BBQ & Grilled Appetizer Recipes

Great Grilled Garlic Bread

So simple and so good. My wife and I always freeze our leftover baguettes and sometime they do not thaw quite as fresh, so I tried grilling the bread and used the abundance of fresh basil I have in my garden. It was a hit the first time we tried this and still is, and is now is our summertime favorite, for fresh and leftover bread alike.