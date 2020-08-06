BBQ & Grilled Fruit Recipes

Grilled fruit is the perfect way to get sizzling, from salads to kabobs (and don't forget dessert)! Browse more than 80 recipes for fruit grilled to perfection.

Burrata Bruschetta with Figs

5
I can't guarantee you'll be able to find Burrata and fresh Black Mission figs, but if you can, you really must give this a try. I'll tell you right now that there really isn't a substitute for this heavenly cheese.
By Chef John

Grilled Fruit Kabobs

16
A delicious summer dessert, especially when you are grilling outside already. You can have these cooking while you are enjoying your burgers or steaks! Excellent over vanilla ice cream.
By LauraKKH

Campfire Banana Splits

181
This was a recipe from my old Girl Scouting days. A very easy recipe for all ages that needs little adult supervision. Great for sleep-overs and backyard camping trips.
By Toni Boncella Blyth

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

86
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut

Sweet Grilled Peaches

44
Peaches are spruced up with a little honey and a dash of cinnamon before being packaged into foil and cooked on the grill. As my husband says, these taste like a peach cobbler without the crust!
By K Douglas

Grilled Blue Cheese Pears

21
Had some pears that needed to be used up, so we threw them on the BBQ. They taste great with pork chops (a little like an applesauce texture!) or even to accompany BBQ buffalo wings! The blue cheese is a nice pairing!
By Beth
Barbequed Pineapple

Barbecued Pineapple! Serve in a bowl or a banana boat with pineapple on either side and a scoop of ice cream or two on top and drizzled with juice glaze. You may substitute juice (1/2 cup) for the sugar and rum part of the marinade.
By Michael Fischer

Grilled Pineapple Mango Salsa

16
This salsa is so easy to make and versatile too. Add what you like, leave out what you don't like. It should taste as fresh as summer! Great with fish, chicken, pork, chips, or just with a spoon! This is a do ahead recipe for sure. It taste better the next day. Play with this salsa, I have added grapes, apples, dried cranberries, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, watermelon; just balance sweet with acid of lime or lemon. Have fun with it!
By Mama Smith

Succulent Grilled Peaches with Honey Chevre

The sweetness of the warmed peach goes so well with the creaminess of the goat cheese with a hint of honey. It's like getting cheesecake in a peach crust.
By Scott Koeneman

Bellyful of Barbecued Bananas

Throw some of those bananas on the barbi! A scrumptious dessert that will make your tastebuds jump for joy! Try pouring a drop of your favorite liquor over the bananas and ice cream just before serving.
By Charlie

Honeysuckle Pineapple

26
Pineapple wedges marinated in honey, brandy and lemon juice and grilled. A hot, sweet island-flavor treat! This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Extra Simple BBQ Banana

Whole bananas are grilled, skin and all, for a great vanilla ice cream topping. Too simple, even a kid can do this!
By Annie
Grilled Prosciutto Peaches with Burrata and Basil
13
"The saltiness of the prosciutto and sweetness of the peaches paired well together. The creamy burrata cheese and fresh basil was the perfect complement!" – KellyDB
Grilled Pineapple
"Great side dish to any BBQ chicken or pork! If your clan doesn't like hot sauce, try it with hoisin sauce...either way is a winner!" – Eldon Wallman
Grilled Peaches and Cream
How to Grill Watermelon
Skewered Cantaloupe
8 Hot Tips to Make the Best Grilled Fruit
Grilled Pineapple
245

These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!

More BBQ & Grilled Fruit Recipes

Bacon Apples

16
I cooked apples that I stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon over a campfire as a dessert for my family when we went camping. In the morning we had bacon with our breakfasts and the kids marinated the bacon in the leftover apples! The bacon was good but we ate the apples after and they where surprisingly good!
By Tracey4840

Banana Boats

114
These are great for a camp fire during a trip to the outdoors. If you don't have a fire, use the oven or barbeque. Serve with hot chocolate.
By KELS909

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil

13
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example.  Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
By Chef John

Tajin® Grilled Pineapple

Fresh pineapple sprinkled with Tajin® is one of my favorite snacks, and I also love grilled pineapple, so I decided to combine the two ideas and the result was delicious! If you like things extra spicy, feel free to use Tajin® Habanero.
By France C

Quick Savory Grilled Peaches

19
Grilled peaches are given a slightly savory treatment to make them an excellent summertime side dish.
By Javagoddess

Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Apples

126
Deliciously spiced sweet potatoes are grilled with apples for a perfect summertime dish!
By BCRANE75

Grilled Peaches and Cream

120
This is an easy grilled peach dessert! I use a honey nut flavored cream cheese spread and it's wonderful! Drizzle a little extra honey after they're grilled and they're perfect!
By OLIVIA17

Grilled Pineapple Slices

107
Grilled cinnamon sweet pineapple rings! You can't eat just one ring!
By PRAISEGOD

Skewered Cantaloupe

36
Don't turn your nose up at this dish. Melon grills beautifully, and the minty sauce takes it to the next level. For a great dessert, serve it with big scoops of vanilla ice cream.
By Althea

Grilled Peaches

116
This is a very simple, yet delicious end to a grilled meal. Peaches are grilled with a balsamic glaze, then served up with crumbled blue cheese. A sophisticated, yet extremely simple recipe. Perfect for summer entertaining!
By Allrecipes Member
Grilled Tequila-Cilantro Pineapple

10
This is an out-of-the-ordinary side dish that always turns into a conversation piece.
By R. Dils

Grilled Pineapple with Mascarpone Cream

23
Perfect dessert on a hot summer night in front of the grill for pineapple lovers.
By Ashlie

Grilled Peaches with Gingersnaps

22
A light summertime dessert. The gingersnaps give a little crunch and add some snap.
By EJNewman

Bellyful of Barbecued Bananas

90
Throw some of those bananas on the barbi! A scrumptious dessert that will make your tastebuds jump for joy! Try pouring a drop of your favorite liquor over the bananas and ice cream just before serving.
By Charlie

Banana Royale

9
A caramel-nougat candy bar stuffed into bananas, wrapped in foil and roasted in the coals for a super rich camping treat! These are really rich and a fun treat for camping that's different than S'mores.
By Bethany Dasko

Barbequed Peaches

19
Take some ripe, juicy peaches, slather them in barbecue sauce, and grill them until just heated through. Your favorite brand or recipe for barbeque sauce should work, especially ones that have a little spicy kick to them.
By Chef John
