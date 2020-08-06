White Pepper Recipes

Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
One must be very careful who this is prepared for. Like a magic love potion, it brings out the lover in ANYone. Through trial and error, I learned very quickly not to prepare this for a mere 'casual date' UNLESS you want that 'casual date' to become 'more'....
After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
Treat yourself and guests to creamy homemade Alfredo sauce with this easy recipe. This sauce pairs well with pasta or zoodles (spiralized zucchini). You can even add chicken or shrimp. Sauce will become very thick if stored in the refrigerator. Simply heat the sauce up for it to be pourable.
This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!
Don't even bother wasting your time making the usual boring alfredo!! Try this sauce and you'll never go back. The flavors are amazing and will impress any guest. One can never go wrong with white wine and garlic blended into a thick creamy peppery sauce.
It's so easy to whip up your very own Chinese hot mustard! Simple and uncomplicated, with no cooking needed. This can be diluted further with the addition of more water. White pepper is optional, but adds extra kick. Store remaining mustard in the refrigerator.
My husband lived in Italy for 3 years, so he's really picky about his Italian cuisine! I needed a great meal that was super-quick one night for his dinner; I had spicy battered shrimp on hand that I wanted to use and a couple choices of dried pasta. This sauce sounded perfect to tie it all together! Served over tortiglioni pasta with salad and toasted Italian bread. Just like I spent all day on dinner. It is really hard to mess-up this kind of white sauce. In my opinion, it was very much like an Alfredo sauce! Of course there is very little difference in the two sauces.
These pieces of battered chicken are crispy and succulent, and hard to stop eating! They're so good that they will give your local Chinese restaurant a run for their money. Enjoy with rice and sweet and sour sauce.
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Trust me, one egg is enough to make a sumptuous Egg Drop Soup! The problem I find with egg drop soup recipes is that the timing for the egg drop is never right, so the egg never separates into true ribbons. My Chinese father taught me the trick to this soup, which I now pass to you!
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
I was in the mood for some egg rolls and, when trying to think of something to go with them, I opened the fridge and saw way too many oranges. Not finding an orange sweet-and-sour sauce, I made my own. This is sweet and sour with a bit of spice and a beautiful, yet light, orange taste. Perfect over egg rolls, shrimp, chicken, rice, or even stir-fried veggies.
While living in the Mid-Hudson Valley of NY I fell in love with this style of hot dog, particularly the sauce. My wife was born there and she loved them as well. When we moved to Texas it was a surprise to find, 'There is no such thing as hot wiener sauce in Texas.' I did a lot of research and found the recipe is a closely guarded secret that I had to crack. After years of experimenting I finally created the same experience we only had back in NY. Serve on your favorite hot dog with brown mustard, diced onion, in a steamed hot dog bun. This sauce will be thin, it is supposed to be, it is not a 'chili dog' recipe. The sauce will thicken as it cools. It freezes well.
A sumptuous dish with a Middle Eastern flair. The spicy aroma fills you with passionate thoughts. Serve over white rice or couscous. This chicken is also a perfect complement to falafel. The spices can be adjusted; I use much more cumin than I specified in the recipe.