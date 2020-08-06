Healthy Snack Recipes

A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Roasting these without oil or salts first lets them crisp up perfectly. Letting them cool in the oven is crucial to the crunch factor. Season with a teaspoon of your favourite flavours: combine sea salt with pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, chipotle, cayenne pepper, curry powder, lemon pepper, or anything you like.
The medicinal properties of this spice have been slowly revealing themselves over the centuries. Long known for its anti-inflammatory properties, recent research has revealed that turmeric is a natural wonder, proving beneficial in the treatment of many different health conditions.
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
Here's a simple party or trail mixture that doesn't contain chocolate or salty snacks! It's great to munch on under any circumstances. Play with the ingredients until you get the combination you like best.
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
It's amazing what a healthy spin we were able to put on this great spinach dip by using fresh leek, more spinach, whole wheat bread, and lower fat cheese and mayo. No need to feel guilty as you reach for a second helping!
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
I love the pickled daikon radish and carrot that come alongside Vietnamese rice noodle salads, and realized that it's so easy to make at home! These are not only great in rice noodle salads but also in rice paper rolls.
This recipe was really yummy to start with but I was looking for something a little healthier so I replaced some butter with non-fat yogurt and I eliminated the salt. It is super moist and tastes great.