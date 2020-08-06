Fajita Recipes

Mahi mahi, onions, and bell peppers are cooked on a sheet pan with fajita spices. It's a tasty and easy weeknight meal that can be served in tortillas or over rice with your favorite toppings like tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado.
Chicken fajitas in the air fryer doesn't get any easier than this. The chicken stays nice and moist while the vegetables have a nice crisp to them. Add 2 minutes of cook time if you prefer softer veggies. I like to toast my tortillas in the air fryer as well but it is not necessary. Serve with toppings of your choice such as salsa, sliced avocado, and cheese.
I came up with this one night when I didn't know what to cook. I had leftover steak in the fridge, so I decided to get creative. These came out wonderful! The measurements are approximations, so feel free to change them according to your tastes. Serve with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
This yummy steak filling is sure to tingle your taste buds. It's easy to make ahead and when ready, it cooks quickly for a filling meal. Optional: serve with shredded lettuce or any condiments of your choice.
Marinating the chicken is an absolute must. Then cooking in a cast iron skillet results in mouth-watering fajitas. Serve with tortillas and your choice of toppings, such as salsa, guacamole or avocado, sour cream, or fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Making homemade fajita seasoning is a lot easier than you might think, and you probably already have the ingredients in your spice cabinet. Simply combine a mixture of chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and voila, you're ready to make fajitas. Brighten up this dish with a mixture of red, orange, yellow, and green peppers. Top with your favorite garnishes. We use sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Treat your family to fajita night with this simple sheet pan beef fajita recipe. A deliciously seasoned flank steak cooks in the oven alongside onions and bell peppers, and is ready in no time to be served on warm tortillas with your favorite toppings, such as avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Growing up at the very tip of Texas, this beef and chicken fajita, bean, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream recipe has always been an all-in-one hit at restaurants or any get together! Serve with Spanish rice and fresh warm flour tortillas! You can also use grilled shrimp or sausage as your meat and save time by using tortilla chips in the bag, but the taste won't be authentic.
Tex-Mex perfection for everyone! Fajitas are fun for everyone. Enjoy this Tex-Mex recipe at home--throw a fajita party where your friends and family build their own fajitas and make memories that last. Our fajitas recipe relies on GOYA® Mojo Criollo as a flavorful marinade that delivers juicy, tender meat, and GOYA® Flour Tortillas for a pocket everyone can pick up.
I searched high and low for a great recipe for slow cooker fajitas before I came up with this. The best part for me is that I don't have to defrost the meat before I throw it in there. Also, this makes a very large batch, so it's good for big families or a crowd of guests.