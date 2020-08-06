Burrito Recipes

Pick your filling and wrap it up! We have dozens of burrito recipes for you to choose from, including chicken, ground beef, black beans, and more.

Staff Picks

Turkey Burrito

11
I've been making this for years, and use whatever I have left over from Thanksgiving dinner. No one cares about the turkey dinner. They make me do the turkey so I will make the burritos. This recipe calls for instant flour, formulated to dissolve easily in liquids, and primarily used as a thickener in gravy recipes. Chicken broth can be used in place of turkey broth.
By Marcy Crossman

Chorizo Breakfast Burritos

112
A yummy breakfast burrito using chorizo sausage, great for when you're craving greasy breakfast food (i.e. - when you're hung-over)!
By BARB75

Spicy Beef Burritos

19
These beef burritos contain various peppers and seasonings on top of refried beans. Top them off with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and wrap up in a soft shell.
By Luke

Easy Mexican Pork Burritos

54
Pork butt roast and taco or burrito seasoning are a combination to die for! This recipe originally came from my Aunt Pennie. I've tweaked it to our liking though. My whole family loves these! When we have friends over for dinner, this is the perfect meal to prepare. I usually make about 20-24 burritos from one batch of filling. Serve with lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, salsa, avocado, black olives, and Cheddar cheese, if desired.
By Carolyn Craft Kirkman

How to Fold a Burrito

Avoid burrito blowout with the help of these burrito-folding tips.
By Carl Hanson

Summer Squash Burritos

21
Every time I make these, they taste soooo good, but I love summer squash. I hope you enjoy them too. Also try these with zucchini or yellow squash.
By BECCAM

Easy Egg and Avocado Breakfast Burrito

33
Start your day with delicious scrambled egg and avocado burritos!
By CARATAMB

Wet Burrito

92
This is a wet burrito with meat and beans in the traditional West Michigan style!
By Jordan VanderLaan

Delicious Black Bean Burritos

These burritos are soooo good, you'll want to have them every night.
By Alison

Burrito Pie

This is a lot like a lasagna, only Mexican-style! Serve like a pie and garnish with sour cream, salsa, lettuce and tomato. Make sure you like spicy foods before trying this one. It's hot!
By KATHIMC

Gary's Turkey Burritos

223
Easy to make, these special low-fat burritos taste awesome! You don't eat red meat, but love burritos? Well, you can't taste the difference here. These are medium spicy, not fire hot!
By Gary Bertagnolli

Easy Cheeseburger Tacos

My 7-year-old daughter requested cheeseburger tacos for dinner one night, so I created this and all the kids loved it! The adults also raved after tweaking their tacos by adding onions, peppers, hot sauce, etc. to the meat mixture. Serve with hamburger toppings on the side. This is a very kid friendly recipe!
By Lisa Altmiller
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Fabulous Wet Burritos
1319
"Loved these! I hadn't planned on my 3-year-old liking them (or my friend's picky 8-year old). They ended up loving these—next time I'll make more!" – kate
Picante Chicken Rice Burritos
"These burritos were restaurant-quality. It was a lot of work to get these to the dinner table, but once we tasted them, it was worth it!" – HomeChef
Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos
Vegetarian Burritos for Easy Weeknight Dinners
New Mexico Green Chile Breakfast Burritos
50
Ground Turkey Burritos That Will Fool Your Kids
3
Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos
2772

Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.

More Burrito Recipes

Fabulous Wet Burritos

1319
Very easy, yet very good wet burritos. I got this recipe from a friend, and everyone I serve them to asks for the recipe. Serve with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
By Cindy Newell

Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos

2772
Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.
By Karena

Delicious Black Bean Burritos

2234
These burritos are soooo good, you'll want to have them every night.
By Alison

Easy Mexican Pork Burritos

54
Pork butt roast and taco or burrito seasoning are a combination to die for! This recipe originally came from my Aunt Pennie. I've tweaked it to our liking though. My whole family loves these! When we have friends over for dinner, this is the perfect meal to prepare. I usually make about 20-24 burritos from one batch of filling. Serve with lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, salsa, avocado, black olives, and Cheddar cheese, if desired.
By Carolyn Craft Kirkman

Burrito Pie

4098
This is a lot like a lasagna, only Mexican-style! Serve like a pie and garnish with sour cream, salsa, lettuce and tomato. Make sure you like spicy foods before trying this one. It's hot!
By KATHIMC

