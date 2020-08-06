Classroom Celebration Recipes

Browse recipes for kid-friendly treats for classroom celebrations, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Candy Turkeys

10
These candy turkeys are cute enough to sell!
By Janette

Acorn Candy Cookies

103
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Fruit Pizza II

491
A fruit covered cookie crust that is shaped like a pizza. Try using star fruit, peaches, bananas, kiwi, orange slices, blueberries, and pineapples.
By KayC

Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies

30
Cookies shaped like teddy bears.
By Debra B

Caterpillar Cake

31
This is a great cake to do after a unit on bugs, wildlife, etc. Have the kids help decorate it! Use licorice whips for antennas, or gumdrops. Spread icing around caterpillar and sprinkle green tinted coconut for grass. Use any flavor cake mix or any Bundt cake recipe.
By Heather

Hot Dog Cookies

15
These little treasures look just like little hot dogs! Perfect for children's parties or sporting events.
By BETSY4020

Animal Crackers

51
Make your own animal crackers! Cut these tasty not-too-sweet cookies into animal shapes. Made with buttermilk, oats and honey.
By Terri Thompson

Birds' Nests

19
Make cookies that look like bird nests! Pretty for school spring celebrations or Easter. You can use egg-shaped candies in lieu of the jellybeans, too.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Best Brownies

13524
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Angie

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

5263
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
By BITTERSWEET1

Quick and Easy Brownies

1982
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By MARCEA

The Best Lemon Bars

3557
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Patty Schenck
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
11180
"LOVE this recipe. I'm always bringing in cookies to my daughter's class for different holidays. I just whip up a batch of these, and voila! Happy kids." – Asheyna
Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread)
255
"My son begged me to make these for International Day at school. They were well worth the effort!" – Sheila007
Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
5593
Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
6904
Cream Cheese Squares
1549

Baked sweet layers of crescent dough, cream cheese, and cinnamon sugar.

Zucchini Brownies

3076
Rich, fudgy, chocolate zucchini brownies with chocolate frosting.
By Marian

No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

1078
I baked about 100 dozen cookies for the holidays and these were everyone's favorite!! These bars can be frozen, just thaw 10 minutes before serving.
By Traci

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1908
Raspberry jam sandwiched between buttery brown sugar and oat cookie crusts.
By MARBALET

Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

198
These chewy oatmeal bars make a great grab-and-go breakfast or snack.
By Nichole Tews

Blueberry Crumb Bars

887
In these easy bar cookies, blueberries top a pastry crust and get sprinkled with a cinnamon crumble before baking. You can use any berries you like.
By A Beavers

Vegan Brownies

1155
Gooey brownies rich with chocolate flavor and made without eggs and dairy.
By SANDYWIFEY31S

Seven Layer Bars

651
These rich, chewy bar cookies are so easy to make, and so delicious!
By P. Tindall

MMMMM... Brownies

2761
These gooey brownies are delicious and easy to make with pantry staples.
By cicada77

Blonde Brownies

1887
Chewy, buttery blonde brownies with chopped nuts and semisweet chocolate.
By Sue Bush

Wacky Cake

262
A simple and moist chocolate Depression era cake made without milk or eggs.
By Mary Knipe

Chef John's Lemon Bars

1194
This is one of my favorite cookies of all time, although technically they're closer to a pie than a cookie. Nothing prepares you for that intense, awesome sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard, perfectly contrasted against that crisp, sweet buttery shortbread cookie.
By Chef John

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

1803
This rich and very chocolaty treat takes less than 45 minutes to make!
By Sarah

Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies

1029
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
By Jo wi

Chewiest Brownies

670
Rich, chocolaty, chewy brownies; guaranteed to disappear fast!
By Krissyp

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

3108
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
By Michele

Cheesecake Brownies

780
Brownie mix and a simple cream cheese topping make a delectable dessert.
By Nat

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

505
These energizing oat cookies are perfect for that mid-afternoon slump!
By Norcal

Pecan Pie Bars

621
These bars are easy to prep and bake for any pecan pie fans in your life!
By Marietta Strothmann

Apple Squares

1559
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

657
Soft, buttery oatmeal cookies packed with butterscotch chips and oats.
By Jolene

Cowboy Cookies III

492
These are yummy. If you can manage to get them to cook just the right way, they aren't crunchy, but soft and the tiniest bit chewy, and melt in your mouth!
By Bonneroo

Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

5231
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
By Beth Sigworth

Marshmallow Treats

1015
Sweet and squidgy no-bake treats; easy to make with just 3 ingredients.
By ShanaLee

Absolutely Best Brownies

599
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
By Jenn
