Pressure Cooker Recipes

Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
Modern versions of pressure cookers are safe and easy to use—and they're a great kitchen time-saver. Many foods are ready in one-third of the time it would take cooked on the stovetop or in the oven. Here are some tips to help you get started.
"I never thought I'd be enthusiastic about a recipe for boiled eggs. How much difference could it possibly make? As it turns out, a lot. My hubs said this recipe alone justified the purchase of a pressure cooker." – alhousto
You might feel like making lasagna in a pressure cooker is crazy. Don't you need an oven for those crunchy edges? To make sure the meat is cooked through? How can anyone make lasagna without baking it? Well, trust us - this one is well worth making. If you have a 6- or 7-inch springform pan and you kept the trivet that came with your Instant Pot®, you can make a delicious layered lasagna pie in 30 minutes. And if you want to make it ahead, you can prep the lasagna, put it in the freezer, then put it right into the Instant Pot® for an easy dinner.
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
An Instant Pot® makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal. You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities! I used this the first night for chicken quesadillas. The second night I used it as a topping for baked potatoes with shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
This beef stew was made for us when we were just infants, my mother used to put it in the blender for us as babies. To this day it reminds me of home. The pressure cooker makes the meat fall apart tender and cooks up in 20 minutes.
A good pot of cabbage can be served stand-alone with some cornbread or as a side dish to your favorite meal. Preparing cabbage in a pressure cooker preserves most of the nutrients and produces a very sweet yet savory dish. This recipe is quick, flavorful and easy!
A pressure cooker is a must for making a tough roast tender. In our large family when I was growing up, this was everyone's most-requested birthday dinner. When my mother was reducing her household size for a move, she gave me her pressure cooker, and I am now teaching my children to make this favorite as well.
This method of cooking makes the most tender, flavorful corned beef brisket that you will ever eat! Cooking time does not include the time for the pot to reach the proper pressure and to release the steam. Cutting the finished brisket with an electric knife makes for beautifully cut meat.
The Instant Pot® made the moistest turkey breast I have ever made. I usually let this cook in the slow cooker all day, but this turned out so much better. I couldn't believe that I had such a wonderful meal ready in less than an hour total!
Cheesecake? In a pressure cooker? You bet. A creamy cheesecake relies on beating lots of air into the batter before cooking it. It also requires steaming. When you bake a cheesecake in the oven, you also need to put a pot of hot water underneath the springform pan to ensure the top of the cheesecake does not crack. In an Instant Pot®, all you need is a little water and the trivet. The result is a decadent cheesecake with no fuss. Serve with fruit on top, such as ripe blackberries.
Reduce the time it takes to make this all-time favorite dish and keep the potatoes firm and fresh with this tasty potato salad recipe! I use only one egg yolk and all three whites from the three hard-cooked eggs, but adjust to your own taste.
It's easy to love fall-off-the-bone short ribs. The only problem with a traditional braising recipe is that it will be hours before eating happens. Make short ribs in an electric pressure cooker and eat these in half the time. The pressure inside the cooker transforms any liquid into hot steam, which goes deep into the meat and produce far more tender ribs than any other method would make. Less time and better? You bet.
I combined other teriyaki recipes to make up a yummy version for my favorite cooker: my electric pressure cooker. I used a mix of boneless skinless thighs and chicken tenders. Serve with spaghetti or rice noodles and broccoli...YUM!!
This chicken dish is incredibly easy to make and very delicious. It's a childhood favorite of my partner's; his mom served it with rice and green beans for an easy weekday meal. Feel free to add other hot sauce or spices to jazz it up. Frank's RedHot® sauce is a great addition.
This recipe is written to be prepared in an Instant Pot® pressure cooker. With some small alterations, I am sure you can cook it on the stovetop as well. These beans are great served as is or blended to be the texture of refried beans.