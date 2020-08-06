Mexican Dessert Recipes

This cake is made with three layers: Cake, filling, and topping. There are 4 types of milk in the filling and topping (whole milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream). This is an excellent cake for milk lovers!
Pastel de 3 leches literally means 'cake made with three milks' in Spanish, and this classic Mexican cake is soaked in just that. Super moist and delicious, this cake is easy to make and will be the talk of your next party!
This is a big batter and the cake is very rich. Make sure you have a lot of people around you when you bake it – or you will find yourself eating too much of this delicious, but oh-so-sinful cake with that little sting of chile. Serve with vanilla quark curd or vanilla yogurt and some slices of fresh mango.
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who is from Durango, Mexico. I had to beg her for years to give this recipe to me. Finally, she gave it to me for Christmas. I added orange zest, but the original recipe calls for just pure vanilla. You can use almond extract as well.
For these sweet Mexican tamales, pineapple is cooked with sugar and water so that it becomes extra soft and sweet. It tastes great in combination with coconut and raisins. The masa dough is mixed with butter instead of lard. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
Tres leches cake is a cake soaked in a sweet milk syrup and topped with whipped cream. If you want to get really fancy, spoon some diced strawberries and syrup over the cake. It's really moist, delicious, and simple.
Freshly picked or store-bought strawberries make an amazingly delicious spring or summer treat! My husband loves this special treat. The creaminess, along with the crunchiness of the granola, adds the most smoothing taste with the refreshing strawberries.
This is the best recipe I've tried for the cookies usually called 'Mexican wedding cookies'. These just kind of melt in your mouth with no need to chew on them. The pecan taste is incredible. They are a must for every Christmas reunion with my family.
A chocolate version of a Mexican classic. This moist and delicious cake tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen but a boxed mix makes it so easy! For variety, you can add one tablespoon coffee-flavored liquor (such as Kahlua®) to your milk mixture or a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to your cake batter.
This is the most favorite Mexican candy of all 10 of my children...sweet, spicy, and so yummy. Full of tamarind fruit. Makes a great activity for children to help with on a long rainy or hot summer day...and homemade has no traces of lead...like some store-bought tamarind candies.