Hidden Valley Baked Ranch Chicken
With a simple coating of ranch seasoning and butter, these roasted chicken breasts are an effortless yet satisfying main dish.
Original Ranch Spinach Dip
This crowd-pleasing appetizer features a hollowed-out loaf of French bread filled with a creamy mixture of sour cream, spinach, water chestnuts, and Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning Mix.
Original Ranch Roasted Potatoes
Red potatoes are tossed in oil and ranch seasoning and roasted until brown and crisp to make this effortless side dish.
Mississippi Roast
Pot roast perfection that's packed with flavor thanks to Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix. It pulls apart like a dream.
Hidden Valley Bacon & Cheddar Dip
This creamy, cheesy dip with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix and lots of crumbled bacon makes a party-pleasing favorite.
Ranch Meatloaf
Change up your usual meatloaf recipe with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix.
Ranch Mac 'n Cheese
This mac 'n cheese gets a lift from the ordinary with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing and grated Asiago cheese.
Ranch Burgers from Hidden Valley®
Grilled burgers seasoned with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix with minced onions are served up on toasted hamburger buns with lettuce and tomato.
Original Ranch Cheddar Chicken
Coated with tangy Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing, chicken breasts are then dredged in a cheesy panko mixture and baked until crispy and tender.
Hidden Valley Potato Skins Recipe
Twice-baked potatoes get a flavor infusion from Hidden Valley® Original Ranch Salad® Dressing & Seasoning mix.
Cold Pasta Primavera Salad from Hidden Valley®
Rotini pasta and vegetables are tossed with ranch dressing in this cold pasta primavera salad that is perfect for picnics and potlucks.
Slow-Cooker Ranch Short Ribs
Beef short ribs are coated in ranch seasoning and slow cooked with onions, red wine, and mustard until irresistibly tender.
