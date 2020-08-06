Taco Recipes

Chicken Wonton Tacos

Rating: 4.5 stars 58

Light and tasty, these make a great appetizer or a quick and easy main dish! Kids love them! Finally a dish that makes use of ground chicken but not so far-fetched. I bake the wonton wrappers to save time and it eliminates most of the fat. Although time-consuming, you can fry wrappers in sesame or olive oil for the extra flaky shells, folded in a triangle for about 1 minute on each side. I loved the ones at Applebee's® and decided to attempt a home version. I was extremely pleased with the healthier version! Top tacos with cilantro, red onion, or sweet onion, if desired. Serve lime wedges on the side.