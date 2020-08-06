Classroom Celebration Recipes

Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
This is a great cake to do after a unit on bugs, wildlife, etc. Have the kids help decorate it! Use licorice whips for antennas, or gumdrops. Spread icing around caterpillar and sprinkle green tinted coconut for grass. Use any flavor cake mix or any Bundt cake recipe.
This is one of my favorite cookies of all time, although technically they're closer to a pie than a cookie. Nothing prepares you for that intense, awesome sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard, perfectly contrasted against that crisp, sweet buttery shortbread cookie.
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.