Back to School Recipes

Staff Picks Turkey Wraps
These light and tasty wraps are great for lunch, or slice them smaller and they make wonderful party appetizers or great little after-school snacks.
Apple Ladybug Treats
Red apples are decorated to look like lady bugs. This is a quick and fun snack that kids will enjoy making and eating. For once kids can play with their food.
School Lunch Bagel Sandwich
This sandwich mixes the goodness of bagels with the crunch of dill pickles. I came up with this sandwich for my son who loves bagels and cream cheese but I felt his favorite needed something extra to really make it a lunch. This is kid-tested good, and you can alter the veggies according to what your child likes.
Easy Granola Bars
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
By Aliceyn Fokuhl Breakfast Cups
This is a good way to get the morning going. Just give yourself about an hour. They are filling and versatile. Kids can also help some.
Lunch Box Hot Hot Dogs
When the kids need a break from sandwiches, why not send them with a hot hot dog to warm their bellies before going out to play?
School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
Fresh Orange Juice
In response to a request about how to make fresh squeezed orange juice. It takes a little work, but it tastes much better than orange juice from concentrate.
Banana Oat Muffins
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
By Allrecipes Member Sloppy Joes II
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member Inspiration and Ideas Best Bus-Stop Breakfasts
These grab-and-go muffins, bars, and wraps will be a hit with the whole family.
Prep Once, Eat All Week
Do meal prep on Sunday, and you'll be thanking yourself all week long.
plate of Best Brownies Best Brownies
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
More Back to School Recipes Easy Pancakes
These quick and easy pancakes are perfect for sleepy mornings.
By Allrecipes Member Soft Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
By BITTERSWEET1 Banana Muffins II
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY The Best Lemon Bars
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Allrecipes Member Quick and Easy Brownies
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member Pesto Pasta
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Allrecipes Member Old Fashioned Potato Cakes
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
Easy Tuna Patties
Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
Chicken Quesadillas
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By Allrecipes Member Kettle Corn
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By Allrecipes Member Cream Cheese Squares
Refrigerated crescent roll dough is layered with cream cheese and cinnamon sugar to make a quick and tasty treat.
By Allrecipes Member Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
This snickerdoodle cookie recipe makes treats that are perfectly soft in the middle with a bit of crunch around the edges. The sweet cinnamon-sugar coating makes them a sure crowd-pleaser!
By Allrecipes Member Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough
Greek yogurt is the secret ingredient in this two-ingredient pizza crust recipe that is quick and easy to prepare.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I
This moist and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie recipe makes the best version of an old favorite.
By Allrecipes Member Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
Seven Layer Bars
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall Baked Chicken Nuggets
A Parmesan crust lifts these chicken nibbles above the ordinary. Serve alone or with an array of dipping sauces.
By Allrecipes Member Easy French Dip Sandwiches
This sandwich made with sliced roast beef and provolone cheese is a crowd pleaser. The flavor is so rich, no one will know it only took 15 minutes to put together.
Peanut Butter Bars I
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
