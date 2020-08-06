Vanilla Bean

Real vanilla flavor, and real vanilla extract, come from the vanilla bean. If you love real vanilla, try these recipes.

Vanilla Ice Cream V

Rating: 4.45 stars
413
No-cook, no eggs, made with half-and-half and cream. Great, simple, classic vanilla ice cream! This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
By JKINFLA

Easy Valentine Sandwich Cookies

Rating: 4.6 stars
151
This recipe makes 17- 3 inch sandwich cookies and 17 - 1 1/2 inch heart shaped cookies. You'll need a 3-inch heart shaped cutter and a 1 1/2-inch heart shaped cutter. Frost with Pink Valentine Frosting (see recipe).
By Laria Tabul

Double Chocolate Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
307
Rich and chocolaty, a truly sinful pie! Chocolate fans will love it! Garnish each slice with whipped topping.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Banana Crepes

Rating: 4.64 stars
335
French crepes filled with a sweet cream sauce over bananas and topped with whipped cream.
By Jessica Eymann

Shortbread Cookies II

Rating: 4.48 stars
1093
Use only butter in these for best flavor.
By Sally

Vanilla Chantilly Cream

Rating: 5 stars
13
This is a sweeter version of whipped cream. It is smooth and satiny. My family loves it on pancakes, chocolate mousse, and just about anything that needs a sweet touch. Enjoy, from my family to yours.
By MonicaA.

Perfect Birthday Cake

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake for a lot of people, try this vanilla sheet cake - it's delicious and perfect for a crowd. Make sure you use only quality products.
By thedailygourmet

Homemade Vanilla Extract

Rating: 4.71 stars
111
Homemade vanilla extract! What could be better and cheaper! I use Madagascar vanilla beans.
By RE_BEKAH

Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream

Rating: 4.52 stars
48
The key to a great pastry cream is using the minimum of starch. You need enough so the cream holds a shape, but not so much it interferes with the flavor. This version uses cornstarch; just be careful not to keep cooking it once it has thickened. This is perfect in Napoleons, pies, tarts, or cakes.
By Chef John

Portuguese Custard Tarts - Pasteis de Nata

Rating: 4.41 stars
145
These are delicious Portuguese Custard Tarts.
By John J. Pacheco

Frozen Vanilla Custard

Rating: 4.61 stars
36
American-style ice cream uses no eggs, but this is the French style--with eggs! It's rich and creamy and, although traditionally served soft in cones, I prefer to freeze it firm then scoop it.
By Chef John

Vanilla Sugar

Rating: 5 stars
11
A lot of European cookie recipes use vanilla sugar in place of vanilla extract. My mother would make a large canister in August in preparation for her cookie baking season (between Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas holidays).
By Heide F
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
83
If you like restaurant vanilla bean cheesecake, then try this! The cookies make this one much more special and far more yummy. Pure vanilla bean extract is a must. I use Tahitian vanilla beans and extract. This also makes more than enough batter for a 10 inch pan, so you can make cupcakes too.
Grandmother's Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
10
A citrus cheesecake with a shortbread crust. It takes a long time of preparation but it is well worth the wait. If you can't find a vanilla bean, substitute 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract for each 1 inch piece of bean. You can top with any of your favorite fruits or toppings, or eat it plain. Summertime fresh fruits are nice, or chocolate lovers can spread on a layer of fudge topping.
Vanilla Whipped Cream
Rating: Unrated
1

Mini Vanilla Cupcakes

Everything vanilla in these bite-sized cupcakes. So cute and tasty.

The Best Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Rating: 5 stars
6
Enjoy the best vanilla bean cheesecake that tastes very close to The Cheesecake Factory's® version. Each bit is a little piece of heaven. This recipe takes time to make and is best after it has set in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.
By littlebit86

Croquembouche Cone

Croquembouche is a grand affair of a dessert, constructed of cream puffs dipped in caramel, stacked into a conical tower, and caged in even more caramel. It's a delectable dance of crunchy-meets-soft! You can prepare the individual components in advance, but once it's assembled, gather everyone and dig in!
By Smart Cookie
Chocolate Gravy

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
This was my great-grandmother's recipe handed down from generation to generation. This was always served on special occasions. It was one thing us kids looked forward to when visiting grandma's house.
By LBALL

