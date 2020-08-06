Enchilada Recipes

Keep your family happy and full with these deliciously easy enchiladas. Find authentic recipes for chicken enchiladas, beef enchiladas, or the classic cheese.

Staff Picks

Green Chicken Enchilada

243
Very easy to make! Chicken and Monterey Jack Cheese filled flour tortillas topped with green enchilada sauce. I make Mexican Rice to serve on the side.
By SHACKL

Beef Enchiladas with Spicy Red Sauce

174
Ground beef enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with spicy red sauce, cheese and fresh cilantro. So flavorful! Takes time and effort, but well worth it! Serve with Mexican rice and beans for a complete Mexican meal.
By Vickie Boozer

Bountiful Garden Zucchini Enchiladas

72
These vegetarian enchiladas are easy to make, delicious and very filling. They are also very accommodating to modifications. I frequently add mushrooms and other vegetables.
By Annabelle

Spinach Enchiladas

1412
If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy vegetarian enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.
By SADONIA2

Black Bean and Rice Enchiladas

150
These vegetarian black bean and rice enchiladas are just as satisfying as those served in restaurants.
By Diane Manzella

Poblano Chile Enchiladas a la Gringa

306
Prepare for your taste buds to jump for joy!
By Olga Gonzalez

Potato and Bean Enchiladas

190
A great vegetarian main dish that can be spiced up with the addition of jalapenos to either or both sauce and filling.
By Syd
Seafood Enchiladas

550
These crab and shrimp stuffed enchiladas taste like the ones served at a popular Mexican restaurant in my area. My husband just loves them. After sprinkling the cheese over the enchiladas before baking, you can also garnish with tomatoes, cilantro, olive slices, or whatever other garnish you enjoy.
By Cathy

Enchiladas Verdes

I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
By gem

3 Cheese Enchiladas

My grandma gave me this recipe.
By beanmachine

Chicken Enchiladas I

3053
Chicken and a creamy tomato sauce are rolled up in tortillas for this chicken enchiladas recipe-very quick to assemble!
By Cathy

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy chicken enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.
By duboo
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make the Best Enchiladas
Enchiladas are essential comfort food. Let us break down the components for you.
Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile
"Chicken- and cheese-filled corn tortillas baked under a creamy sauce infused with hot green chiles. Adjust the amount of chopped chiles to suit your taste!" – aaronspool
Refried Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
40
Chicken Enchiladas with Mole Sauce
27
Easy Mashed Potato and Veggie Enchiladas
258
Green Enchilada Recipes to Spice Up Your Dinner Routine
Best Beef Enchiladas
425

These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.

More Enchilada Recipes

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

220
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

996
I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
By SGRCOOKI

Chicken Enchiladas V

1415
A spicy chicken and chile pepper mixture is blended with a creamy soup mixture, rolled up in flour tortillas, and baked with Cheddar cheese on top. This is an easy chicken enchiladas recipe that you will love.
By Jeri Reed

Chicken Enchiladas II

4602
A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!
By teppij

Angela's Awesome Enchiladas

3102
The secret is in the seasonings! I whipped these up on my own using stuff I had on hand. Shredding the chicken is the most time-consuming step, but it's worth it in the end. Give these babies a try! Serve with sour cream and a side of Spanish rice.
By MomSavedbyGrace

Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

This is like a creamy, cheesy, full-of-flavor-in-every-bite dish. The chicken is tender and moist and the tortillas are soft. The enchilada sauce is tangy and pungent and complements the creamy, rich filling so well. This is also great for entertaining because it can be fully assembled ahead of time or even frozen and cooked later. Serve with toppings such as salsa, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and jalapenos.
By NicoleMcmom

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

491
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
By baumanns

Enchiladas Suizas

732
This dish has a nice bite to it with lots of cheese. It is equally delicious with cooked pork or beef.
By Lisa Civitillo Blok

Beef Enchiladas II

1069
Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.
By Cathy

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

72
Not authentically Mexican in the slightest, but holy buckets are they good! Great way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken.
By krimille

Chicken Enchiladas with Creamy Green Chile Sauce

385
Chicken- and cheese-filled corn tortillas baked under a creamy sauce infused with hot green chiles. Adjust the amount of chopped chiles to suit your taste!
By aaronspool

Easy Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

179
This enchilada dish is sure to be a new family favorite; it is simple to put together and also perfect for leftovers . . . if you ever have any!
By Old El Paso
Easy Chicken Enchiladas

1253
This is a great recipe for a quick dinner. There aren't many ingredients and doesn't take a lot of time.
By IANKRIS

Layered Chicken and Black Bean Enchilada Casserole

835
Layers of sauce and tortillas mingle with a seasoned chicken and black bean mixture. This is a delicious and easy recipe best served with a side of Spanish rice. You may wish to substitute low fat sour cream.
By DEBMCE4

Ground Beef Enchiladas

1035
These are beef filled tortilla shells baked in a creamy chicken soup and cheese sauce. My husband absolutely loves these. I served them to guests once with Mexican rice, and they went home with the recipe. Enjoy!
By Vanessa Robbins

Authentic Mexican Enchiladas

79
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in a home made sauce, fried, filled with Mexican queso fresco, then topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomato. My mother in law is from Mexico and taught me to make this delicious dish! Serve with authentic refried beans, it has a taste different from the norm--so good!
By Becky
