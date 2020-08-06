Fajita Recipes

Looking for fajita recipes? Allrecipes has more than 70 trusted fajita recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Most Popular

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Quick and easy way to prepare homemade, flavorful fajitas for a crowd!
By themoodyfoodie

Steak, Onion, and Pepper Fajitas

These yummy fajitas have an unexpected flavor you'll be sure to love! Serve with tortillas and your favorite fajita toppings.
By lv2ck

Sheet Pan Mahi Mahi Fajitas

Mahi mahi, onions, and bell peppers are cooked on a sheet pan with fajita spices. It's a tasty and easy weeknight meal that can be served in tortillas or over rice with your favorite toppings like tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado.
By Tammy Lynn

Air Fryer Steak for Fajitas

You can quickly assemble steak fajitas or a fajita steak bowl by cooking the mixture in an air fryer. The jalapeno powder is available through Savory Spice Shop®. Serve with Spanish rice if you like.
By thedailygourmet

Easy Chicken and Bell Pepper Fajitas

17
Simple, healthy dinner that's sure to please everyone's taste buds. A favorite at our Mexican nights in college! Serve on tortillas with desired garnishes (cheese, sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomato, guacamole).
By LLIGETT

Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas

Chicken fajitas in the air fryer doesn't get any easier than this. The chicken stays nice and moist while the vegetables have a nice crisp to them. Add 2 minutes of cook time if you prefer softer veggies. I like to toast my tortillas in the air fryer as well but it is not necessary. Serve with toppings of your choice such as salsa, sliced avocado, and cheese.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Fajita Quesadillas

52
I came up with this one night when I didn't know what to cook. I had leftover steak in the fridge, so I decided to get creative. These came out wonderful! The measurements are approximations, so feel free to change them according to your tastes. Serve with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
By DHANO923

How to Make the Best Chicken Fajitas EVER

By Leslie Kelly

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

70
Quick and easy shrimp fajitas in one pan. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, and avocado or any other condiments you like.
By Jen Cooks For Fun

Beef Fajitas

87
This yummy steak filling is sure to tingle your taste buds. It's easy to make ahead and when ready, it cooks quickly for a filling meal. Optional: serve with shredded lettuce or any condiments of your choice.
By CookingQueen

Vegan Fajitas

This is a wonderful meatless version of traditional fajitas! It can be prepared in advance, or right away.
By TYGSD

Spicy Chicken Fajitas

21
Family favorite in the summer, but can be cooked year-round with the broiler on cold days when you're pining for warm weather. Easy, tasty, and filling.
By Marianne Meed Ward
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 10 Best Chicken Fajita Recipes for Easy Family Dinners
These 10 top-rated chicken fajita recipes each have 4.5 stars or higher, so you're sure to find some new favorites.
Sizzlin' Fajitas
68
"These fajitas are my husband's favorite quick-and-easy dinner. They are so tasty!" – Tara Daley
Make Restaurant-Style Fajitas At Home
Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade
How To Make Sheet Pan Fajitas
Best Side Dishes for Fajitas
Fajita Seasoning
1014

Use this recipe as a DIY replacement for a prepared packet of fajita seasoning.

More Fajita Recipes

Fajita Seasoning

1014
Use this recipe as a DIY replacement for a prepared packet of fajita seasoning.
By Traci Meeds

Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas

34
These slow cooker fajitas will melt in your mouth, the steak always comes out soft and tasty! Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and/or salsa. Sour cream helps if the spice is too strong.
By Miguel Ruiz

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

335
Quick and easy way to prepare homemade, flavorful fajitas for a crowd!
By themoodyfoodie

Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas

1
Marinating the chicken is an absolute must. Then cooking in a cast iron skillet results in mouth-watering fajitas. Serve with tortillas and your choice of toppings, such as salsa, guacamole or avocado, sour cream, or fresh-squeezed lime juice.
By Yoly

Homemade Chicken Fajitas

1
Making homemade fajita seasoning is a lot easier than you might think, and you probably already have the ingredients in your spice cabinet. Simply combine a mixture of chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and voila, you're ready to make fajitas. Brighten up this dish with a mixture of red, orange, yellow, and green peppers. Top with your favorite garnishes. We use sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
By Mark A Sheeler

