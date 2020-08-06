BBQ & Grilled Burger Recipes

The best, most juicy burgers for the grill. Get burger grilling tips and find recipes for cheese lovers, bacon lovers, dieters, and vegetarians.

Deluxe Olive-Stuffed Burgers

2
Olive burgers are a mid-Michigan regional favorite. If you love the tang of pickles, try these green olive burgers!
By Denise D

Veggie Quinoa Burgers

13
This veggie burger is packed with veggie and quinoa goodness including lots of meatless protein. A great alternative to a beef burger and just as hearty and filling. It can be cooked on the grill or baked in the oven. The egg and cheese may be left out to make this recipe vegan.
By Becky

Guacamole Cilantro Lime Cheeseburger

155
A Cheeseburger with a Southwestern citrus twist
By Gigemmandy

Chef John's Turkey Burger

74
This recipe uses some of the same techniques and seasonings as the shish kebab to improve the dull turkey burger. For something made with meat that is 95% fat free this is pretty good!
By Chef John

How to Grill the Best Burgers

Here's how to grill the perfect burger, from mixing the meat and forming the patties to the perfect grilling times.
By Allrecipes Editors

Mediterranean Lamb Burgers

43
These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
By HerbanSpoons

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3703
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
The Perfect Basic Burger

Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
By Lindsay Perejma

Kickin' Turkey Burger with Caramelized Onions and Spicy Sweet Mayo

A spicy, flavorful, and moist turkey burger. This is my husband's favorite. It tastes delicious and I make it with extra lean ground turkey breast. The grated onion adds moisture as well as flavor to the turkey.
By Occasional Cooker

Gourmet Grilling Burgers

These burgers combine beef and sausage with all the fixin's right inside! They're made for grilling outside, but could easily be done on an indoor grill, too.
By Teri Carrillo-Fox

Gyros Burgers

291
This is a Greek/American lamb and beef mixture version of the traditional Greek pork or lamb Gyros (or Gyro). Serve on warm pita bread with tzatziki sauce, and thinly sliced onion, tomato and lettuce.
By Allrecipes Member
Green Chili Chicken Burgers

92
These burgers are a slightly spicy Southwestern style sandwich. I came up with the idea for these burgers one night when I was feeling really creative, and they were a huge hit with my family.
By Kelly
More BBQ & Grilled Burger Recipes

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

951
The steak of veggie burgers. Serve on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and aioli sauce. Oh yeah!
By Bob Cody

Lamb Burgers

26
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
By KLemons

Seasoned Turkey Burgers

682
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
By Kym 22

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

843
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
By FoodieGeek

Greek Chicken Burgers with Feta

111
These Greek-style chicken burgers surprise with a feta cheese filling.
By DCKatie

Grilled Bison Burgers

71
Grilled bison burgers are 90% lean and only 10% fat.
By S T Andersen

Venison Bacon Burgers

238
These tasty, juicy burgers make a change from normal beef patties.
By Lupin Pooter

Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers

51
This is a great way to spice up an ordinary hamburger. Not only can this be done on the grill, but pan fried if desired. Too good not to try!!
By MS. STEPHANIE

Ground Chicken Burgers

2
Delicious alternative to beef, these flavorful burgers made with ground chicken will keep you grilling from spring to fall. Top with a spicy cheese or BBQ sauce.
By Katy B

Ranch Burgers

782
The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.
By DAMIANSMOMMY

The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

76
My husband prepares these burgers throughout the grilling season--they are incredibly juicy and flavorful. Great served with corn on the cob.
By caliboo

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Grilled Chicken Burgers

242
A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
By Ter Denlinger

Pesto Turkey Burgers

391
This is an awesome turkey burger with garlic, pesto, feta cheese, and seasoned salt. Even my husband liked it and he typically will only eat traditional burgers!
By ELADOUSA

Best Burger Ever

156
A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.
By Susan

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

655
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
By LISASNOW

All-American Burger Dog

30
This 'burger dog' is far more than a hot dog-shaped cheeseburger. It's a one-handed wonder that's perfectly proportioned and easier to eat than a regular cheeseburger.
By Chef John

Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burgers

787
With a chipotle chile pepper, mozzarella cheese and other seasonings, you will absolutely love this spicy, yet flavorful, burger!
By mbaucum

Chef John's Grilled Bacon Meatloaf Burgers

28
I love meatloaf, but not as much as I love meatloaf sandwiches. In fact, I'll make a meatloaf just for the leftovers. I'll fry the cold slice in a buttered pan until hot and crusty, and enjoy it on toast with ketchup. This recipe is basically that, plus bacon, in burger form.
By Chef John

Black Bean Turkey Burgers

127
This recipe makes mouth-watering burgers that even the beef lovers in my family can't pass up! Try it with spinach leaves in place of the lettuce on the bun and goat cheese as a topping! Delish!
By jachandl