Southwest Breakfast Burritos

93
My wife and I love eating Mexican so I came up with this recipe so that we could have a little more variety in our morning meals. We are busy people and don't have time to make elaborate meals in the morning. In the past we have bought frozen breakfast burritos, but they are not very tasty and I knew they could be improved upon. This recipe will make a large batch of the burrito fixins that you can freeze, or store in the refrigerator so that you can make great breakfast burritos whenever you please.
By Norm Walker

Spicy Beef Burritos

19
These beef burritos contain various peppers and seasonings on top of refried beans. Top them off with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and wrap up in a soft shell.
By Luke

Chorizo Breakfast Burritos

112
A yummy breakfast burrito using chorizo sausage, great for when you're craving greasy breakfast food (i.e. - when you're hung-over)!
By BARB75

Black Bean and Rice Burritos

38
An easy and expandable burrito base. Add bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, or whatever you wish. Sprinkle each burrito with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, lettuce, and sour cream. Wrap, eat, and be happy.
By Bobikel

Vegan Bean Taco Filling

429
Taco filling using fried beans as its base. Great with taco shells, tortillas, or chips.
By BandE

Court's Creamy and Quick Burritos

31
This is a simple recipe that my family loves. I passed it along to my mom several years ago and she loves it as well. I sometimes add in a can of green chilies along with a diced jalapeno to the meat mixture. Hope all will enjoy!
By Courtney Servantes

Roast Beef Burritos

111
Turn your leftover roast beef into an amazing Mexican meal! The beef is mixed with onions, tomatoes, chilies, seasonings, and served up burrito style. You will love this recipe.
By ejw825

Salsa Chicken Burrito Filling

901
Quick, easy burrito/taco filling that is delicious and freezes great! I serve this with tortillas, shredded Cheddar cheese and little sour cream. You could fill the tortillas and put them all in a baking dish and then cover with salsa and cheese and bake for about 10 minutes, if you don't want a mess at the table.
By JUBEEFISH

New Mexico Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

50
Hatch green chile from New Mexico may be the most addictive substance on Earth. At the famed Chicago Dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they will line up in a blizzard to get their variation of this recipe. Dozens of local Santa Fe eateries, stands, gas stations and taco trucks make their own variation. This may be on the Heart Association hit list, but you will die with a smile on your face.
By The Jazz Chef

Wet Burrito

92
This is a wet burrito with meat and beans in the traditional West Michigan style!
By Jordan VanderLaan

Smothered Burritos

36
Yummy. My kids love them.
By BIGWHIPPLE

Fiesta Chicken Burritos

21
Saucy, spicy chicken burritos are easy to assemble and quick to bake.
By Gay Lea Foods Co-operative(R)

Gary's Turkey Burritos

223
Easy to make, these special low-fat burritos taste awesome! You don't eat red meat, but love burritos? Well, you can't taste the difference here. These are medium spicy, not fire hot!
By Gary Bertagnolli

Breakfast Burritos

138
A different way to start your day. Burritos with fried eggs, bacon and refried beans topped with melted cheese. Ham or sausage may be substituted for the bacon. Serve with salsa on the side.
By JANINARAI

Sweet Pork for Burritos

127
This is a sweet and tangy pork recipe. It goes great on burritos and tacos, but it also tastes great by itself!
By Dean

Ground Turkey Burritos That Will Fool Your Kids

3
Great burritos that your kids will eat and ask for more. Ground turkey, crushed tomatoes, rice, onions, garlic, and celery wrapped in red cabbage within a white tortilla shell. We go to a lot of evening swim meets and our kids love them. If we told them what was inside they would say Eww! Without cheese, this is a lighter dinner alternative on the go.
By Kelly Brewer

Vegetarian Burrito Casserole

137
I made this one night when I was trying to use up some leftover Mexican ingredients. It turned out very tasty and left everyone asking for more.
By BONF

Rick's Big Bad Bean Burrito

3
This is a full meal in wrap.
By Rick O'Leary

Make Ahead Lunch Wraps

670
These are a delicious make-ahead lunch to freeze as a handy lunch to bring to work! Just make, freeze, and then heat in the microwave for a very balanced meal.
By Melissa Pietrosanti
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com