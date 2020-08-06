Spicy Appetizer Recipes

Want to really spice up your next party? Browse more than 690 recipes for spicy appetizers loaded with chile peppers, cayenne, wasabi, horseradish, harissa, and other fiery flavors.

Staff Picks

Baked Buffalo Wings

1464
These baked Buffalo wings are easy to prep, and so much easier than frying.
By Leesah

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

1667
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Jalapeno Popper Spread

3775
This will definitely be the biggest hit at the party! This is such an easy appetizer to make and it tastes just like the jalapeno poppers you wish you could make yourself! The hardest part of this recipe is not eating it all by yourself! Serve with sliced sourdough baguettes, tortilla chips or crackers.
By Denise Millar Ramsey

Grill Master Chicken Wings

647
These wings are always a hit! I grill them up before a party and keep them hot in a low oven. I always use Frank's RedHot® sauce. It's got lots of flavor and isn't too spicy.
By PartyFil-Grillmaster

Bomba Calabrese (Spicy Calabrian Pepper Spread)

4
This amazing Calabrian pepper spread is as delicious as it is unknown. I love it on sliced fresh bread, but you can toss it with pasta, add it to a sandwich, fill an omelet, top a pizza, or serve as salsa with grilled fish, or in deviled eggs.
By Chef John

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Chicken Wing Dip

This tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.
By ASCBRADY

Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers

1158
This crowd-pleasing jalapeno poppers recipe is made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
By HLSANDS

Szechuan Edamame (Soy Beans)

9
This is a fantastic and healthy protein-packed snack. Replace potato chips with this fast and delicious recipe! Serve warm.
By MommaBexx

Spicy Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

5
Cooked shrimp are chilled in a spicy tomato-juice cocktail with avocado, red onion, and cilantro. Serve in one large bowl or ladle into individual bowls.
By Rich

Southwestern Egg Rolls

1580
These aren't traditional egg rolls! Small flour tortillas are stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern-style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown.
By Jackie Smith

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5019
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH
Inspiration and Ideas

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
"These are great! We used Frank's® Buffalo Wing Sauce. Next time I may add some cayenne to the sauce, because I prefer really hot wings." – Camille
Spicy Deviled Eggs
"REALLY easy, which I love! I'll be making these again!" – chixchoice
Pro Tips for Perfect Wings
11 Fancy Spiced Nut Recipes That Bring the Heat
Pico de Gallo
567
Fried Chicken Wings
46

This recipe delivers a wonderful batch of fried chicken wings for tossing in Buffalo-style sauce for when you have that wings craving.

More Spicy Appetizer Recipes

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

3456
Try this hot wings recipe for restaurant-style Buffalo chicken wings.
By Allrecipes Member

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

222
Creamy and spicy, this cheese and green chili queso can be used as a dip for tortilla chips or as a sauce.
By leahnwells

How to Make Pico de Gallo

524
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

Boneless Buffalo Wings

968
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts take the place of wings in this easy pub-style favorite. Serve the crispy, spicy strips with blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By BETTYCOOK

Chili Dip

50
I've had this recipe for a long time. It's great for parties and football get-togethers. With just three ingredients, it's very easy to prepare. Serve it hot with your favorite corn chips.
By Judy H

Baked Cowboy Dip

9
Whether you eat it cold, piping hot right out of the oven, or after it's cooled a bit, you'll agree that Chef John's creamy, cheesy dip full of corn, tomatoes, and chile peppers is so addictive!

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

383
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
By Chef John

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

72
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Buffalo Cauliflower

313
Buffalo cauliflower is a tasty appetizer of cauliflower coated in a buffalo dip-flavored breading that happens to be gluten-free!
By ddmama

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

613
Keep it fresh by mixing fresh chopped tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and cilantro with lime juice for a quick and simple salsa.
By Cheryl Dressler

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

575
This authentic Mexican salsa verde has a fabulous flavor. Use it on chicken enchiladas or as a condiment for any dish that needs a little extra zip!
By Kimberly Binning

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

390
A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
By MMMMFOOD1

Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos

1040
Jalapeno pepper halves are stuffed with cheese and sausage. You will love this spicy appetizer treat!
By MERLOT_58

Grilled Peppers

50
A friend made this the other day and it was great, so I had to share. The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeno for heat.
By Deedle Gee

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

282
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK

Japanese Deviled Eggs

26
Great twist on a old favorite.
By Mya
