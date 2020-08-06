Mexican Appetizer Recipes

Here's a simple recipe for making corn tortilla chips spiced only with salt. The chips may alternately be prepared by baking the tortilla wedges in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 5 minutes, or until crisp.
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
No cooking, no cans. All fresh ingredients and flavor no one will be able to walk away from! Sweet onion and fresh lime juice make all the difference in this recipe. My husband and I will eat this at one sitting!
I wanted to make chicken enchiladas but couldn't find a recipe that I had the ingredients for. So, I made this up using what I had on hand. It is mildly spicy. Add more peppers/cayenne or hot sauce to liven it up a bit.
This is a simple salsa recipe I learned from my brother-in-law who worked at an authentic Mexican restaurant. Boiling the jalapeno peppers is the magic to the recipe. This is great with tortilla chips, tacos, or other Mexican recipes.
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
This is Mexican street food at its finest. Anytime I visit El Paso or Mexico the craving of elote en vaso steps into high gear. Now anytime I crave this I whip it up at home, except I make it fancy by serving it in a pretty glass instead of the traditional Styrofoam® cup. No matter how you serve it the taste is sweet, crunchy, fiery, and juicy. This is a very loose recipe. Feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.