Beef Fajitas

87
This yummy steak filling is sure to tingle your taste buds. It's easy to make ahead and when ready, it cooks quickly for a filling meal. Optional: serve with shredded lettuce or any condiments of your choice.
By CookingQueen

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

70
Quick and easy shrimp fajitas in one pan. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, and avocado or any other condiments you like.
By Jen Cooks For Fun

Steak, Onion, and Pepper Fajitas

32
These yummy fajitas have an unexpected flavor you'll be sure to love! Serve with tortillas and your favorite fajita toppings.
By lv2ck

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

16
So easy and delicious you won't believe it. All 4 of my kids love this dish, not an easy accomplishment! Spoon into tortillas with your choice of toppings, or you can spoon onto rice.
By BusyMomTo4

Venison Fajitas

117
I tried this one evening and now my family asks for it all the time.
By kellyb

Steak Fajitas

75
Beef fajitas are delicious served with a lot of condiments on the side. My favorites are guacamole, extra cilantro, and beans and rice!
By deleteduser

Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas

Chicken fajitas in the air fryer doesn't get any easier than this. The chicken stays nice and moist while the vegetables have a nice crisp to them. Add 2 minutes of cook time if you prefer softer veggies. I like to toast my tortillas in the air fryer as well but it is not necessary. Serve with toppings of your choice such as salsa, sliced avocado, and cheese.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Karen's Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

147
Getting delicious chicken fajitas on the table is a breeze using a slow cooker; and clean up takes no time with a disposable Reynolds® Slow Cooker Liner.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
Sponsored By Reynolds Wrap

Sheet Pan Beef Fajitas

Treat your family to fajita night with this simple sheet pan beef fajita recipe. A deliciously seasoned flank steak cooks in the oven alongside onions and bell peppers, and is ready in no time to be served on warm tortillas with your favorite toppings, such as avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
By NicoleMcmom

Air Fryer Steak for Fajitas

You can quickly assemble steak fajitas or a fajita steak bowl by cooking the mixture in an air fryer. The jalapeno powder is available through Savory Spice Shop®. Serve with Spanish rice if you like.
By thedailygourmet

Fajita Quesadillas

52
I came up with this one night when I didn't know what to cook. I had leftover steak in the fridge, so I decided to get creative. These came out wonderful! The measurements are approximations, so feel free to change them according to your tastes. Serve with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
By DHANO923

Mexican Botana Platter

34
Growing up at the very tip of Texas, this beef and chicken fajita, bean, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream recipe has always been an all-in-one hit at restaurants or any get together! Serve with Spanish rice and fresh warm flour tortillas! You can also use grilled shrimp or sausage as your meat and save time by using tortilla chips in the bag, but the taste won't be authentic.
By RHONDA35

Sizzling Steak Fajitas

42
Tex-Mex perfection for everyone! Fajitas are fun for everyone. Enjoy this Tex-Mex recipe at home--throw a fajita party where your friends and family build their own fajitas and make memories that last. Our fajitas recipe relies on GOYA® Mojo Criollo as a flavorful marinade that delivers juicy, tender meat, and GOYA® Flour Tortillas for a pocket everyone can pick up.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

2
I searched high and low for a great recipe for slow cooker fajitas before I came up with this. The best part for me is that I don't have to defrost the meat before I throw it in there. Also, this makes a very large batch, so it's good for big families or a crowd of guests.
By AddiesMom6

Vegan Fajitas

154
This is a wonderful meatless version of traditional fajitas! It can be prepared in advance, or right away.
By TYGSD

Chicken Pineapple Fajitas

35
Pineapple brings a sweet and sassy flavor to this chicken fajita dish, we love it, have it a lot in the summer.
By SHERRYLYNN2

Easy Flank Steak Fajitas

33
Marinated steak strips and flavorful veggies make a delicious fajita filling--perfect for busy weeknight dinners.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
Sponsored By Reynolds Wrap

Chicken Fajita Melts

386
These cheesy chicken sandwich melts have all of the flavor of fajitas without the drippy mess!
By laughingmagpie

Spicy Chicken Fajitas

21
Family favorite in the summer, but can be cooked year-round with the broiler on cold days when you're pining for warm weather. Easy, tasty, and filling.
By Marianne Meed Ward
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com