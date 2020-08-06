School Lunch Ideas and Recipes

This sandwich is so healthy and fresh! Crispy veggies and tangy mustard make this meal a real treat that you won't have to feel bad about eating. This sandwich is terrific with gourmet kettle cooked potato chips!
This is a great recipe for those times when you have half a can of pumpkin left over. The muffins taste great right from the oven, but are even better the next day—if they last that long! Kids love them and it's a good way to sneak fruits, veggies, and fiber into their diets.
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
Everything you love about carrot cake - the spices, the sweet and nutty flavors, the cream cheese frosting, and of course, the carrots! - is in this fast and simple lunch. I came up with this recipe while brainstorming new ways to use peanut butter (one of the staples of my vegetarian diet.) This grown-up alternative to the standard PBJ is a sandwich that thinks it's dessert!
To make a delicious Pea Soup without all the fat simply substitute chicken stock for most of the liquid in your favorite recipe! The soup will cook down and be flavorful, though mild in taste. My family loves this substitute!
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.