Mexican Soups and Stews Recipes

We have 250+ delicious recipes for chicken tortilla soup, caldo de res, chile con carne, albondigas, caldo de pollo, and other Mexican soup and stews to try.

Staff Picks

Albondigas

634
This is a quick and easy recipe that tastes delicious. Carrots and potatoes, with salsa and meatballs, makes for a hearty, delicious soup that can be prepared in no time at all.
By Belen

Shrimp and Octopus Soup (Caldo de Camaron y Pulpo)

27
This is a 'Caldo' or soup made with Shrimp and Octopus. This is for all the Mexican and seafood lovers. This soup can be eaten with Tortillas or Tostadas.
By SCOOBYLADY

Green Enchilada Pork Chili

61
A delicious, Mexican-inspired green pork chili. When garnished with fresh tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips this is a hearty meal with a tangy and spicy finish.
By Jason N - Home Chef

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

748
People have offered me their firstborn children for this recipe; it is simple, easy to make, and delicious. It's also vegan if you don't add the cheese at the end. If you prefer a more spicy soup, add a dash or two of hot sauce before serving.
By DSYLVAN

Turkey Posole

88
An authentic rural Mexican dish usually prepared with pork, posole is traditionally eaten at New Year's. This version is a great way to unload those turkey leftovers! Garnish with crisp tortilla chips, shredded green cabbage, and a squeeze of lime.
By CAMILLA362

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

324
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS

Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

62
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
By GUSTAVO6

Chile Colorado

140
I like to make this chile for my Mexican husband, who also doesn't like tomatoes in his chile. This is a very Mexican chile. If you decide to add beans, do it after the chile is finished.
By VARISSUL

Sopa De Lima (Mexican Lime Soup)

123
Hot or cold outside, this soup is light and refreshing. I first enjoyed this dish while sitting ocean-side in Mexico. Goes great with a margarita or beer and a side of chips and salsa. Use whatever chilies you want (hot or mild) depending on the amount of heat you enjoy. Serve in bowls with crushed tortilla chips or strips on top.
By Amatre

Mexican Posole Stew

24
This Mexican pork stew can be served without the pork rinds and pigs' feet, if desired, but it will not be authentic. Posole may be served as a main dish with tortillas or crackers. Posole can be found in the meat section if it is available in your area. If not available, hominy can be substituted in the same quantities but no rinsing or pre-cooking is needed. Add red chili sauce and leave the seeds in the peppers for a hotter/spicier taste. You can also add one can of tomatoes to enhance the flavor of the stew.
By MARBALET

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

2323
Browned ground beef seasoned with a package of taco seasoning is combined in a slow cooker with canned beans, tomatoes, and green chilies. Serve with tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
By Allrecipes Member

Caldo de Pollo

44
A simple but richly-flavored chicken and vegetable soup inspired by Mexican recipes needs time to simmer, but the taste is worth it. It's great served with warm corn tortillas, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
By jackampamplanasmommy
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Tortilla Soup I
1937
This chicken tortilla soup with black beans and corn is quick to make, flavorful, and filling.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
5552
A quick, no-fuss version of chicken tortilla soup! All you do is put everything into the slow cooker, and turn it on. Then garnish with baked corn tortilla strips!
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup
7353
Dutch Oven Chili Colorado

No beans, no tomatoes. Dutch oven recipe for Chili Colorado (adapted from The Complete Meat Cookbook by Aidells and Kelly).

More Mexican Soups and Stews Recipes

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

324
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

2323
Browned ground beef seasoned with a package of taco seasoning is combined in a slow cooker with canned beans, tomatoes, and green chilies. Serve with tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
By Allrecipes Member

Albondigas

634
This is a quick and easy recipe that tastes delicious. Carrots and potatoes, with salsa and meatballs, makes for a hearty, delicious soup that can be prepared in no time at all.
By Belen

Caldo de Pollo

44
A simple but richly-flavored chicken and vegetable soup inspired by Mexican recipes needs time to simmer, but the taste is worth it. It's great served with warm corn tortillas, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
By jackampamplanasmommy

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

1937
This chicken tortilla soup with black beans and corn is quick to make, flavorful, and filling.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

5552
A quick, no-fuss version of chicken tortilla soup! All you do is put everything into the slow cooker, and turn it on. Then garnish with baked corn tortilla strips!
By Elena

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

7353
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
By RaisinKane aka Patti

Dutch Oven Chili Colorado

No beans, no tomatoes. Dutch oven recipe for Chili Colorado (adapted from The Complete Meat Cookbook by Aidells and Kelly).
By AllieGeekPi

5-Ingredient Taco Soup

1
Use your Instant Pot® to make this 5-ingredient taco soup with minimal preparation and a quick cook time.
By thedailygourmet

Ranch Taco Soup

17
This thick and hearty taco soup comes together in a flash. The subtle hint of ranch sets it apart from your average taco soup. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken Tortilla Soup V

2353
An easy to make soup that's quite good. Fresh chicken and tortilla chips with vegetables. Makes for a delicious, warm soup. Try garnishing with cheese and/or a little sour cream.
By Betty

Easy Chicken Posole

201
This easy-to-make chicken and hominy soup is one of many great Mexican Christmas traditions, or simply delicious whenever you want to eat something warm and comforting. It's garnished with thinly sliced radishes, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges, which diners add to the soup as they please.
By Dorothy Denise Garcia

Pressure Cooker Chili

125
There's nothing like a steamy hot bowl of chili on a cold snowy day. What's even better is having it ready within 35 minutes from start to finish.
By Spyce

Healthier Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

198
Some simple modifications can make this delicious soup even healthier! I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Also, using vegetable cooking spray instead of oil helps reduce the fat content. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
By MakeItHealthy
Sponsored By MyPlate

Mexican Chicken Soup

226
Tired of plain old Chicken Soup? Try this one. Adding the avocado is a must! We also add a little grated cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
By Rillene

Mama's Old-Fashioned Albondigas (Meatball Soup)

57
This is my number-one soup recipe, perfect for a cold rainy day, handed down to me by my mother. I hope you all enjoy it as much as my family has.
By SpiceUpYourLife

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

289
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
By Yoly

Chile Colorado

140
I like to make this chile for my Mexican husband, who also doesn't like tomatoes in his chile. This is a very Mexican chile. If you decide to add beans, do it after the chile is finished.
By VARISSUL

Sopa de Fideos

60
I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.
By amandascookin

Terrific Turkey Chili

1068
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
By big surprise

Menudo

27
This dish depends on how much of each ingredient you put in it. It just depends on how much you wish to make. This dish takes a while to prepare and to cook but it is worth it. The spices are always according to how hot or spicy you like your food. It tastes better on the second day. If you want to make more, increase the ingredients. If you want less, decrease the ingredients. I learned this on my own and my husband, who is Mexican, loves it. It will please the most avid Mexican food lover.
By ksalinas

Black Bean and Salsa Soup

2033
This soup is one of those last minute things I tossed together one night. It's very simple and it takes about 5 minutes to put together.
By Maryanne

Spicy Fish Soup

191
A delicious fish soup that's low in fat! Having grown up on the Texas/Mexico border, I like foods spicy, but you can adjust the seasonings to taste. I also splash in a drop of hot pepper sauce in each bowl.
By CHEFETTE

Chicken Enchilada Slow Cooker Soup

387
A tasty, quick, hot meal! We like to top the bowls of soup with crushed corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese or chopped green onions -- sometimes all three.
By AMBERNPETTY
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com