full of corn, tomatoes, and chile peppers is so addictive!
By Chef John

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3020
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Simple Artichoke Dip

164
One of these easiest chafing-dish dips we've seen: Three ingredients--the requisite artichokes, plus Parmesan and mayo--go into the oven for 15 minutes.
By Judy H

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

29
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
By Chef John

VELVEETA® Spicy Sausage Dip

53
A package of VELVEETA®, a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, and pork sausage. That's all you need to make this cheesy, crowd-pleasing dip.
By VELVEETA Cheese
Nacho Cheese Sauce

664
Here's a simple cheese sauce to spread over tortilla chips. Add some jalapenos to spice things up a bit.
By MARY ANN PUTMAN

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

222
Creamy and spicy, this cheese and green chili queso can be used as a dip for tortilla chips or as a sauce.
By leahnwells

Chili Cheese Dip from Hormel® Chili

26
Whether you need a tailgating triumph or a satisfying weeknight snack, this delicious dip is guaranteed to be a hit with your crowd.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Best Cheese Dip

10
This dip has all the best ingredients I've found from various other recipes and it's my favorite by far! Serve as a dip at a party or with sour cream and jalapenos to make nachos and use it as a main course!
By brookeharris

Best Football Dip Ever

101
This dip is made for 3 to 6 men, sitting together on a Sunday, enjoying football and eating every manly thing possible. Of course, my girlfriend and her friends love it too -- but this stuff doesn't last long. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!
By DICE40OUNCE

Reuben Dip

432
This is a party favorite. Everyone fights over the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven! Serve it with wheat crackers or small pieces of rye bread.
By CRUZCHIX

Creamy Cheesy Spinach Dip

81
This recipe doesn't contain mayo or sour cream like most, so it's very cheesy and very delicious. I'm asked for the recipe every time I make it. For those who don't want a strong cheese like Cheddar, you can replace it with anything you like or even leave it out altogether. I like adding the Cheddar because it adds color and a little more flavor.
By missbriannacarline

Slow Cooker Reuben Dip

496
A wonderful, easy, creamy hot dip that even sauerkraut haters love. I often take this to work potlucks because I can assemble it at work. Just throw everything in and stir a few times. Also, it's delicious when it's overcooked and kind of dry!
By C Ella Church

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

231
This hot dip is perfect for a tailgate party or anytime! Shredded chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce and lots of melted cheese create a wonderful buffalo wing flavor on a chip or with veggie sticks.
By MLALAK

Easy Sausage Cheese Balls

288
These are great for appetizers or for breakfast! Sausage cheese balls may be frozen before or after baking.
By Michelle

Cheese Dipping Sauce

146
A wonderful cheese sauce perfect for dipping chips or vegetables in.
By Jackie Smith

Hot Onion Dip

286
This is the first thing to be eaten at every party, and it's sinfully easy! If you are not a big onion fan, don't be afraid. Onion is not the dominant flavor of the dish, and it adds just the right touch. Serve with crackers or cocktail toast.
By Tracie Smothers Stephens

Big Game Dip

18
I make this every year for my Big Game parties and everyone raves over it. You can make it as spicy or as mild as you want.
By Brent Berkeypile

Texas Trash Dip

11
Stop the search! You've found the ultimate ooey, gooey, cheesy bean dip that's all the rage at game-day parties and social gatherings.
By McCormick Spice
Veronica's Hot Spinach, Artichoke and Chile Dip

479
This recipe is always a hit at parties. I combined my two favorite recipes--artichoke chili dip and hot spinach dip--into this one recipe.
By WRIGHTWOOD GIRL

Artichoke Spinach Dip

537
This is a great dip! It's prepared on the stove top instead of in the oven. Even veggie haters love this, and I'm always asked for the recipe whenever I make it. Omit the Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By CINDYJ60
