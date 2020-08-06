Hot Chocolate Recipes

Place a frozen chocolate bomb in a cup of steaming hot milk, stir, and voila! Homemade hot chocolate in just a few minutes. Top with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, or your favorite toppings.
I was messing around in my kitchen one day and was craving hot cocoa. Since I only had dark chocolate on hand, I used that, and for a festive touch added cinnamon. Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream or marshmallows, if desired. Serve hot.
Hot chocolate Italian-style is one of the most amazing treats in the world! You have to try this pudding-like chocolate decadence! Add some Irish cream, cinnamon, and whipped cream for a fun variation, or create your own!
Don't knock it till you've tried it. This rich, delicious, and kicky hot chocolate might make you abandon your traditional ties. No marshmallows needed; this is for grown-ups. Everything in this recipe can be altered to suit your taste, however I recommend following the recipe to the letter the first time you try.
Place a frozen chocolate bomb in a cup of steaming hot milk, stir, and voila! Homemade hot chocolate in just a few minutes. Top with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, or your favorite toppings.
I was always taught that hot chocolate was made with chocolate and hot cocoa was made with cocoa powder. This is the richest hot chocolate you'll ever have. I don't remember where I got this recipe from. Add cinnamon or nutmeg, if desired. Serve in small tea or coffee cups, because it is very rich!
This is a spiced version of hot chocolate that is absolutely fantastic. It can be a little rich, though. As with any recipe, you should try it first. Adjust the spices to your preference. If the drink is a bit rich for your taste you can add a cup of water to cut it down a bit.
I loved this drink growing up. It is very delicious and great on a cold chilly day. My Mexican grandmother used to make this for us when I was a kid, and now I make it for my kids. Very delicious. Serve hot, alone or you can top with whipped cream and dust some cinnamon over it. Sugar can also be less or more, suited to taste.
A hot chocolate recipe for true chocolate lovers! I can't emphasize how delicious this is! Easy to make, especially because you combine the ingredients in the slow cooker, stir occasionally, and that's it! Seriously addicting! Garnish with real whipped cream or mini marshmallows, if desired. (I prefer my hot chocolate without garnish; it's plenty rich without!)