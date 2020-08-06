BBQ & Grilled Appetizer Recipes

So simple and so good. My wife and I always freeze our leftover baguettes and sometime they do not thaw quite as fresh, so I tried grilling the bread and used the abundance of fresh basil I have in my garden. It was a hit the first time we tried this and still is, and is now is our summertime favorite, for fresh and leftover bread alike.
You'll notice a glaring lack of ingredients in this recipe. Thanks to the intensely flavored cured lemons, the aioli sauce needs little more than some fresh tarragon to reach its full potential. Having said that, you are well within your rights to toss in some garlic or hot pepper if you're in the mood.
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
This easy-to-prepare recipe is a surefire winner for your next party. Perfect for watching the game with friends! I use an offset smoker for this recipe, but indirect heat in a 22 1/2 kettle grill works fine too.
With peppers aplenty coming in the garden right now, I was thinking of ways to use them and this idea hit me. I am amazed how this turned out! This dip is mild, delicate, complex, and absolutely delicious!
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example. Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
No matter what you're grilling this summer, chances are good you're going to have more hot coals than food to cook on it, which makes baba ghanoush the perfect post-barbecue recipe. This is a wonderfully savory yet refreshing vegetable dip.
Tasty grilled eggplant complements the flavors of goat cheese and roasted red pepper in this 'couldn't be easier' recipe that is good served hot, cold, or as leftovers. To re-warm, place on low-heat grill for 2 minutes.
Sweet and spicy wings! You can make two batches of the sauce, use one as a marinade before grilling the chicken, and pour the second batch over the chicken after it is grilled. It is not mandatory to do it this way, just better!
With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
A quick and easy, very tasty version of the teriyaki steak-on-a-stick that you get from a Chinese restaurant. It's great as an appetizer or even as finger food at a football watching party! I also use it for just plain old regular steaks to grill! Either way, it's awesome! My uncle came up with the recipe and gave it to my mother, who passed it on to me! LOVE it!
I recently took these to a Halloween party and they did not make it to the barn where the party was at! I bet 15 people asked me for the recipe. If you don't like the gamey taste of deer meat this recipe is for you!! These make great appetizers. Even people who don't like deer meat liked these!
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
Here's a great way to use and even enjoy the pheasant the outdoorsmen in your life brings home! This appetizer creates a spicy, crisp and delicious mouthful sure to fool anyone who would wrinkle up their nose to pheasant! This has quickly become my number 1 requested appetizer by friends and family. So simple and so darn good!