Vegan Recipes

Plant-based diets are healthy, environment-friendly, and really yummy. Our collection has more than 1,940 real-people-tested vegan recipes for cooking and baking. Don't forget dessert!

Community Picks

Vegan Mug Cake with Pineapple and Mint

1
Most mug cakes are made with chocolate - this tropical vegan mug cake version is made with fresh pineapple, banana, coconut cream, and mint. No chocolate in sight! Just the way I like it.
By DiabeticaeAgora

Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls

51
Tofu scrambles up just like eggs, and with some clever spices, even non-vegans will barely notice the difference. Try setting out toppings to let family or guests assemble their own burrito bowls.

Vegan Zucchini Noodles with Chickpeas and Zucchini Blossoms

1
This is a quick and nutritious vegan main. You can leave out the zucchini blossoms since they are only in season for a short while, but if you can find them, make sure to use them!
By Rita

Rice Paper Fake Bacon

9
Some fake bacons are hit-and-miss, but because bacon is the one thing most people miss when switching to a vegetarian or vegan way of life, it's expected a fitting alternative is created. This recipe not only offers a completely meat-free bacon, but one that is low in fat and calories. To mimic the intoxicating aroma that we have come to love in the real thing, we used a combination of liquid smoke and paprika to achieve similar results cleverly using rice paper.
By MyNutriCounter

Steamed Vegan Rice Cakes (Banh Bo Hap)

Easy recipe for steamed rice cake, banh bo hap, a spongy, sweet, and gorgeous-looking vegan dessert. It costs next to nothing to make and fun for the kids.
By NPFamily Recipes

Couscous with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomato

52
A delicate, flavorful dish that will satisfy vegans and carnivores alike! Inspired by my family's deep Coptic Orthodox Christian tradition, this is a great meal alternative during strict fasting times. It contains no animal products or fats, but has enough flavor and visual impact to make you feel like you're not sacrificing a thing! I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Add chicken or prawns to make this vegan dish a carnivorous delight!
By Erin C David

Vegan Tomato Soup

12
I don't peel the tomatoes because there are lots of vitamins and fiber in the skin. If you puree the soup well, you won't taste them. I use half cherry tomatoes, half regular tomatoes.

Chai Spice "Cheesecake"

2
Cashews, non-dairy milk, and silken tofu are the secret ingredients in this rich, vegan cheesecake--homey spices like ginger and cinnamon add fall flavor.

Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

136
Made with fresh tomatoes! Wonderful taste. Serve over spaghetti noodles and add grated Parmesan cheese as desired.
By Susan Bryan Willingham

Vegan Brownies

1163
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

1943
This salad is very colorful and includes a very tasty lime dressing.
By Jen

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

217
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Vegan Soups Ready in an Hour or Less
These top-rated soup recipes are all ready to eat in an hour or less.
Vegan Appetizers That Everyone Will Love
Omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans will be happy snacking on these apps.
Ultra Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Dinners
Vegan Meringues
23
Vegan Recipes on a Budget
Vegan Pudding Recipes That Don't Taste Plant-Based
Guacamole
7435

Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.

More Vegan Recipes

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A 20-minute refried beans recipe for busy evenings. Hello, Taco Tuesday!
By MarasFlourpower

Easy Pizza Sauce I

571
Tomato paste, olive oil, garlic and dried spices including oregano, basil and rosemary steep for hours to let the rich flavors blossom in this interesting, uncooked pizzeria-style sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

2157
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Three Bean Salad

281
This three bean salad keeps well and is great for summer picnics.
By JJOHN32

Zesty Quinoa Salad

1469
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
By scrumdiddly

How to Make Pico de Gallo

525
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

Matzah

67
This recipe can be used during the Feast of Unleavened Bread.
By Batyah

Mexican Bean Salad

2710
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.

Cold Southwestern Bow Tie Pasta

14
An easy pasta salad bursting with flavor. It is fantastic for your next potluck. But bring a lot, it goes fast!
By veithk

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

36
These air fryer sweet potato fries are simply addictive!
By Deb C

Marinated Salad

63
This marinated salad combines a variety of vegetables with a sweet oil and vinegar dressing.

Black Bean and Corn Salad

1911
A colorful black bean and corn salad with a tasty lime and garlic dressing.

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

1217
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
By ASTROPHE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Mexican Rice and Beans

6
Spicy, delicious Mexican rice and beans.
By Afzal Najam

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

44
These baked potatoes made in the air fryer come out beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be!
By Bren

Chinese Green Bean Stir-Fry

90
Asian-style green beans with lots of flavor! This recipe is made for a large party; but can be scaled down for a family dinner. Serve cold or warm.

Strawberry Banana Breeze Smoothie

8
Pineapple adds a bit of tropical flavor to this classic strawberry banana smoothie. Use frozen fruit for a frostier smoothie.
Sponsored By Almond Breeze

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1499
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Poppyseed Dressing

181
This is a great dressing for a fresh fruit salad. Very tangy and sweet.

Spinach and Banana Power Smoothie

74
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
By Erin Elisabeth

Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

168
Sweet chili sauce for stir-fries, noodle dishes, and dipping spring rolls.
By Tania Hobson

Quinoa and Black Beans

5979
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Sponsored By MyPlate

Homemade Horseradish

101
It doesn't take much to make fresh horseradish. Be careful, because this is hot!
By BOOK_WORM

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

190
Easy black bean burgers for everyone! You don't need to follow the recipe or amounts exactly. I never do. Serve with your favorite burger fixings and sweet potato fries.
By jeshaka
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com