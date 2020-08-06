Peppercorn Recipes

Browse recipes using peppercorns, and try something new with the spice you're probably most familiar with.

Staff Picks

Peppercorn Ranch Pasta

23
This pasta salad is easy to make and a delicious meal or side dish for the whole family.
By kuusisto

Hot Chai Latte

42
A delicious, warm, old-fashioned style Chai Tea. With yummy spices, and authentic flavors, it's bound to be a hit with the whole family!
By RILEYCARLSON

Brandy Flamed Peppercorn Steak

184
A five-star recipe for sirloin steak cooked in butter, garlic and wine, and then set on fire! Crushed peppercorns, brandy, and a cream sauce give this an extra classy taste.
By TFRIESEN

Roasted Garlic Peppercorn Sauce

95
A rich roasted garlic white sauce made with a blend of peppercorns to give it a more exotic flavor. Toss with favorite cooked pasta and grated cheese (Asiago is great!).
By Robin C

Wine Fondue

72
A lovely wine fondue for cooking chicken, rabbit or veal. Dip bite-size pieces of raw meat into the boiling fondue until cooked.
By MARCPTOR

Basic Ham and Bean Soup

1150
Hearty ham and bean soup. Easy to make and a great way to use a leftover ham bone. This soup also has lots of mixed vegetables.
By J. A. McConville

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

14458
This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.
By ELLIE11

Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

257
A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.
By Katrina Berry

Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup

728
This is a very rich and creamy soup. A great family favorite. It may be cooked on the stove or in a slow cooker. Garnish with chives, if desired.
By ROZANRENEE

Creole Seasoning Blend

483
This Creole seasoning blend is great for seasoning rice, meats, soups and stews, or anything that needs a flavor boost. Also makes a great gift when placed in a decorative jar with recipe attached.
By JOSLYN

Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

95
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
By FleurSweetLoves

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

572
This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross
More Peppercorn Recipes

Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style

4495
Ever wish you could get that restaurant-style rotisserie chicken at home? Well, with minimal preparation and about 5 hours' cooking time (great for the weekends!) you can! I don't bother to baste the bird, though some like to for the first hour. The pan juices always caramelize at the bottom, and the chicken will turn golden brown...fall-off-the-bone good!
By Sue Rogers

Blackened Fish

267
This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
By SUSANHOR

Cajun Seafood Pasta

1238
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
By Star Pooley

Tasty Collard Greens

438
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

1832
This is a family favorite. A creamy, cheesy Alfredo dish, great with a salad and garlic bread.
By Emily

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe (Roman Sheep Herder's Pasta)

15
This peasant food comes from Roman sheep herders who had little time and money to spend on eating. They used their sheep's cheese and a bit of the water that cooked the pasta to create a cream, then added black pepper to give it some extra flavor. Cheap, easy, and fast: this was perfect for them and for us even today!
By Buckwheat Queen

Szechwan Shrimp

3248
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By FOODGU1

Basic Quiche by Shelly

193
My mother Shelly Rice created the ultimate Basic Quiche recipe . . . almost anything can be added to make this basic quiche conform to your tastes, or it can be left plain for those with simple tastes.
By DOCTOR KITTEN

Hollandaise Sauce

159
This creamy lemon sauce is a standard. Make it just before serving.
By Bob Cody

Super Grouper

124
A super simple broiled grouper fillet recipe for all of you grouper groupies. Fillets 1 inch thick take about 12 to 14 minutes to cook properly. If using thinner fillets, reduce cooking time accordingly.
By Shirley

Excellent Broccoli Cheese Soup

326
This is by far the best broccoli cheese soup I have been able to come up with. It's made with a roux, chicken stock, milk, a mix of cheese, and fresh broccoli.
By NATHAN TRUAX

Mexican White Sauce

89
This is the white sauce that you find in Mexican restaurants. Serve with tortilla chips.
By JENJONESY

One Dish Chicken and Rice Bake

228
Chicken and rice paired with a creamy mushroom sauce bake together for a delicious one-dish meal that's easy to clean up.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Cajun Style Blackened Snapper

242
Fillets of red snapper are coated with a mixture of pepper and herbs, then cooked at high heat until the coating blackens. Spicy and delicious!
By Sandra

Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada

1256
This is a great recipe for authentic Mexican taqueria style carne asada tacos (beef tacos). These are served on the soft corn tortillas, unlike the American version of tacos.
By STANICKS

Chinese Spicy Hot And Sour Soup

208
This has lots of different flavors going on, and is a very special soup to serve your guests. The spicy hot comes from the white pepper, and the sour comes from the vinegar.
By MARBALET

Moist Baked Pork Chops

15
For perfectly prepared pork chops (preferably bone-in) you must brine them for at least 1 to 2 hours and pick chops that are at least 1/2 to 1-inch thick. The success to this dish is the brine for moistness. There are many brine variations out there for what flavor you are wanting to accomplish but, it is an important part of the overall dish.
By Sahara B

Chef John's Shrimp Fra Diavolo

96
This recipe features the devilishly delicious shrimp fra diavolo, or 'shrimp brother devil' if we are being literal for comic effect. It's really good and turns any pile of pasta or rice into a memorable meal. Some people like to add a little lemon, but I don't think it needs it unless your wine is too sweet.
By Chef John

Pickled Red Onions

7
These pickled red onions are easy to make and a great topping for tacos, salads, etc. Keep refrigerated.
By itsvince

Clam Sauce with Linguine

381
This is a super fast and easy recipe. One of my favorites. Even my kids love it. Though sometimes I use 1 1/2 pounds of noodles. Fettuccine can also be used. Tastes even better with fresh baked rolls or French bread and a garden salad. For the special occasion have a nice glass of red wine with it.
By Silvia Granger

Teriyaki Pork Chops

23
Delicious pork chops my boyfriend, his friend, and I discovered one night with homemade French fries! Really tasty.
By CheeseBaby

Easy Standing Rib Roast

5
The rub will form a crust of flavor for the meat.
By SharoninTN

Black Pepper Gravy

13
A creamy and peppery white gravy that will sure to please everyone! This goes great on fries, mashed potatoes, and meats! If you are wary of adding all of the pepper, add a teaspoon at a time and taste. I like mine really peppery, so I always use the 2 tablespoons. My mother doesn't like it so peppery, so she tends to use 1 or 1 1/2 tablespoons. The best part about this recipe is that you can adjust the spice to your liking!
By Miss B

Habanero Hellfire Chili

339
Tasty chili whose name says it all! Note: Whole Anaheim peppers are not widely available; this ingredient is optional, and you can use hot pepper sauce instead.
By EDD RYAN
