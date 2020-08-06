Nachos Recipes

Spread a little Tex-Mex magic with top-rated nacho recipes, from the traditional to the wildly inventive to the downright loco.

Staff Picks

Restaurant Style Chicken Nachos

597
This delicious and easy to prepare recipe is sure to be a big hit! Hearty enough for a meal. The key is the meat filling -- it also makes a great filling for tacos and quesadillas. This recipe can be modified to meet your own taste. I recommend serving with sour cream and guacamole. Be creative!
By LAURA B

Caribbean Nachos

45
This recipe combines spicy, sweet, and salty with a definite Caribbean flair. The multigrain chips make it a heartier and healthier dish, and add a wonderful nutty flavor. Chicken can be subbed for the shrimp, but increase the cooking time as necessary. Serve with sour cream and picante salsa.
By Smarz325

Super Deluxe Steak Nachos

17
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
By Chef John

Chicken Nachos

86
Super-simple but totally killer nachos! These are to die for with some guacamole, sour cream and salsa. If it's too spicy for you, just leave out the cayenne.
By Michelle

How to Make Nacho Cheese Sauce

Here's how to make a cheese sauce that's smooth and creamy, never grainy or goopy.
By Carl Hanson

Steven's Baked Nachos

44
My husband wanted to find chips tasting like those made at restaurants. Baking them is the key. These nachos are his claim to fame as a cook and they're delicious! I love them as a quick appetizer or late night snack! Serve with sliced jalapenos and your favorite hot sauce.
By LMarcia

Shrimp Nachos

29
This is my most requested recipe to bring to get-togethers and there's always someone who hasn't had them who asks for the recipe. You can make it days ahead of time and have it out of the oven in just a few minutes when you need it. Add more chipotle peppers if you like it spicier. This recipe makes a lot, but it actually freezes well. I usually freeze half of it and have it another time. If you're making it for a party, though, bring it all because it will be gone!
By Hudson's Mama

Super Nachos

143
This makes a huge meal-sized tray of nachos with lots of good stuff! You can adjust ingredient quantities to suit your preference. Serve with extra chips if required. Great for game day.
By bakingmecrazy
Baked Tortilla Chips

Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Kickin' Buffalo Chicken Nachos

These hearty, dude-pleasing nachos are bursting with flavor. The combination of the crunchy tortilla chips with the spicy buffalo chicken and the cool blue cheese dressing make the perfect accompaniment to a frosty cold beverage (or two!) and are great any time of day. The recipe serves 4, but sharing is optional!
By bakingmecrazy

King of the Hill Frito® Pie

14
I was watching King of the Hill, Peggy mentions making Frito® pie. My husband looks at me and says see if you can find something like that on the internet. Looking at other people's recipes on other sites, I decided to make my own version of Frito Pie. While Hank Hill prefers Wolf Brand Chili, I made my own. :) Hope you enjoy!
By MandaRue

Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos

18
A mashup of the BBQ pork nachos that are on so many menus in Memphis and the South-of-the-Border influenced Totchos that have blown up as the must-try bar food in Seattle. Serve with extra barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Leslie Kelly
Inspiration and Ideas

More Nachos Recipes

Baked Tortilla Chips

523
Cumin and lime juice add a real zing to these chips, and they're best when served warm.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Super Nachos

143
This makes a huge meal-sized tray of nachos with lots of good stuff! You can adjust ingredient quantities to suit your preference. Serve with extra chips if required. Great for game day.
By bakingmecrazy
Sheet Pan Nachos

10
A very simple sheet pan recipe, these nachos are guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together.
By The Kitchen Alchemist

Easy Nachos with Refried Beans

2
This is a quick recipe for nachos with refried beans to serve at get-togethers or on a Sunday watching football. Everyone I have served these to love them.
By Beverly

Classic Pub Style Nachos

21
I got this recipe from summer camp, and when I made them at home, my whole family was impressed. Layers of tortilla chips and salsa with the works on the side - tastes just like the nachos they serve at restaurants. Perfect for a party!
By sweets

Chicken Nachos

86
Super-simple but totally killer nachos! These are to die for with some guacamole, sour cream and salsa. If it's too spicy for you, just leave out the cayenne.
By Michelle

Chicken Nachos with Refried Beans

2
A basic recipe for nachos with refried beans that can be modified to anything you have on hand, including leftovers!
By Jennifer Dunn

Shrimp Nachos

29
This is my most requested recipe to bring to get-togethers and there's always someone who hasn't had them who asks for the recipe. You can make it days ahead of time and have it out of the oven in just a few minutes when you need it. Add more chipotle peppers if you like it spicier. This recipe makes a lot, but it actually freezes well. I usually freeze half of it and have it another time. If you're making it for a party, though, bring it all because it will be gone!
By Hudson's Mama

Steven's Baked Nachos

44
My husband wanted to find chips tasting like those made at restaurants. Baking them is the key. These nachos are his claim to fame as a cook and they're delicious! I love them as a quick appetizer or late night snack! Serve with sliced jalapenos and your favorite hot sauce.
By LMarcia

Over the Top Nachos

195
These nachos can be served as a meal, but all the good stuff makes for a great appetizer or snack while watching a game or a quick lunch for your family and friends. Better plan on making two plates of these, they're really good! Serve with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
By Charlie

Chili Nachos

27
Kick up the heat when you serve these fantastic nachos.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Zucchini Nachos

5
These low-carb nachos use zucchini slices in place of tortilla chips and ground chicken instead of beef as a healthier alternative to traditional nachos. Ground turkey also works well. You'll never miss the chips! Feel free to use your favorite toppings.
By France C

Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos

18
A mashup of the BBQ pork nachos that are on so many menus in Memphis and the South-of-the-Border influenced Totchos that have blown up as the must-try bar food in Seattle. Serve with extra barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Leslie Kelly

Corned Beef Hash Nachos

Nachos made with canned corned beef hash. Yummy!
By dvollin

Leftover Turkey Thanksgiving Nachos

4
Repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers into a great football snack!
By Amy Alden

Quick Potato Nachos

15
Healthy and fun for the family. Serve with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
By Micaella

Loaded Nachos

Layered with ground beef, cheese, beans, and more, this recipe for loaded nachos makes enough for a crowd and is perfect to snack on while watching the big game.
By Brian Genest

Buffalo Chicken Totchos

3
Crispy tater tots piled high with buffalo chicken and cheese for a 'nacho' experience your friends and family will love. Substitute blue cheese dressing for the ranch if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Caribbean Nachos

45
This recipe combines spicy, sweet, and salty with a definite Caribbean flair. The multigrain chips make it a heartier and healthier dish, and add a wonderful nutty flavor. Chicken can be subbed for the shrimp, but increase the cooking time as necessary. Serve with sour cream and picante salsa.
By Smarz325

Turkey Nacho Bake

35
A fast and easy way to prepare a pretty classic nacho treat, with ground, browned turkey meat. The kids and my husband love it. Serve with sour cream, taco sauce, salsa or guacamole.
By TKOPRIVA

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Bowl

11
Super easy to assemble and serve at gatherings. All the flavors of Buffalo chicken in a nacho bowl.
By Amanda Frederickson

Aaron's Famous Vegetarian Nachos

9
This plate of nachos is very satisfying and craveable. I can eat them once a week. You can add whatever toppings you like, but this is our favorite. Also good topped with sliced pepperoncini or diced jalapeno.
By Andrea Parker
