Hot Chocolate Recipes

Candy cane cocoa, Mexican hot chocolate, white chocolate, and old-fashioned hot chocolate. Winter's worth it if it means warming up with hot chocolate.

Creamy Hot Cocoa

Rating: 4.62 stars
1502
It's old fashioned, it's comforting, it makes the kitchen smell wonderful and it's good for the soul.
By JEANIE BEAN

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Place a frozen chocolate bomb in a cup of steaming hot milk, stir, and voila! Homemade hot chocolate in just a few minutes. Top with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, or your favorite toppings.
By Yoly

Make Your Own Hot Chocolate Bombs With These 8 Molds

Make your own hot chocolate bombs with our recipe and these cute molds.
By Hayley Sugg

Rich Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.54 stars
67
Easy and delicious.
By macandjakesmom

Hot Cocoa Mix

Rating: 4.24 stars
303
I make this at the beginning of the cold weather, and have it ready all winter. Vary the flavor of your mix by trying flavored nondairy creamer; I like the cinnamon.
By Earla Taylor

Champurrado

Rating: 4.63 stars
24
A traditional Mexican chocolate drink.
By monmedel

Coconut Hot Cocoa

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
A warm, made-from-scratch treat! Cocoa leads to a bittersweet chocolate taste and the coconut milk adds a hint of richness.
By spice and everything nice

Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa

Rating: 4.8 stars
15
I was messing around in my kitchen one day and was craving hot cocoa. Since I only had dark chocolate on hand, I used that, and for a festive touch added cinnamon. Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream or marshmallows, if desired. Serve hot.
By Aurora

Maple Syrup Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Delicious hot chocolate!
By luckycharm416

Baileys Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.96 stars
27
Baileys Hot Chocolate recipe takes indulgence to the next level with delicious toppings like whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles!
By Baileys

Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.4 stars
25
Warm and creamy; simple chocolate flavors with a hint of cinnamon.
By Anonymous

Creamy Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.53 stars
310
Keep some condensed milk on hand for cold days, and whip up a batch of this rich hot chocolate warm your loved ones.
By Eagle brand
Secret Simple Hot Chocolate
Rating: Unrated
7
"Great! I made it for my dad for his birthday. I used almond milk because he loves almond milk." -- Marbles
Dairy-Free Hot Chocolate
Rating: Unrated
2
Healthy Hot Cocoa
Rating: Unrated
6
Hot Chocolate
Rating: Unrated
144
Homemade White Hot Chocolate
Rating: Unrated
8

More Hot Chocolate Recipes

Candy Cane Cocoa

Rating: 4.6 stars
138
The rich flavor of chocolate combines so well with peppermint. This is the perfect drink to sip while trimming the tree.
By Althea

Homemade White Hot Chocolate Mix

Rating: 5 stars
4
This homemade white hot chocolate mix is creamy, rich, and delicious.
By dana

Best Hot Chocolate Mix

Rating: 4.27 stars
52
Hot chocolate mix is great for gift giving and is very fast and simple to make.
By Fran Willis

Easy Mexican Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.48 stars
143
This is an easy way to spice up regular hot chocolate mix. Add more or less of each ingredient, depending on taste. Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream and enjoy.
By Anonymous

Cioccolata Calda (Hot Chocolate Italian-Style)

Rating: 4.39 stars
89
Hot chocolate Italian-style is one of the most amazing treats in the world! You have to try this pudding-like chocolate decadence! Add some Irish cream, cinnamon, and whipped cream for a fun variation, or create your own!
By nikwik

Mayan Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.62 stars
42
Don't knock it till you've tried it. This rich, delicious, and kicky hot chocolate might make you abandon your traditional ties. No marshmallows needed; this is for grown-ups. Everything in this recipe can be altered to suit your taste, however I recommend following the recipe to the letter the first time you try.
By That Grace

