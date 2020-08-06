White Pepper Recipes

Find recipes that use white pepper, including eggs Benedict, cream sauces, fish, and lobster bisque.

Staff Picks

Crab Stuffed Flounder

410
This is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
By DThomRN2

Basic Ham and Bean Soup

1150
Hearty ham and bean soup. Easy to make and a great way to use a leftover ham bone. This soup also has lots of mixed vegetables.
By J. A. McConville

Eggs Benedict

540
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
By jenn

Lover's Beef Burgundy Filet

175
One must be very careful who this is prepared for. Like a magic love potion, it brings out the lover in ANYone. Through trial and error, I learned very quickly not to prepare this for a mere 'casual date' UNLESS you want that 'casual date' to become 'more'....
By ttinkerbel

White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What's the Difference?

Nope, it's not salt — it's white pepper.
By Melanie Fincher

Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup

728
This is a very rich and creamy soup. A great family favorite. It may be cooked on the stove or in a slow cooker. Garnish with chives, if desired.
By ROZANRENEE

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

698
After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
By Darren

Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

257
A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.
By Katrina Berry

Sweet and Sour Chicken I

1269
Pan fried chicken cubes served with a sweet and sour sauce.
By LINDAHU

Better-Than-Olive Garden® Alfredo Sauce

363
Whether it's chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo, the Alfredo sauce has always had my heart. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Enjoy!
By str0ngwarri0r

Broccoli Cheese Soup V

863
If you have a hard time getting children to eat broccoli, this recipe is for you.
By MELISSAMORGAN

Peking Duck

107
I have made this recipe and it is delicious. It can be served with plum sauce as well as a fruit sauce. This is actually a short-cut version but it is fantastic.
By Allison
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

General Tsao's Chicken II
1323
A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
Easy Keto Alfredo Sauce
82
Treat yourself and guests to creamy homemade Alfredo sauce with this easy recipe. This sauce pairs well with pasta or zoodles (spiralized zucchini). You can even add chicken or shrimp. Sauce will become very thick if stored in the refrigerator. Simply heat the sauce up for it to be pourable.
Lobster Bisque II
15
Cream Cheese Alfredo Sauce
117

This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!

More White Pepper Recipes

White Wine and Garlic Dream Cream

94
Don't even bother wasting your time making the usual boring alfredo!! Try this sauce and you'll never go back. The flavors are amazing and will impress any guest. One can never go wrong with white wine and garlic blended into a thick creamy peppery sauce.
By Claire

Chinese Restaurant Style Hot Mustard

42
It's so easy to whip up your very own Chinese hot mustard! Simple and uncomplicated, with no cooking needed. This can be diluted further with the addition of more water. White pepper is optional, but adds extra kick. Store remaining mustard in the refrigerator.
By Lorraine Pierce

Chinese Spicy Hot And Sour Soup

208
This has lots of different flavors going on, and is a very special soup to serve your guests. The spicy hot comes from the white pepper, and the sour comes from the vinegar.
By MARBALET

White Sauce for Pasta

104
My husband lived in Italy for 3 years, so he's really picky about his Italian cuisine! I needed a great meal that was super-quick one night for his dinner; I had spicy battered shrimp on hand that I wanted to use and a couple choices of dried pasta. This sauce sounded perfect to tie it all together! Served over tortiglioni pasta with salad and toasted Italian bread. Just like I spent all day on dinner. It is really hard to mess-up this kind of white sauce. In my opinion, it was very much like an Alfredo sauce! Of course there is very little difference in the two sauces.
By KEIRISTY

Popcorn Chicken (Taiwanese)

12
These Taiwanese popcorn chicken bites are addictively delicious. Chinese five-spice, ginger, and soy sauce flavor the crispy batter and they are ready in under 30 minutes.
By brandon

Easy Fried Chinese Chicken Balls

10
These pieces of battered chicken are crispy and succulent, and hard to stop eating! They're so good that they will give your local Chinese restaurant a run for their money. Enjoy with rice and sweet and sour sauce.
By fa the wondercat

