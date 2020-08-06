Spicy Appetizer Recipes

This will definitely be the biggest hit at the party! This is such an easy appetizer to make and it tastes just like the jalapeno poppers you wish you could make yourself! The hardest part of this recipe is not eating it all by yourself! Serve with sliced sourdough baguettes, tortilla chips or crackers.
This amazing Calabrian pepper spread is as delicious as it is unknown. I love it on sliced fresh bread, but you can toss it with pasta, add it to a sandwich, fill an omelet, top a pizza, or serve as salsa with grilled fish, or in deviled eggs.
This tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!