Mexican Appetizer Recipes

Quesadillas, taquitos, nachos, Mexi pizzas, and dips galore. We've got the very best recipes for Mexican appetizers.

Staff Picks

Great Chicken Taquitos

27
Great taquitos. A family favorite.
By wadeg

Corn Tortilla Chips

137
Here's a simple recipe for making corn tortilla chips spiced only with salt. The chips may alternately be prepared by baking the tortilla wedges in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 5 minutes, or until crisp.
By Kirstin

Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

185
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
By Mexican Sweetheart

Papas Rellenas (Fried Stuffed Potatoes)

48
My mom used to make these when we were kids. Always loved them and each time you make them you can season to taste so its different every time!
By alu1977

Fresco Salsa

85
No cooking, no cans. All fresh ingredients and flavor no one will be able to walk away from! Sweet onion and fresh lime juice make all the difference in this recipe. My husband and I will eat this at one sitting!
By ROXYDABINSKI

Chicken Enchilada Nachos

16
I wanted to make chicken enchiladas but couldn't find a recipe that I had the ingredients for. So, I made this up using what I had on hand. It is mildly spicy. Add more peppers/cayenne or hot sauce to liven it up a bit.
By belle4397

Hermano Roberto's Simple Salsa

34
This is a simple salsa recipe I learned from my brother-in-law who worked at an authentic Mexican restaurant. Boiling the jalapeno peppers is the magic to the recipe. This is great with tortilla chips, tacos, or other Mexican recipes.
By Paul Kelly

Crocodile Guac

2
I'm constantly asked to make this. I think the ingredient that makes it popular is the Anaheim chile pepper. Use tortilla chips or other chips to dip or add to other food.
By Bill

Fresh Homemade Salsa

Another salsa recipe called for a fresh jalapeno (I think), but I had green chiles in a can on hand. This salsa tastes great, so I'm sticking with it!
By Stephanie Roynestad Fuller

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

222
Creamy and spicy, this cheese and green chili queso can be used as a dip for tortilla chips or as a sauce.
By leahnwells

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

This is Mexican street food at its finest. Anytime I visit El Paso or Mexico the craving of elote en vaso steps into high gear. Now anytime I crave this I whip it up at home, except I make it fancy by serving it in a pretty glass instead of the traditional Styrofoam® cup. No matter how you serve it the taste is sweet, crunchy, fiery, and juicy. This is a very loose recipe. Feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!
By Muy Bueno
Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Pico de Gallo

567
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

Easy Guacamole

1021
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Tortilla Chips

515
Homemade tortilla chips with a lime-cumin zing are tastier than store-bought.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Churros

815
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Taco Dip I

426
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Nacho Cheese Sauce

666
Here's a simple cheese sauce to spread over tortilla chips. Add some jalapenos to spice things up a bit.
By MARY ANN PUTMAN

Easy Chicken Flautas

47
Rolled tacos; these are the best. I learned how to make them and my husband loved them.
By Starla Barnes

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

829
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

575
This authentic Mexican salsa verde has a fabulous flavor. Use it on chicken enchiladas or as a condiment for any dish that needs a little extra zip!
By Kimberly Binning

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Southwestern Egg Rolls

1580
These aren't traditional egg rolls! Small flour tortillas are stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern-style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown.
By Jackie Smith

Traditional Mexican Guacamole

173
This guacamole is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for!
By Kaersten

Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

469
This is a fun summer recipe that can be served on its own, or with tortilla chips. It is also beautiful, so make sure you have a clear bowl to put it in.
By hvoeltner

Super Nachos

145
This makes a huge meal-sized tray of nachos with lots of good stuff! You can adjust ingredient quantities to suit your preference. Serve with extra chips if required. Great for game day.
By Allrecipes Member
Shrimp Salsa

134
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman

Best Guacamole

683
The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
By PHLOX

