Enchilada Recipes

Ground beef enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with spicy red sauce, cheese and fresh cilantro. So flavorful! Takes time and effort, but well worth it! Serve with Mexican rice and beans for a complete Mexican meal.
These crab and shrimp stuffed enchiladas taste like the ones served at a popular Mexican restaurant in my area. My husband just loves them. After sprinkling the cheese over the enchiladas before baking, you can also garnish with tomatoes, cilantro, olive slices, or whatever other garnish you enjoy.
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
A spicy chicken and chile pepper mixture is blended with a creamy soup mixture, rolled up in flour tortillas, and baked with Cheddar cheese on top. This is an easy chicken enchiladas recipe that you will love.
The secret is in the seasonings! I whipped these up on my own using stuff I had on hand. Shredding the chicken is the most time-consuming step, but it's worth it in the end. Give these babies a try! Serve with sour cream and a side of Spanish rice.
This is like a creamy, cheesy, full-of-flavor-in-every-bite dish. The chicken is tender and moist and the tortillas are soft. The enchilada sauce is tangy and pungent and complements the creamy, rich filling so well. This is also great for entertaining because it can be fully assembled ahead of time or even frozen and cooked later. Serve with toppings such as salsa, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and jalapenos.
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.
Ground beef enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with spicy red sauce, cheese and fresh cilantro. So flavorful! Takes time and effort, but well worth it! Serve with Mexican rice and beans for a complete Mexican meal.
Very yummy! I grew up making these with my mom and sisters, and everyone I knew loved them! They're easy to make and incredibly tempting! Add chicken or cilantro if you like. I suggest pairing it with easy-to-make boxed Mexican rice.
Layers of sauce and tortillas mingle with a seasoned chicken and black bean mixture. This is a delicious and easy recipe best served with a side of Spanish rice. You may wish to substitute low fat sour cream.
These are beef filled tortilla shells baked in a creamy chicken soup and cheese sauce. My husband absolutely loves these. I served them to guests once with Mexican rice, and they went home with the recipe. Enjoy!
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in a home made sauce, fried, filled with Mexican queso fresco, then topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomato. My mother in law is from Mexico and taught me to make this delicious dish! Serve with authentic refried beans, it has a taste different from the norm--so good!