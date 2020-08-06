Healthy Snack Recipes

Veggie chips. Easy smoothies. Quick wraps. Find a healthy, filling snack you and your munchkin will devour.

Apple Frog for Kids

Rating: 5 stars
3
I saw a frog like this on a hotel buffet and then started making them for my kids at home as a fun, cute snack that is also healthy!
By barbara

Black Bean Hummus without Tahini

Rating: 5 stars
4
A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
By Megan Olson

Baked Sweet Potato Coins

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Use a spiralizer to bake homemade, healthy sweet potato chips the entire family will love.
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Perfectly Dry Roasted Chickpeas

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
Roasting these without oil or salts first lets them crisp up perfectly. Letting them cool in the oven is crucial to the crunch factor. Season with a teaspoon of your favourite flavours: combine sea salt with pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, chipotle, cayenne pepper, curry powder, lemon pepper, or anything you like.
By Chef V

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Microwave Popcorn

Rating: 4.55 stars
471
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Fruit Skewers with Apple Cinnamon Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Make breakfast or a snack just a little special by serving this healthy yogurt dipping sauce with fresh fruit skewers. Use any fruit for the fruit skewers.
By lutzflcat

Fresh Tomato Salsa Restaurant-Style

Rating: 5 stars
6
My family loves the salsa from Carlos O'Kelly's. This is as close as I can come and it is delicious! You can add anything to this salsa, we've added different peppers or more garlic. It's always good.
By MamaMia2008

Balsamic Bruschetta

Rating: 4.75 stars
1157
Simple appetizer - the balsamic vinegar gives it a little kick. Best if the mixture has 1 or 2 hours to blend flavors before serving.
By Kathy Bias

Turmeric Ginger C Boost Life Juice

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
The medicinal properties of this spice have been slowly revealing themselves over the centuries. Long known for its anti-inflammatory properties, recent research has revealed that turmeric is a natural wonder, proving beneficial in the treatment of many different health conditions.
By Ety Deutsch

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Healthier Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
79
Lighter dairy ingredients are the key to this recipe's healthier makeover. Serve it up hot with multi-grain crackers and crisp celery sticks.
By MakeItHealthy
Daniel Fast Snacks

Baked Tortilla Chips

Rating: 4.34 stars
539

Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.

More Healthy Snack Recipes

21 Healthy Holiday Snacks Everyone Will Enjoy 
During the holidays, eating healthy requires extra effort, but we've got you covered with our collection of better-for-you snacks.
By Melanie Fincher

Applesauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
279
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Baked Banana Chips

Rating: 2.78 stars
9
Banana chips.
By moonwitchkitty

Honey Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.56 stars
524
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
By Kathy Nowell

D's Famous Salsa

Rating: 4.66 stars
1172
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith

Ezekiel Bread I

Rating: 3.88 stars
56
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
By Karin Christian

Salsa

Rating: 4.32 stars
254
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Spicy Sweet Potato Chips

Rating: 4.01 stars
157
These sweet and spicy baked sweet potato fries go great with burgers. Use this as a substitute for French fries.
By JENNYWRITES
Guilt-Free Snack Mix

Rating: 3.77 stars
13
Here's a simple party or trail mixture that doesn't contain chocolate or salty snacks! It's great to munch on under any circumstances. Play with the ingredients until you get the combination you like best.
By sal

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
727
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET
Healthier Best Spinach Dip Ever

Rating: 4 stars
11
It's amazing what a healthy spin we were able to put on this great spinach dip by using fresh leek, more spinach, whole wheat bread, and lower fat cheese and mayo. No need to feel guilty as you reach for a second helping!
By MakeItHealthy

Granola Bars

Rating: 4.34 stars
110
Quick, easy granola bars.
By Naomi Ansano

Honey Wheat Bread II

Rating: 4.49 stars
377
Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.
By Meghan Monahan

Dark Rye Bread

Rating: 4.49 stars
160
Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.
By knowell

Potato Logs

Rating: 3.57 stars
7
Deep fried seasoned mashed potatoes make tasty little appetizers. Dip them in butter or gravy for a real flavor sensation!
By Mary

Playgroup Granola Bars

Rating: 4.54 stars
1964
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
By Adrienne Belaire

Roti Bread from India

Rating: 4.23 stars
66
A an unleavened griddle bread from India which is similar to pita bread. It is also known as roti. Ideally, I use the traditional Indian roti griddle called a 'tava.'
By MARBALET

Ants on a Log

Rating: 4.57 stars
122
This is a fun snack that kids can make. It consists of artfully arranged celery, peanut butter, and raisins.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
1068
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS

Fresh Applesauce

Rating: 4.57 stars
148
Just a plain and simple applesauce to serve with latkes.
By Rachel

Pickled Daikon Radish and Carrot

Rating: 4.4 stars
35
I love the pickled daikon radish and carrot that come alongside Vietnamese rice noodle salads, and realized that it's so easy to make at home! These are not only great in rice noodle salads but also in rice paper rolls.
By moosie

Healthier Banana Banana Bread

Rating: 4.48 stars
137
This recipe was really yummy to start with but I was looking for something a little healthier so I replaced some butter with non-fat yogurt and I eliminated the salt. It is super moist and tastes great.
By MakeItHealthy

Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

Rating: 4.78 stars
556
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
By Erna Walmsley
