Peppercorn Recipes

This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.
Ever wish you could get that restaurant-style rotisserie chicken at home? Well, with minimal preparation and about 5 hours' cooking time (great for the weekends!) you can! I don't bother to baste the bird, though some like to for the first hour. The pan juices always caramelize at the bottom, and the chicken will turn golden brown...fall-off-the-bone good!
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
This peasant food comes from Roman sheep herders who had little time and money to spend on eating. They used their sheep's cheese and a bit of the water that cooked the pasta to create a cream, then added black pepper to give it some extra flavor. Cheap, easy, and fast: this was perfect for them and for us even today!
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
My mother Shelly Rice created the ultimate Basic Quiche recipe . . . almost anything can be added to make this basic quiche conform to your tastes, or it can be left plain for those with simple tastes.
A super simple broiled grouper fillet recipe for all of you grouper groupies. Fillets 1 inch thick take about 12 to 14 minutes to cook properly. If using thinner fillets, reduce cooking time accordingly.
For perfectly prepared pork chops (preferably bone-in) you must brine them for at least 1 to 2 hours and pick chops that are at least 1/2 to 1-inch thick. The success to this dish is the brine for moistness. There are many brine variations out there for what flavor you are wanting to accomplish but, it is an important part of the overall dish.
This recipe features the devilishly delicious shrimp fra diavolo, or 'shrimp brother devil' if we are being literal for comic effect. It's really good and turns any pile of pasta or rice into a memorable meal. Some people like to add a little lemon, but I don't think it needs it unless your wine is too sweet.
This is a super fast and easy recipe. One of my favorites. Even my kids love it. Though sometimes I use 1 1/2 pounds of noodles. Fettuccine can also be used. Tastes even better with fresh baked rolls or French bread and a garden salad. For the special occasion have a nice glass of red wine with it.
A creamy and peppery white gravy that will sure to please everyone! This goes great on fries, mashed potatoes, and meats! If you are wary of adding all of the pepper, add a teaspoon at a time and taste. I like mine really peppery, so I always use the 2 tablespoons. My mother doesn't like it so peppery, so she tends to use 1 or 1 1/2 tablespoons. The best part about this recipe is that you can adjust the spice to your liking!