Potstickers (Chinese Dumplings)

91
An authentic potsticker recipe using ground beef and ground shrimp instead of the usual pork filling. You can fill the whole package of gyoza wrappers and have filling left over for next time around.
By Ayeen

Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken

50
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
By EmiratiWife2010

Cream of Celery Soup

282
A fabulous and easy cream soup that even people who don't like celery will love!
By WONDERFALK

Cream of Chicken with Wild Rice Soup

313
This makes a lovely chicken and wild rice soup.
By Thomas

Cathie's Clam Chowder

40
Mmm, good! Oakies version of clam chowder. Don't forget the saltines! Add one more jar of clam juice, for those of you who like it clammy -- I know that's how my hubby likes it. Enjoy!
By Cathie West

One-Egg Egg Drop Soup

34
Trust me, one egg is enough to make a sumptuous Egg Drop Soup! The problem I find with egg drop soup recipes is that the timing for the egg drop is never right, so the egg never separates into true ribbons. My Chinese father taught me the trick to this soup, which I now pass to you!
By Fei Fei

Roasted Garlic Soup

83
Four entire bulbs of garlic, roasted to sweetness, and incorporated in a creamy soup. You can stop at the puree stage, and refrigerate for up to one day before adding the cream and lemon juice.
By Marian

Cream of Potato Soup I

21
A favorite soup for my family and friends. Garnish with chives.
By Karen Wood

Lebanese Chicken and Potatoes

280
A traditional Lebanese dish of baked chicken and potatoes, which I learned from my mum. Unbelievably simple, but ever so delicious.
By guyworldwide

Mom's Oyster Stew

22
Oyster stew is whipped up in a matter of minutes. The fresher the oysters, the better the flavor. A fresh tasty, savory version that's sure to please.
By Kathi Harrison Smith

Tsao Mi Fun (Taiwanese Fried Rice Noodles)

38
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
By MSTINAWU

Sweet-and-Sour Orange Sauce

2
I was in the mood for some egg rolls and, when trying to think of something to go with them, I opened the fridge and saw way too many oranges. Not finding an orange sweet-and-sour sauce, I made my own. This is sweet and sour with a bit of spice and a beautiful, yet light, orange taste. Perfect over egg rolls, shrimp, chicken, rice, or even stir-fried veggies.
By duboo

Texas Hot Wiener Sauce

11
While living in the Mid-Hudson Valley of NY I fell in love with this style of hot dog, particularly the sauce. My wife was born there and she loved them as well. When we moved to Texas it was a surprise to find, 'There is no such thing as hot wiener sauce in Texas.' I did a lot of research and found the recipe is a closely guarded secret that I had to crack. After years of experimenting I finally created the same experience we only had back in NY. Serve on your favorite hot dog with brown mustard, diced onion, in a steamed hot dog bun. This sauce will be thin, it is supposed to be, it is not a 'chili dog' recipe. The sauce will thicken as it cools. It freezes well.
By tdjtx

Crabmeat and Corn Soup

146
A very tasty chowder-type recipe. Delicious any time.
By William Anatooskin

Chinese Pork Buns (Cha Siu Bao)

31
You may find these buns in the local Chinese restaurants. They do take time to make but they are yummy!
By MC

Make-Believe Middle Eastern Chicken

27
A sumptuous dish with a Middle Eastern flair. The spicy aroma fills you with passionate thoughts. Serve over white rice or couscous. This chicken is also a perfect complement to falafel. The spices can be adjusted; I use much more cumin than I specified in the recipe.
By itsgretchen

Red Pepper Cream Sauce

58
The delicious sauce is always a hit! Serve it with your favorite raviolis.
By MrsHuey10

Cream of Asparagus Soup I

459
One of my favorite soups. I make it as soon as fresh asparagus is available.
By William Anatooskin
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com