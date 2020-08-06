Taco Recipes

The best tacos! A soft shell taco is layered with refried beans, then wrapped around a hard shell taco, which is filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and fresh guacamole. You can top it with whatever you like, but I recommend loading it up! Also, if you don't eat meat, put melted cheese on the soft shell, and the refried beans in the hard.
This is a fun, healthy recipe to change up your Mexican meals. Bet you almost can't tell that there isn't meat! Use as substitute for meat in tacos, enchiladas, or your favorite Mexican meals. Fill taco shells with eggplant mixture and top with your favorite fixings!
Beware! This slow cooker recipe is spicy, but is an excellent shredded beef for tacos, sandwiches, or enchiladas! You can even try it on crusty rolls with the juice in a bowl on the side for dipping for a Mexican-style French dip!
Light and tasty, these make a great appetizer or a quick and easy main dish! Kids love them! Finally a dish that makes use of ground chicken but not so far-fetched. I bake the wonton wrappers to save time and it eliminates most of the fat. Although time-consuming, you can fry wrappers in sesame or olive oil for the extra flaky shells, folded in a triangle for about 1 minute on each side. I loved the ones at Applebee's® and decided to attempt a home version. I was extremely pleased with the healthier version! Top tacos with cilantro, red onion, or sweet onion, if desired. Serve lime wedges on the side.
Quick Easy and Delicious! I learned this recipe from many years of eating with the Mexican cooks at my restaurant. They like to sneak in breakfast before we open. I've grown to LOVE this breakfast. If you like spicy food, you will love this.
My kids gobble this filling up, and it has the benefit of being easy to make and nutritious, too! Serve with taco shells and top with lettuce and cheese. My favorite use is on a taco salad with cheese, tortilla strips, salsa, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, and peppers. Yummy!
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
I do not care for the premade taco shells sold at the supermarket. So I developed this recipe in my Cuisinart® Air Fryer Oven. These taco shells are crispy, golden brown, and ready to be stuffed with your favorite fillings. The best part is they are oil free and greaseless.
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
I got the idea for these shrimp tacos from a favorite restaurant. The shrimp is sauteed in honey butter, topped with a delicious mango salsa, and wrapped in a tortilla. It tastes worth a million bucks yet is so simple. Everyone will be begging for more.