Hot Cocoa Mix in a Jar

Rating: 4.14 stars
271
We take this to Holiday parties and on camping trips. Dress up the jar, and it makes a great Holiday gift.
By Traci (TJ)

Hot Chocolate Mix I

Rating: 4.14 stars
79
It's easy to make your own creamy hot chocolate mix, and this can be used in other recipes that call for hot chocolate mix. You just mix together cocoa, sugar, powdered creamer and powdered milk.
By SMOWWHI856

Slow Cooker Hot Cocoa

Rating: 5 stars
1
If your family is like mine and you have several slow cookers going Christmas Eve then this hot cocoa is perfect. Rich, creamy, and versatile.
By Dana

Whipped Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.33 stars
30
A simple twist to hot chocolate.
By Lori

Christmas Morning Hot Chocolate

Rating: 5 stars
1
Stir up this quick and easy hot chocolate recipe for a cozy hot drink sweetened with sugar and condensed milk on Christmas morning.
By fuoco la sopra

Xocolatl (Aztec Chocolate)

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
This bitter, spicy Aztec drink is what modern 'Hot Chocolate' is based from. For a more authentic version the way the Aztecs enjoyed, chill the Xocolatl before drinking.
By Antipex

Snow Flake Cocoa

Rating: 4.71 stars
133
This is an easy and delicious cocoa you can make in your slow cooker. It is great for Christmas parties!
By Diana S.

Rich Hot Chocolate

Rating: 5 stars
1
I was always taught that hot chocolate was made with chocolate and hot cocoa was made with cocoa powder. This is the richest hot chocolate you'll ever have. I don't remember where I got this recipe from. Add cinnamon or nutmeg, if desired. Serve in small tea or coffee cups, because it is very rich!
By Tricia

Delicious Vegan Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.16 stars
93
Finally, a vegan hot chocolate recipe that actually tastes good! For best results, use plain soy milk.
By CYMBALINE

Homemade Instant Hot Chocolate Mix

Rating: 4.63 stars
32
Hot chocolate mix takes just seconds to make, and you may already have everything you need in the pantry. Just make sure one of those things is a very high quality cocoa powder.
By Chef John

Sugar-Free Hot Chocolate Mix

Rating: 3 stars
1
This hot chocolate mix is sugar-free and great for diabetics or those on a reduced sugar diet.
By Jenna Keindel

Simplest Hot Chocolate (with Maple Syrup and No Refined Sugar)

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Being a former sugar addict, this recipe was my saving grace. It has just the right amount of cocoa and that hint of sweetness that my palate desires!
By Liz McGuire

Spiced Hot Chocolate

Rating: 3.95 stars
38
This is a spiced version of hot chocolate that is absolutely fantastic. It can be a little rich, though. As with any recipe, you should try it first. Adjust the spices to your preference. If the drink is a bit rich for your taste you can add a cup of water to cut it down a bit.
By leoele

Christmas Orange Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
I love to make this to drink on Christmas day at the fireplace with the classic music playing.
By Whisker

Mexican Hot Chocolate Atole Champurrado

Rating: 4 stars
1
I loved this drink growing up. It is very delicious and great on a cold chilly day. My Mexican grandmother used to make this for us when I was a kid, and now I make it for my kids. Very delicious. Serve hot, alone or you can top with whipped cream and dust some cinnamon over it. Sugar can also be less or more, suited to taste.
By naedwards

Homemade Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4 stars
1
A hot chocolate recipe for true chocolate lovers! I can't emphasize how delicious this is! Easy to make, especially because you combine the ingredients in the slow cooker, stir occasionally, and that's it! Seriously addicting! Garnish with real whipped cream or mini marshmallows, if desired. (I prefer my hot chocolate without garnish; it's plenty rich without!)
By Beth Bodnam

Creamy Vegan Hot Cocoa

Rating: 4.38 stars
32
Creamy dessert drink - even for the vegans and the lactose-intolerant.
By Heather
