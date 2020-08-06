BBQ & Grilled Appetizer Recipes

Fire up the grill to make some of our most-loved appetizers, including grilled jalapeno poppers, oysters, chicken wings, garlic bread, grilled shrimp, and bacon-wrapped everything.

Indian Masala Chicken Wings

Marinate chicken wings ahead of time in a simple homemade masala paste for an explosion of spicy Indian flavors. Serve with lemon wedges and steamed basmati rice.
By MICHELLE CHEN

Grilled Sesame-Soy Shishito Peppers

Change things up at dinner time with these grilled shishito peppers. They might just become your new favorite side dish. These are great with grilled steak or salmon. Careful, 1 in 10 peppers are hot!
By France C

Great Grilled Garlic Bread

So simple and so good. My wife and I always freeze our leftover baguettes and sometime they do not thaw quite as fresh, so I tried grilling the bread and used the abundance of fresh basil I have in my garden. It was a hit the first time we tried this and still is, and is now is our summertime favorite, for fresh and leftover bread alike.
By SABMAN

Grilled Shrimp with Lemon Aioli

You'll notice a glaring lack of ingredients in this recipe. Thanks to the intensely flavored cured lemons, the aioli sauce needs little more than some fresh tarragon to reach its full potential. Having said that, you are well within your rights to toss in some garlic or hot pepper if you're in the mood.
By Chef John

Bacon Wrapped New Potatoes

I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
By hungryallweighs

Smoked Chicken Wings

This easy-to-prepare recipe is a surefire winner for your next party. Perfect for watching the game with friends! I use an offset smoker for this recipe, but indirect heat in a 22 1/2 kettle grill works fine too.
By Jacob Larson

Grilled Poblano Queso Dip

With peppers aplenty coming in the garden right now, I was thinking of ways to use them and this idea hit me. I am amazed how this turned out! This dip is mild, delicate, complex, and absolutely delicious!
By Erica Schwarz

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil

There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example.  Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
By Chef John

Grilled Spicy Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet potatoes are cut into slices, seasoned, and grilled.
By ZoeyInTheMiddle

Chef John's Baba Ghanoush

No matter what you're grilling this summer, chances are good you're going to have more hot coals than food to cook on it, which makes baba ghanoush the perfect post-barbecue recipe. This is a wonderfully savory yet refreshing vegetable dip.
By Chef John

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
By MMMMFOOD1

Grilled Eggplant Rollups

Tasty grilled eggplant complements the flavors of goat cheese and roasted red pepper in this 'couldn't be easier' recipe that is good served hot, cold, or as leftovers. To re-warm, place on low-heat grill for 2 minutes.
By BUSYBEE25
Grilled Tequila-Lime Shrimp
"This is delicious!! Will make this again & again!" – kclark
Benny's Famous Jalapeno Poppers
"These are to die for! They were gone in no time." – Summer123
10 Top Paleo-Friendly Grilled Appetizers
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Pesto-Stuffed Grilled Portobellos

More BBQ & Grilled Appetizer Recipes

Grilled Peppers

A friend made this the other day and it was great, so I had to share. The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeno for heat.
By Deedle Gee

Grill Master Chicken Wings

These wings are always a hit! I grill them up before a party and keep them hot in a low oven. I always use Frank's RedHot® sauce. It's got lots of flavor and isn't too spicy.
By PartyFil-Grillmaster

Sweet Spicy Wings

Sweet and spicy wings! You can make two batches of the sauce, use one as a marinade before grilling the chicken, and pour the second batch over the chicken after it is grilled. It is not mandatory to do it this way, just better!
By Lisa I.

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
By Miss G

How to Make Beef Satay

With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
By Chef John

Pineapple Chicken Tenders

Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!
By HJR

Sweet Teriyaki Beef Skewers

A grilled and easy way to prepare a delightful beef appetizer or main meat dish! Kids love the tenderness and sweetness, as do the adults.
By sheilago7

Grilled Jalapeno Poppers

Best poppers you'll have off your grill! Any left over cheese mixture makes a good spread for crackers while you're waiting.
By Philip Dally

Steak on a Stick

A quick and easy, very tasty version of the teriyaki steak-on-a-stick that you get from a Chinese restaurant. It's great as an appetizer or even as finger food at a football watching party! I also use it for just plain old regular steaks to grill! Either way, it's awesome! My uncle came up with the recipe and gave it to my mother, who passed it on to me! LOVE it!
By Dominique Lynne
Smoked Chicken Hot Wings

Smoked chicken wings that are tender and delicious. Serve with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.
By Twayminator

Grilled Tequila-Lime Shrimp

Lime and tequila-marinated shrimp grilled on skewers make an easy appetizer to enjoy all summer.

Baked Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, baked, and then finished on the grill.
By Esmee Williams

Asian Beef Skewers

Ginger flavored beef skewers are excellent as an appetizer as well as an entree.
By Vivian Chu

BBQ Chicken Wings

This yummy honey barbeque sauce is great on chicken wings, pork, or short ribs. The soy sauce and oyster sauce hint at an Asian inspiration, while the gin gives it an undeterminable edge.
By Patrick

Deer Poppers

I recently took these to a Halloween party and they did not make it to the barn where the party was at! I bet 15 people asked me for the recipe. If you don't like the gamey taste of deer meat this recipe is for you!! These make great appetizers. Even people who don't like deer meat liked these!
By DJ8BUD

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

This is my favorite salsa to go with summer grilling! Have served this for guests and family and everyone loves it! Serve with grilled chicken breast, fish, or pork.
By Elaine

Grilled Buffalo Wings

This is a great recipe for grilled chicken wings. They are much better than fried!
By MATTD73

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Enjoy this delicious and paleo/Whole30® side dish at your next summer barbecue!
By Diana71

Grilled Pheasant Poppers

Here's a great way to use and even enjoy the pheasant the outdoorsmen in your life brings home! This appetizer creates a spicy, crisp and delicious mouthful sure to fool anyone who would wrinkle up their nose to pheasant! This has quickly become my number 1 requested appetizer by friends and family. So simple and so darn good!
By Lizzy
