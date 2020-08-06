Taco Recipes

Everything from fish tacos to more traditional chicken, pork, and beef, a wide selection of taco recipes awaits!

Staff Picks

Double Decker Tacos

125
The best tacos! A soft shell taco is layered with refried beans, then wrapped around a hard shell taco, which is filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and fresh guacamole. You can top it with whatever you like, but I recommend loading it up! Also, if you don't eat meat, put melted cheese on the soft shell, and the refried beans in the hard.
By cattfm303

Beef Soft Tacos with Mango Salsa

3
Amazing. Serve with shredded Cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, plain Greek-style yogurt mixed with lime juice, or whatever your favorite items for tacos might be.
By Boadecea

Eggplant Tacos

31
This is a fun, healthy recipe to change up your Mexican meals. Bet you almost can't tell that there isn't meat! Use as substitute for meat in tacos, enchiladas, or your favorite Mexican meals. Fill taco shells with eggplant mixture and top with your favorite fixings!
By DnDCross

Chipotle Roast for Tacos and Sandwiches

8
Beware! This slow cooker recipe is spicy, but is an excellent shredded beef for tacos, sandwiches, or enchiladas! You can even try it on crusty rolls with the juice in a bowl on the side for dipping for a Mexican-style French dip!
By Karie

How to Make Tacos at Home for Taco Tuesday or Any Day You Want

More than just fun to eat, tacos are fun to make because they offer a ton of creative options.
By Vanessa Greaves

California Tacos

39
These tacos are full of fresh vegetables and lime. They're quick and easy to make and they manage to be both healthy and very budget-friendly!
By WHIRLEDPEAS

Baja Style Fish Tacos

45
I came up with this recipe after having fish tacos from a street vendor in Ensenada, Mexico. It is the closest to authentic I have found. Salsa can be made a day in advance for flavors to blend.
By Nancy Kopperud

Green Chile Beef Tacos

78
This recipe can be done in the slow cooker or the oven (at 325 degrees F). It is pulled beef taco meat. The leftovers makes superb enchiladas. Spicy and full-bodied flavor without overdone heat.
By Mary McCarthy Maslowski

Taco Lettuce Wraps

3
Easy taco lettuce wraps.
By Kristina72913

Fish Tacos

I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home! We live in the south now, and nobody has heard of these! Serve with homemade pico de gallo, and lime wedges to squeeze on top!
By BREESE823

Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)

Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Jalisco-style, made with braised beef roasted in a fragrant 3-chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.
By gem

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

123
Chicken breast meat simmers with just a couple of seasonings in tomato sauce for a super-quick taco filling.
By Holiday Baker
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Instant Pot® Tacos al Pastor
9
Tender pork cooked in a pressure cooker, then broiled until crispy—almost like it came straight off the spit!
Recipes That Top the Taco Truck's
Try these top-rated beef and pork tacos, vegetarian tacos, fish tacos, and more.
Baja Sauce for Fish or Shrimp Tacos
The Lighter Side of Tex-Mex Tacos
Our Best Tacos Al Pastor Recipes
Breakfast Tacos You'll Want to Wake Up For
Ground Turkey Taco Meat
171

Ground turkey is seasoned with chili powder, cumin, paprika, and cayenne in this easy recipe for a meat topping for tacos or baked potatoes.

More Taco Recipes

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

171
Ground turkey is seasoned with chili powder, cumin, paprika, and cayenne in this easy recipe for a meat topping for tacos or baked potatoes.
By adnerb78

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

123
Chicken breast meat simmers with just a couple of seasonings in tomato sauce for a super-quick taco filling.
By Holiday Baker

Fish Tacos

2811
Beer battered cod are the star of these fresh and tasty fish tacos, served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and a zesty white sauce.
By BREESE823

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

22
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight

Easy Sheet Pan Fish Tacos

Easy fish tacos with slaw are a simple sheet pan meal for the family.
By NicoleMcmom

Chicken Wonton Tacos

58
Light and tasty, these make a great appetizer or a quick and easy main dish! Kids love them! Finally a dish that makes use of ground chicken but not so far-fetched. I bake the wonton wrappers to save time and it eliminates most of the fat. Although time-consuming, you can fry wrappers in sesame or olive oil for the extra flaky shells, folded in a triangle for about 1 minute on each side. I loved the ones at Applebee's® and decided to attempt a home version. I was extremely pleased with the healthier version! Top tacos with cilantro, red onion, or sweet onion, if desired. Serve lime wedges on the side.
By OdaMae

Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos

287
Quick Easy and Delicious! I learned this recipe from many years of eating with the Mexican cooks at my restaurant. They like to sneak in breakfast before we open. I've grown to LOVE this breakfast. If you like spicy food, you will love this.
By BEARNESTA

Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos

282
This recipe was handed down to me by a Korean friend. So full of flavor! I wanted to share it with you all. I did tweak it a little to add more spice. Feel free to tweak it yourself!
By jasminsheree

Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada

1261
This is a great recipe for authentic Mexican taqueria style carne asada tacos (beef tacos). These are served on the soft corn tortillas, unlike the American version of tacos.
By STANICKS

Taco Mix with Black Beans

32
My kids gobble this filling up, and it has the benefit of being easy to make and nutritious, too! Serve with taco shells and top with lettuce and cheese. My favorite use is on a taco salad with cheese, tortilla strips, salsa, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, and peppers. Yummy!
By Stephanie Land

Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)

11
Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Jalisco-style, made with braised beef roasted in a fragrant 3-chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.
By gem

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Sponsored By MyPlate

Air Fryer Oven Taco Shells

I do not care for the premade taco shells sold at the supermarket. So I developed this recipe in my Cuisinart® Air Fryer Oven. These taco shells are crispy, golden brown, and ready to be stuffed with your favorite fillings. The best part is they are oil free and greaseless.
By Yoly

Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)

7
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
By melodie

Quick Fish Tacos

229
This simple yet scrumptious recipe has a nice kick and is a house favorite. Delicious!
By Hugh Pastoriza
Sponsored By MyPlate

Lime Chicken Soft Tacos

2599
I was given this recipe by my mom when I went away to college, and it has become all of my friends' favorite!
By Marissa Wright

Easy Keto Beef Tacos

36
Plan a low-carb taco night with these irresistible, keto-friendly beef tacos made with cheese taco shells, avocados, tomatoes, and lettuce.
By Fioa

Shredded Chicken Tacos

314
Bone and skin are left on the chicken breasts so they're extra flavorful as they simmer in tomato sauce and a blend of savory seasonings.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Chicken Tacos

330
This chicken tacos recipe is quick and easy--perfect for those nights when you don't have a lot of time for dinner preparations.
By caliboo

Instant Pot® Tacos al Pastor

9
Instant Pot(R) pork is infused with flavor and perfect for tacos.
By fabeveryday

Baked Cod Fish Tacos

3
A personal spin on baked cod fish tacos. When beef or chicken gets tiresome, do something fishy! Omitted cilantro due to personal tastes, but feel free to add if desired.
By Adam Bassett

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

949
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Carne Asada Tacos

210
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
By DIALIEN

Shrimp Tacos

154
I got the idea for these shrimp tacos from a favorite restaurant. The shrimp is sauteed in honey butter, topped with a delicious mango salsa, and wrapped in a tortilla. It tastes worth a million bucks yet is so simple. Everyone will be begging for more.
By abewasabe
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com