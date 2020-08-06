White Pepper Recipes

Texas Hot Wiener Sauce

While living in the Mid-Hudson Valley of NY I fell in love with this style of hot dog, particularly the sauce. My wife was born there and she loved them as well. When we moved to Texas it was a surprise to find, 'There is no such thing as hot wiener sauce in Texas.' I did a lot of research and found the recipe is a closely guarded secret that I had to crack. After years of experimenting I finally created the same experience we only had back in NY. Serve on your favorite hot dog with brown mustard, diced onion, in a steamed hot dog bun. This sauce will be thin, it is supposed to be, it is not a 'chili dog' recipe. The sauce will thicken as it cools. It freezes well.