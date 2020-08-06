BBQ & Grilled Fruit Recipes

I can't guarantee you'll be able to find Burrata and fresh Black Mission figs, but if you can, you really must give this a try. I'll tell you right now that there really isn't a substitute for this heavenly cheese.
Had some pears that needed to be used up, so we threw them on the BBQ. They taste great with pork chops (a little like an applesauce texture!) or even to accompany BBQ buffalo wings! The blue cheese is a nice pairing!
Barbecued Pineapple! Serve in a bowl or a banana boat with pineapple on either side and a scoop of ice cream or two on top and drizzled with juice glaze. You may substitute juice (1/2 cup) for the sugar and rum part of the marinade.
This salsa is so easy to make and versatile too. Add what you like, leave out what you don't like. It should taste as fresh as summer! Great with fish, chicken, pork, chips, or just with a spoon! This is a do ahead recipe for sure. It taste better the next day. Play with this salsa, I have added grapes, apples, dried cranberries, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, watermelon; just balance sweet with acid of lime or lemon. Have fun with it!
Throw some of those bananas on the barbi! A scrumptious dessert that will make your tastebuds jump for joy! Try pouring a drop of your favorite liquor over the bananas and ice cream just before serving.
Pineapple wedges marinated in honey, brandy and lemon juice and grilled. A hot, sweet island-flavor treat! This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
I cooked apples that I stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon over a campfire as a dessert for my family when we went camping. In the morning we had bacon with our breakfasts and the kids marinated the bacon in the leftover apples! The bacon was good but we ate the apples after and they where surprisingly good!
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example. Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
Fresh pineapple sprinkled with Tajin® is one of my favorite snacks, and I also love grilled pineapple, so I decided to combine the two ideas and the result was delicious! If you like things extra spicy, feel free to use Tajin® Habanero.
This is a very simple, yet delicious end to a grilled meal. Peaches are grilled with a balsamic glaze, then served up with crumbled blue cheese. A sophisticated, yet extremely simple recipe. Perfect for summer entertaining!
A caramel-nougat candy bar stuffed into bananas, wrapped in foil and roasted in the coals for a super rich camping treat! These are really rich and a fun treat for camping that's different than S'mores.
Take some ripe, juicy peaches, slather them in barbecue sauce, and grill them until just heated through. Your favorite brand or recipe for barbeque sauce should work, especially ones that have a little spicy kick to them.