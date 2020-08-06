Mexican Dessert Recipes

Perfect churros, flan, sopapillas, and tres leches cake right made in your kitchen. Find dozens of the best Mexican desserts here.

Staff Picks

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

Rating: 4.42 stars
1792
This cake is made with three layers: Cake, filling, and topping. There are 4 types of milk in the filling and topping (whole milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream). This is an excellent cake for milk lovers!
By Stephanie Watts

Frozen Margarita Pie

Rating: 4.42 stars
50
This pie is a refreshing end to a meal. It is always a big hit when served at gatherings. Enjoy!
By Sandra Faust

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2636
I make this to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
By CandelB

Original Mexican Flan Napolitano

Rating: 5 stars
2
This original Mexican recipe for flan napolitano is an incredibly rich and creamy creme caramel, a type of custard, that is steamed instead of baked.
By gem

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
349
Delicious nutty cookies that are rolled in powdered sugar. These are perfect for any special occasion.
By Bernie

Capirotada

Rating: 3.88 stars
8
This is a Mexican bread pudding made with cheese and is traditionally served during Lent. Colaciones are Mexican anise candies.
By IDAJ

Mexican Tres Leches Cake (Pastel de 3 Leches)

Rating: 5 stars
1
Pastel de 3 leches literally means 'cake made with three milks' in Spanish, and this classic Mexican cake is soaked in just that. Super moist and delicious, this cake is easy to make and will be the talk of your next party!
By mega

Mexican Chocolate Chile Cake

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
This is a big batter and the cake is very rich. Make sure you have a lot of people around you when you bake it – or you will find yourself eating too much of this delicious, but oh-so-sinful cake with that little sting of chile. Serve with vanilla quark curd or vanilla yogurt and some slices of fresh mango.
By Ridiculina

Watermelon-Mint Paletas

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
These Mexican frozen pops are just what you need on a hot summer day.
By Danielle Walquist Lynch

Sweet Almond Tamales with Pastry Cream

Rating: 5 stars
1
The masa of these tamales is a mixture of cornmeal and rice with chopped almonds. They are filled with pastry cream flavored with a touch of vanilla. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By cocinaidentidad

Flan Mexicano (Mexican Flan)

Rating: 4.77 stars
179
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who is from Durango, Mexico. I had to beg her for years to give this recipe to me. Finally, she gave it to me for Christmas. I added orange zest, but the original recipe calls for just pure vanilla. You can use almond extract as well.
By Amy Shurts

Churros II

Rating: 4.47 stars
93
Spanish crullers.
By DIZZYTOE
More Mexican Dessert Recipes

Sweet Tamales with Pineapple and Coconut

Rating: 5 stars
1
For these sweet Mexican tamales, pineapple is cooked with sugar and water so that it becomes extra soft and sweet. It tastes great in combination with coconut and raisins. The masa dough is mixed with butter instead of lard. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By EvaR

Sweet Pineapple Tamales

This is an authentic sweet tamale recipe (tamales dulces de pina) with canned pineapple, butter, and shortening in the masa dough. They taste delicious and will melt in your mouth.
By gem

Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

Rating: 4.8 stars
744
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
By Shelley

Marranitos (Mexican Pig-Shaped Cookies)

Rating: 4.51 stars
49
Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
By Mayson

Apple Enchilada Dessert

Rating: 4.52 stars
876
Apples rolled in flour tortillas. VERY delicious, easy and fast to make. Substitute apples with peaches or cherries if desired.
By ReDonna

Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies

Rating: 3.9 stars
21
A chocolate version of the Mexican Wedding Cookie.
By Karen Ginnis

Sweet Rice

Rating: 4.43 stars
54
Often called Arroz con Leche, this is a sweet custard-like pudding. I haven't had a single person not love this traditional Mexican rice pudding. You might want to double the recipe!
By crys7422

Mexican Wedding Cakes I

Rating: 4.31 stars
39
Rich, delicate, pretty cookie for Holiday or party trays. Melts in your mouth. Easy to make, just a little labor intensive. The less you handle this dough, the more delicate the finished cookie.
By DeAnn Plaskett

Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

Rating: 4.64 stars
120
Is a sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk, topped with whipped cream and strawberries (optional).
By Patty Valle Kafati

Bunuelos

Rating: 3.07 stars
27
Mexican fried cookies.
By Rosina

How to Make Tres Leches Cake

Rating: 4.7 stars
74
Tres leches cake is a cake soaked in a sweet milk syrup and topped with whipped cream. If you want to get really fancy, spoon some diced strawberries and syrup over the cake. It's really moist, delicious, and simple.
By Chef John

Arroz con Leche (Mexican Rice Pudding)

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
Rice pudding (arroz con leche) made the traditional Mexican way, with both whole and evaporated milk and an aromatic touch of cinnamon.
By rorozco

Mexican Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.15 stars
40
Cut-out cookies rolled in sugar and cinnamon.
By Bea Ramirez

Fresas con Crema

Freshly picked or store-bought strawberries make an amazingly delicious spring or summer treat! My husband loves this special treat. The creaminess, along with the crunchiness of the granola, adds the most smoothing taste with the refreshing strawberries.
By Evelyn P. Bonilla

Sopapilla Cheesecake

Rating: 4.79 stars
314
This is a quick, easy and tasty dessert. A rich and creamy filling surrounded by a crispy cinnamon crust makes this a favorite for anyone who loves a sweets.
By SAINTWIC

Margarita Balls I

Rating: 4.11 stars
46
Right up there with Rum Balls.
By Paula Cronin

Mexican Pecan Cookies

Rating: 4.21 stars
19
This is the best recipe I've tried for the cookies usually called 'Mexican wedding cookies'. These just kind of melt in your mouth with no need to chew on them. The pecan taste is incredible. They are a must for every Christmas reunion with my family.
By Carla

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

Rating: 4.87 stars
55
A chocolate version of a Mexican classic. This moist and delicious cake tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen but a boxed mix makes it so easy! For variety, you can add one tablespoon coffee-flavored liquor (such as Kahlua®) to your milk mixture or a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to your cake batter.
By MrsFisher0729

Flan II

Rating: 4.36 stars
166
The best dessert ever invented!!
By Bobby Kleinveld

3 Milk Cake or Tres Leches

Rating: 4.77 stars
48
With all the liquid in this cake you would think it cannot work. But it does. It is a traditional Spanish recipe and the most delicious cake you've ever tasted. Obviously the moistest.
By rmosher10

Mexican Tamarind Candy

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is the most favorite Mexican candy of all 10 of my children...sweet, spicy, and so yummy. Full of tamarind fruit. Makes a great activity for children to help with on a long rainy or hot summer day...and homemade has no traces of lead...like some store-bought tamarind candies.
By Lenora Sikes

Mexican Capirotada

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is a traditional Mexican bread pudding served during Lent. It is commonly made with piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar).
By dromero1013

Anise Seed Borrachio Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
29
You must find some time to make these cookies because are simply delicious; one of my best friend's favorites. They are classic sugar cookies with the blended flavors of vanilla, anise and rum.
By Ruben Jerez

Biscochitos I

Rating: 4.22 stars
49
This cookie is traditional in Taos, New Mexico. This particular recipe was given to me by my mother, Margaret Miera Romero.
By Patricia Romero
