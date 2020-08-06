Hidden Valley®

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, Hidden Valley® Ranch.

Staff Picks

Hidden Valley Baked Ranch Chicken

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
With a simple coating of ranch seasoning and butter, these roasted chicken breasts are an effortless yet satisfying main dish.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Original Ranch Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.58 stars
24
This crowd-pleasing appetizer features a hollowed-out loaf of French bread filled with a creamy mixture of sour cream, spinach, water chestnuts, and Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning Mix.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Original Ranch Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
Red potatoes are tossed in oil and ranch seasoning and roasted until brown and crisp to make this effortless side dish.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Mississippi Roast

Rating: 4.86 stars
42
Pot roast perfection that's packed with flavor thanks to Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix. It pulls apart like a dream.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley Bacon & Cheddar Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
This creamy, cheesy dip with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dips Mix and lots of crumbled bacon makes a party-pleasing favorite.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Ranch Meatloaf

Rating: 3.87 stars
15
Change up your usual meatloaf recipe with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Ranch Mac 'n Cheese

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
This mac 'n cheese gets a lift from the ordinary with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing and grated Asiago cheese.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Ranch Burgers from Hidden Valley®

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
Grilled burgers seasoned with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix with minced onions are served up on toasted hamburger buns with lettuce and tomato.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Original Ranch Cheddar Chicken

Rating: 4.64 stars
33
Coated with tangy Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing, chicken breasts are then dredged in a cheesy panko mixture and baked until crispy and tender.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley Potato Skins Recipe

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Twice-baked potatoes get a flavor infusion from Hidden Valley® Original Ranch Salad® Dressing & Seasoning mix.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Cold Pasta Primavera Salad from Hidden Valley®

Rating: 4.85 stars
13
Rotini pasta and vegetables are tossed with ranch dressing in this cold pasta primavera salad that is perfect for picnics and potlucks.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Slow-Cooker Ranch Short Ribs

Beef short ribs are coated in ranch seasoning and slow cooked with onions, red wine, and mustard until irresistibly tender.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Inspiration and Ideas

Original Ranch Mashed Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
4
Tender Idaho potatoes are blended with a creamy, spicy butter sauce for a delicious variation on a classic side dish.
Hidden Valley® Easy Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili
Chicken breasts seasoned with Hidden Valley® Ranch Seasoning and chili powder are simmered in a slow cooker with green chiles and white beans to make this white chicken chili.
Ranch Mac 'n Cheese - Creamy
Rating: Unrated
4

Easy Ranch Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara gets a quick and easy flavor upgrade with the addition of ranch seasoning to the classic egg sauce.

