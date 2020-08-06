Mexican Soups and Stews Recipes

People have offered me their firstborn children for this recipe; it is simple, easy to make, and delicious. It's also vegan if you don't add the cheese at the end. If you prefer a more spicy soup, add a dash or two of hot sauce before serving.
An authentic rural Mexican dish usually prepared with pork, posole is traditionally eaten at New Year's. This version is a great way to unload those turkey leftovers! Garnish with crisp tortilla chips, shredded green cabbage, and a squeeze of lime.
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
Hot or cold outside, this soup is light and refreshing. I first enjoyed this dish while sitting ocean-side in Mexico. Goes great with a margarita or beer and a side of chips and salsa. Use whatever chilies you want (hot or mild) depending on the amount of heat you enjoy. Serve in bowls with crushed tortilla chips or strips on top.
This Mexican pork stew can be served without the pork rinds and pigs' feet, if desired, but it will not be authentic. Posole may be served as a main dish with tortillas or crackers. Posole can be found in the meat section if it is available in your area. If not available, hominy can be substituted in the same quantities but no rinsing or pre-cooking is needed. Add red chili sauce and leave the seeds in the peppers for a hotter/spicier taste. You can also add one can of tomatoes to enhance the flavor of the stew.
A simple but richly-flavored chicken and vegetable soup inspired by Mexican recipes needs time to simmer, but the taste is worth it. It's great served with warm corn tortillas, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
A simple but richly-flavored chicken and vegetable soup inspired by Mexican recipes needs time to simmer, but the taste is worth it. It's great served with warm corn tortillas, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
This easy-to-make chicken and hominy soup is one of many great Mexican Christmas traditions, or simply delicious whenever you want to eat something warm and comforting. It's garnished with thinly sliced radishes, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges, which diners add to the soup as they please.
Some simple modifications can make this delicious soup even healthier! I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Also, using vegetable cooking spray instead of oil helps reduce the fat content. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
This dish depends on how much of each ingredient you put in it. It just depends on how much you wish to make. This dish takes a while to prepare and to cook but it is worth it. The spices are always according to how hot or spicy you like your food. It tastes better on the second day. If you want to make more, increase the ingredients. If you want less, decrease the ingredients. I learned this on my own and my husband, who is Mexican, loves it. It will please the most avid Mexican food lover.
A delicious fish soup that's low in fat! Having grown up on the Texas/Mexico border, I like foods spicy, but you can adjust the seasonings to taste. I also splash in a drop of hot pepper sauce in each bowl.