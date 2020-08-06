Nachos Recipes

This delicious and easy to prepare recipe is sure to be a big hit! Hearty enough for a meal. The key is the meat filling -- it also makes a great filling for tacos and quesadillas. This recipe can be modified to meet your own taste. I recommend serving with sour cream and guacamole. Be creative!
This recipe combines spicy, sweet, and salty with a definite Caribbean flair. The multigrain chips make it a heartier and healthier dish, and add a wonderful nutty flavor. Chicken can be subbed for the shrimp, but increase the cooking time as necessary. Serve with sour cream and picante salsa.
My husband wanted to find chips tasting like those made at restaurants. Baking them is the key. These nachos are his claim to fame as a cook and they're delicious! I love them as a quick appetizer or late night snack! Serve with sliced jalapenos and your favorite hot sauce.
This is my most requested recipe to bring to get-togethers and there's always someone who hasn't had them who asks for the recipe. You can make it days ahead of time and have it out of the oven in just a few minutes when you need it. Add more chipotle peppers if you like it spicier. This recipe makes a lot, but it actually freezes well. I usually freeze half of it and have it another time. If you're making it for a party, though, bring it all because it will be gone!
These hearty, dude-pleasing nachos are bursting with flavor. The combination of the crunchy tortilla chips with the spicy buffalo chicken and the cool blue cheese dressing make the perfect accompaniment to a frosty cold beverage (or two!) and are great any time of day. The recipe serves 4, but sharing is optional!
I was watching King of the Hill, Peggy mentions making Frito® pie. My husband looks at me and says see if you can find something like that on the internet. Looking at other people's recipes on other sites, I decided to make my own version of Frito Pie. While Hank Hill prefers Wolf Brand Chili, I made my own. :) Hope you enjoy!
A mashup of the BBQ pork nachos that are on so many menus in Memphis and the South-of-the-Border influenced Totchos that have blown up as the must-try bar food in Seattle. Serve with extra barbeque sauce for dipping.
I got this recipe from summer camp, and when I made them at home, my whole family was impressed. Layers of tortilla chips and salsa with the works on the side - tastes just like the nachos they serve at restaurants. Perfect for a party!
These nachos can be served as a meal, but all the good stuff makes for a great appetizer or snack while watching a game or a quick lunch for your family and friends. Better plan on making two plates of these, they're really good! Serve with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
These low-carb nachos use zucchini slices in place of tortilla chips and ground chicken instead of beef as a healthier alternative to traditional nachos. Ground turkey also works well. You'll never miss the chips! Feel free to use your favorite toppings.
This plate of nachos is very satisfying and craveable. I can eat them once a week. You can add whatever toppings you like, but this is our favorite. Also good topped with sliced pepperoncini or diced jalapeno.