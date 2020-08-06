Back to School Recipes

Make back to school meals stress-free with easy recipes for breakfast on-the-go, brown bag lunches, after school snacks, and quick dinners.

Turkey Wraps

120
These light and tasty wraps are great for lunch, or slice them smaller and they make wonderful party appetizers or great little after-school snacks.
By Rochelle Brooks Thompson

Apple Ladybug Treats

37
Red apples are decorated to look like lady bugs. This is a quick and fun snack that kids will enjoy making and eating. For once kids can play with their food.
By Veronica Lopez Hurtado
School Lunch Bagel Sandwich

30
This sandwich mixes the goodness of bagels with the crunch of dill pickles. I came up with this sandwich for my son who loves bagels and cream cheese but I felt his favorite needed something extra to really make it a lunch. This is kid-tested good, and you can alter the veggies according to what your child likes.
By VeggieLovinHippie

Easy Granola Bars

874
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
By Aliceyn Fokuhl

Breakfast Cups

143
This is a good way to get the morning going. Just give yourself about an hour. They are filling and versatile. Kids can also help some.
By Jennicaakes

Lunch Box Hot Hot Dogs

88
When the kids need a break from sandwiches, why not send them with a hot hot dog to warm their bellies before going out to play?
By Lorrie

Chef John's Macaroni and Cheese

1605
This easy-to-make old-school macaroni and cheese has a perfectly crispy crust.
By Chef John

School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls

279
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
By MOMMY2THREEANGELS

Sheri's Fun Fruit Turkey

7
Play with your food! This is an easy fruit salad recipe.
By Rusty's girl

Fresh Orange Juice

60
In response to a request about how to make fresh squeezed orange juice. It takes a little work, but it tastes much better than orange juice from concentrate.
By CHELSEASKINGIRL

Banana Oat Muffins

1511
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
By Allrecipes Member

Sloppy Joes II

7509
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member
Best Bus-Stop Breakfasts
These grab-and-go muffins, bars, and wraps will be a hit with the whole family.
Prep Once, Eat All Week
Do meal prep on Sunday, and you'll be thanking yourself all week long.
20 Back-to-School Dinners From Your Slow Cooker
10 Kid-Friendly Lunch Box Pasta Salads
16 Ridiculously Easy School Lunches
Easy Pancakes
1652
Best Brownies
13075

Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

5022
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
By BITTERSWEET1

Banana Muffins II

4607
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

The Best Lemon Bars

3390
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Quick and Easy Brownies

1891
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1744
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

5391
These chocolate chip oatmeal cookies are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
By PANTHERA

Pesto Pasta

196
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

195
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
By DaMonkey

Easy Tuna Patties

525
Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Chicken Quesadillas

1144
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By Allrecipes Member

Kettle Corn

1507
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Cream Cheese Squares

1504
Refrigerated crescent roll dough is layered with cream cheese and cinnamon sugar to make a quick and tasty treat.
By Allrecipes Member

Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

6803
This snickerdoodle cookie recipe makes treats that are perfectly soft in the middle with a bit of crunch around the edges. The sweet cinnamon-sugar coating makes them a sure crowd-pleaser!
By Allrecipes Member

Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough

240
Greek yogurt is the secret ingredient in this two-ingredient pizza crust recipe that is quick and easy to prepare.
By Michele Leigh Pinette Pierce

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I

2303
This moist and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie recipe makes the best version of an old favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

890
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
By Eagle brand
Seven Layer Bars

635
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Baked Chicken Nuggets

1834
A Parmesan crust lifts these chicken nibbles above the ordinary. Serve alone or with an array of dipping sauces.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy French Dip Sandwiches

1049
This sandwich made with sliced roast beef and provolone cheese is a crowd pleaser. The flavor is so rich, no one will know it only took 15 minutes to put together.
By writergirl

Peanut Butter Bars I

2996
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

336
Quick and easy way to prepare homemade, flavorful fajitas for a crowd!
By themoodyfoodie
