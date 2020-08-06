School Lunch Ideas and Recipes

Delicious kids lunch ideas perfect for a lunch box. With fun noodle salads, roll ups and more, your child won't be trading her lunch with the other kids!

Fresh Veggie Bagel Sandwich

75
This sandwich is so healthy and fresh! Crispy veggies and tangy mustard make this meal a real treat that you won't have to feel bad about eating. This sandwich is terrific with gourmet kettle cooked potato chips!
By Annie

Whole Wheat Pumpkin-Applesauce Muffins

226
This is a great recipe for those times when you have half a can of pumpkin left over. The muffins taste great right from the oven, but are even better the next day—if they last that long! Kids love them and it's a good way to sneak fruits, veggies, and fiber into their diets.
By Julie

Apple Chips

97
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
By walkerkr

Ants on a Log

120
This is a fun snack that kids can make. It consists of artfully arranged celery, peanut butter, and raisins.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Turkey Wraps

120
These light and tasty wraps are great for lunch, or slice them smaller and they make wonderful party appetizers or great little after-school snacks.
By Rochelle Brooks Thompson

Fruity Fun Skewers

176
I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?
By AnaJ930

Japanese Tamago Egg

35
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
By Pokerman11
How to Make a Better Bento Box

By Vicky McDonald

Chicken Quesadillas

This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
By Heather

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Corn Dog Muffins

An easy way to make the favorite treat from the fair. You can substitute cocktail wieners for hot dogs.
By TINA3031

Peanut Butter Noodles

1533
This is kid friendly with an Asian twist. Can also be made with spaghetti pasta.
By Amy Brolsma
Easy Snack Wraps
Kids will love these simple and easy wraps. Pack them for lunch, or serve them as an after-school snack.
Homemade Granola Bars
5
You'll love knowing what's in them—and the kids will love eating them.
Cute Bento Box Lunches
Fruit Leather
38
Ridiculously Easy School Lunches
Spinach Roll-Ups
176
Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
114

I wanted an on-the-go oatmeal bar without the artificial ingredients of commercial bars. This is the base for the bars, a recipe easily modified to suit your own tastes.

Banana Oat Muffins

1504
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
By Heather

Garden Fresh Tomato Soup

1596
A quick and easy recipe for real homemade tomato soup like no other you've had before.
By Heather

Blonde Brownies I

1864
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
By Sue Bush

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1867
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Quinoa and Black Beans

5981
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili

692
This chili is SO easy to make. You can pretty much throw whatever you have into the pot and it'll be great. (I added some leftover salsa once.) It's very colorful, not to mention delicious.
By Tia the Baker

School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls

279
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
By MOMMY2THREEANGELS

Terrific Turkey Chili

1068
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
By big surprise

Chicken, Rice and Vegetable Soup

213
A delicious blend of chicken, rice, and vegetables. Perfect as a meal, or to take the edge off hunger between meals. Excellent winter warmer.
By Gary Coveney

Granola Bars

103
Quick, easy granola bars.
By Naomi Ansano

Easy Snack Wraps

205
So easy to make, these bite sized wraps filled with turkey, cream cheese and veggies are a great way to fill up an appetizer tray - and your hungry guests' bellies.
By sal
Playgroup Granola Bars

1951
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
By Adrienne Belaire

Carrot Cake Sandwich

7
Everything you love about carrot cake - the spices, the sweet and nutty flavors, the cream cheese frosting, and of course, the carrots! - is in this fast and simple lunch. I came up with this recipe while brainstorming new ways to use peanut butter (one of the staples of my vegetarian diet.) This grown-up alternative to the standard PBJ is a sandwich that thinks it's dessert!
By Amanda

Split Pea Soup without Pork

85
To make a delicious Pea Soup without all the fat simply substitute chicken stock for most of the liquid in your favorite recipe! The soup will cook down and be flavorful, though mild in taste. My family loves this substitute!
By SANDY ALBANESE

Spinach Roll-Ups

176
I got this recipe from a co-worker after having them at a baby shower. They are absolutely wonderful, even if you're like me and NOT fond of spinach. They are so easy to make.
By MS K

Cucumber Sandwich

437
I worked at a sandwich shop that made these vegetable sandwiches stuffed with cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, and avocadoes. They were a veggie's dream!
By REDVELVT22

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

30
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.
By Chef John

Chicken Chili Soup

138
This soup is so yummy on a cold day.
By CAROL46
Ham and Cheese Crescent Roll-Ups

272
Ham and cheese crescents add an easy wow to a weeknight dinner, ready in just 25 minutes.
By Pillsbury
