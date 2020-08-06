BBQ & Grilled Burger Recipes

This veggie burger is packed with veggie and quinoa goodness including lots of meatless protein. A great alternative to a beef burger and just as hearty and filling. It can be cooked on the grill or baked in the oven. The egg and cheese may be left out to make this recipe vegan.
These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
A spicy, flavorful, and moist turkey burger. This is my husband's favorite. It tastes delicious and I make it with extra lean ground turkey breast. The grated onion adds moisture as well as flavor to the turkey.
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
I love meatloaf, but not as much as I love meatloaf sandwiches. In fact, I'll make a meatloaf just for the leftovers. I'll fry the cold slice in a buttered pan until hot and crusty, and enjoy it on toast with ketchup. This recipe is basically that, plus bacon, in burger form.