Pressure Cooker Recipes

Pressure cookers give "fast food" a whole new meaning! Get recipes, including quick, easy, and healthy options for roasts, soups, and cooking dried beans from scratch.

Community Picks

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

398
Tender pork carnitas pressure-cooked with onion, garlic, orange, and spice.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Perfect Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

338
I make this meal quite often it is so simple and so quick and always comes out perfect, if you love tender roast you must try this!
By MamaShea

Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry)

58
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
By SUSMITA

Fast Pressure Cooker Ribs

9
I make these for a fast freezer meal. Boneless ribs and barbeque sauce are done in 20 minutes. Serve how you want. I put them in separate meals and freeze for later.
By Ryan

Cochinita Pibil (Mexican Pulled Pork in Annatto Sauce)

3
This cochinita pibil recipe is straight from Mexico. Pork shoulder is cooked in a spicy red annatto sauce, then shredded and served with habanero sauce.
By Chef Gaby Cervello

Instant Pot® Double Bean and Ham Soup

48
No pre-soaking beans required. I know it sounds strange, but my mother-in-law always added a can of pork and beans to her homemade bean soup and, seriously, it adds another layer of flavor.
By lutzflcat
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Use a Pressure Cooker
Modern versions of pressure cookers are safe and easy to use—and they're a great kitchen time-saver. Many foods are ready in one-third of the time it would take cooked on the stovetop or in the oven. Here are some tips to help you get started.
Pressure Cooker Hard-Boiled Eggs
125
"I never thought I'd be enthusiastic about a recipe for boiled eggs. How much difference could it possibly make? As it turns out, a lot. My hubs said this recipe alone justified the purchase of a pressure cooker." – alhousto
6 Tips For Perfect Pressure Cooker Cooking
Easy Pressure Cooker Pot Roast
228
Chef John's Pressure Cooker Beef Chili
60

More Pressure Cooker Recipes

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot

937
Big, slow-cooked flavor on the double. Noodles cook right in the gravy!
By Lissa

Instant Pot® Lasagna

27
You might feel like making lasagna in a pressure cooker is crazy. Don't you need an oven for those crunchy edges? To make sure the meat is cooked through? How can anyone make lasagna without baking it? Well, trust us - this one is well worth making. If you have a 6- or 7-inch springform pan and you kept the trivet that came with your Instant Pot®, you can make a delicious layered lasagna pie in 30 minutes. And if you want to make it ahead, you can prep the lasagna, put it in the freezer, then put it right into the Instant Pot® for an easy dinner.
By Shauna James Ahern

Instant Pot® Mushroom Risotto

316
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
By Shauna James Ahern

Instant Pot® Salsa Chicken

177
An Instant Pot® makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal. You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities! I used this the first night for chicken quesadillas. The second night I used it as a topping for baked potatoes with shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
By Tammy Lynn

Pressure Cooker Bone-In Pork Chops, Baked Potatoes, and Carrots

118
This is a great, quick and easy weeknight meal. The one-pot pressure cooker makes clean-up a snap and brings dinner to the table quickly!
By txjackson

Pressure Cooker Beef Stew

139
This beef stew was made for us when we were just infants, my mother used to put it in the blender for us as babies. To this day it reminds me of home. The pressure cooker makes the meat fall apart tender and cooks up in 20 minutes.
By MISSCANADA

Easy Pressure Cooker Potatoes

3
This is the easiest way I have come up with for cooking whole, skin-on potatoes to perfection for use in whatever recipe you need them for.
By GhstPepper

Afghani Kabli Pulao

5
This is a delicious kabli pulao made in a pressure cooker. The rice gets infused with flavor and has the perfect texture. This is a must-try! You can also prepare this on your stove top.
By chanty475

Pressure Cooker Chili

132
There's nothing like a steamy hot bowl of chili on a cold snowy day. What's even better is having it ready within 35 minutes from start to finish.
By Spyce

Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup

67
This Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup recipe will come in handy when you need to get a filling, comforting dinner on the table in a hurry.
By Knifehat

Perfect Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

336
I make this meal quite often it is so simple and so quick and always comes out perfect, if you love tender roast you must try this!

Southern Cabbage for the Pressure Cooker

73
A good pot of cabbage can be served stand-alone with some cornbread or as a side dish to your favorite meal. Preparing cabbage in a pressure cooker preserves most of the nutrients and produces a very sweet yet savory dish. This recipe is quick, flavorful and easy!
By EyeSpy

Valerio's Pulled Pork Sandwich

49
This is a very messy but delicious sandwich with lots of BBQ sauce.
By valerio

Jen's Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

126
A pressure cooker is a must for making a tough roast tender. In our large family when I was growing up, this was everyone's most-requested birthday dinner. When my mother was reducing her household size for a move, she gave me her pressure cooker, and I am now teaching my children to make this favorite as well.
By jenonymous

Pressure Cooker Corned Beef Brisket

43
This method of cooking makes the most tender, flavorful corned beef brisket that you will ever eat! Cooking time does not include the time for the pot to reach the proper pressure and to release the steam. Cutting the finished brisket with an electric knife makes for beautifully cut meat.
By Christina

Pressure Cooker Black Beans

31
This is a great recipe for black beans that can be used alone or added to so many more recipes.
By klmncusa

Instant Pot® Turkey Breast

82
The Instant Pot® made the moistest turkey breast I have ever made. I usually let this cook in the slow cooker all day, but this turned out so much better. I couldn't believe that I had such a wonderful meal ready in less than an hour total!
By Tammy Lynn

Instant Pot® Cheesecake

55
Cheesecake? In a pressure cooker? You bet. A creamy cheesecake relies on beating lots of air into the batter before cooking it. It also requires steaming. When you bake a cheesecake in the oven, you also need to put a pot of hot water underneath the springform pan to ensure the top of the cheesecake does not crack. In an Instant Pot®, all you need is a little water and the trivet. The result is a decadent cheesecake with no fuss. Serve with fruit on top, such as ripe blackberries.
By Shauna James Ahern

Pressure Cooker Potato Salad

22
Reduce the time it takes to make this all-time favorite dish and keep the potatoes firm and fresh with this tasty potato salad recipe! I use only one egg yolk and all three whites from the three hard-cooked eggs, but adjust to your own taste.
By Peach822

Instant Pot® Short Ribs

29
It's easy to love fall-off-the-bone short ribs. The only problem with a traditional braising recipe is that it will be hours before eating happens. Make short ribs in an electric pressure cooker and eat these in half the time. The pressure inside the cooker transforms any liquid into hot steam, which goes deep into the meat and produce far more tender ribs than any other method would make. Less time and better? You bet.
By Shauna James Ahern

Pressure Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

186
I combined other teriyaki recipes to make up a yummy version for my favorite cooker: my electric pressure cooker. I used a mix of boneless skinless thighs and chicken tenders. Serve with spaghetti or rice noodles and broccoli...YUM!!
By LESLIESAMI

Pressure Cooker Barbeque Chicken

43
This chicken dish is incredibly easy to make and very delicious. It's a childhood favorite of my partner's; his mom served it with rice and green beans for an easy weekday meal. Feel free to add other hot sauce or spices to jazz it up. Frank's RedHot® sauce is a great addition.
By CatherineSolo

Jamaican Oxtail with Broad Beans

144
This is a traditional Jamaican dish I was taught to cook by my grandmother.
By sunflowerBirmingham

Instant Pot® Charro (Refried Beans)

76
This recipe is written to be prepared in an Instant Pot® pressure cooker. With some small alterations, I am sure you can cook it on the stovetop as well. These beans are great served as is or blended to be the texture of refried beans.
By droach3
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com