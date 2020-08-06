I've been making this for years, and use whatever I have left over from Thanksgiving dinner. No one cares about the turkey dinner. They make me do the turkey so I will make the burritos. This recipe calls for instant flour, formulated to dissolve easily in liquids, and primarily used as a thickener in gravy recipes. Chicken broth can be used in place of turkey broth.
Pork butt roast and taco or burrito seasoning are a combination to die for! This recipe originally came from my Aunt Pennie. I've tweaked it to our liking though. My whole family loves these! When we have friends over for dinner, this is the perfect meal to prepare. I usually make about 20-24 burritos from one batch of filling. Serve with lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, salsa, avocado, black olives, and Cheddar cheese, if desired.
My 7-year-old daughter requested cheeseburger tacos for dinner one night, so I created this and all the kids loved it! The adults also raved after tweaking their tacos by adding onions, peppers, hot sauce, etc. to the meat mixture. Serve with hamburger toppings on the side. This is a very kid friendly recipe!
Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.
Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.
Pork butt roast and taco or burrito seasoning are a combination to die for! This recipe originally came from my Aunt Pennie. I've tweaked it to our liking though. My whole family loves these! When we have friends over for dinner, this is the perfect meal to prepare. I usually make about 20-24 burritos from one batch of filling. Serve with lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, salsa, avocado, black olives, and Cheddar cheese, if desired.
My wife and I love eating Mexican so I came up with this recipe so that we could have a little more variety in our morning meals. We are busy people and don't have time to make elaborate meals in the morning. In the past we have bought frozen breakfast burritos, but they are not very tasty and I knew they could be improved upon. This recipe will make a large batch of the burrito fixins that you can freeze, or store in the refrigerator so that you can make great breakfast burritos whenever you please.
An easy and expandable burrito base. Add bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, or whatever you wish. Sprinkle each burrito with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, lettuce, and sour cream. Wrap, eat, and be happy.
This is a simple recipe that my family loves. I passed it along to my mom several years ago and she loves it as well. I sometimes add in a can of green chilies along with a diced jalapeno to the meat mixture. Hope all will enjoy!
Quick, easy burrito/taco filling that is delicious and freezes great! I serve this with tortillas, shredded Cheddar cheese and little sour cream. You could fill the tortillas and put them all in a baking dish and then cover with salsa and cheese and bake for about 10 minutes, if you don't want a mess at the table.
Hatch green chile from New Mexico may be the most addictive substance on Earth. At the famed Chicago Dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they will line up in a blizzard to get their variation of this recipe. Dozens of local Santa Fe eateries, stands, gas stations and taco trucks make their own variation. This may be on the Heart Association hit list, but you will die with a smile on your face.
Great burritos that your kids will eat and ask for more. Ground turkey, crushed tomatoes, rice, onions, garlic, and celery wrapped in red cabbage within a white tortilla shell. We go to a lot of evening swim meets and our kids love them. If we told them what was inside they would say Eww! Without cheese, this is a lighter dinner alternative on the go.