Homemade Vanilla

Rating: 4.26 stars
35
Easy to make and much cheaper. As you use it, top it off with more vodka.
By GINGER P

Vanille Kipferl I

Rating: 4.56 stars
32
This recipe is known in America as almond crescents. I converted the measurements and translated this recipe that has been in my family for generations. It's a German Christmas cookie.
By Christiane

No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This ice cream is so creamy and good, I think it's better than store-bought! You can add anything to make different flavors.
By pink_zebracakes57

French Vanilla Coffee Creamer

This is an excellent way to save money when buying flavored coffee creamers, and adds a richness to milkshakes! I've been making this homemade coffee creamer forever! It can be used in milkshakes, smoothies, pancakes, French toast, coffee, cakes as a partial (or full) replacement for milk. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
By auburninthesnow

Creme Anglaise II

Rating: 4.69 stars
65
This creme anglaise is delicious especially when you use the vanilla bean to flavor. You can also use flavored liqueur to change the taste.
By MESHEL

Instant Pot® Creamy Vanilla Rice Pudding

Rating: 3.4 stars
5
This is an extra-rich rice pudding made with short grain rice, a nod to my Okinawan heritage. The recipe calls for already-cooked short-grain rice (likely from a rice cooker) and is a great way to use leftover rice. Make it for breakfast, as a snack, or serve it for dessert! Add additional milk or cream to each bowl when serving, if you like.
By Diana71

Natillas (Custard)

This is a traditional recipe for the Spanish dessert Natillas - it's a vanilla flavored custard made from scratch that has been passed down for generations.
By miladyck

Pap

Rating: 3.92 stars
13
Warm treat anytime, to eat with a spoon or as a dip for buttered toast.
By Marsha

Tembleque

Rating: 3 stars
3
The name of this Puerto Rican dessert comes from the word temblar, which means to shake. It's usually described as a coconut pudding, but it shakes like a jelly.
By naskasrod

Vanilla Syrup

Rating: 5 stars
4
Vanilla syrup for iced coffee, vanilla soda, snow cones, and more.
By skater girl

Truly Coconutty Cream Pie

Rating: 4.68 stars
28
I love coconut cream pie, but oftentimes, I feel like the coconut flavor is lost in the vanilla pastry cream filling. This coconut cream pie recipe enhances the coconut flavor and texture by utilizing it throughout the recipe.
By Sobie

Vanilla Syrup Substitute

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
Great for many things!
By Abby

Vanilla Meringue Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
These vanilla meringue cookies are perfect for the holidays and are definitely worth the expense of the vanilla bean. Served alone or alongside fresh fruit, they are the perfect melt-in-your-mouth, delicious dessert.
By IIIMXO

Chocolate Chiffon Cake with Chocolate Frosting

This is the best chocolate chiffon cake you will ever taste. Refrigerate before serving, if you like.
By daisy

Vanilla Golden Milk

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
This vanilla golden milk beverage is part of the anti-inflammatory foods trend, relying on turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
By Cipher

Creamsicle® Pancakes

Rating: 4.72 stars
43
This is an orange and vanilla breakfast delight.
By Jamie Mallery

Blueberry Vanilla Syrup

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
A lovely, fresh blueberry syrup with mellow vanilla undertones.
By goodeats

Instant Pot® Vanilla Extract

Homemade vanilla takes months to develop, but if you have an Instant Pot® you can make vanilla extract even faster! You don't have to get expensive vodka, because the star is the vanilla beans! Make sure you use quality vanilla beans--and yes, the type of vanilla beans does matter. I bought my vanilla beans from the Savory Spice Shop®.
By thedailygourmet

Not Your Momma's Vanilla Extract

Rating: 5 stars
2
This lasts for years. You can keep topping it off with vodka once in a while as you use it; just remember to give it a good shake. You can also make vanilla sugar by putting a split vanilla bean into a jar of white sugar.
By lwilliams001

Panna Cotta with Strawberry Jam

Rating: 5 stars
3
Delicious Italian dessert. You can serve it garnished with raspberries and mint leaves.
By Jane Jensen Hoegh

Dulce de Leche

Rating: 4.38 stars
60
This is a typical sweet from Argentina. You can eat it alone, use it to fill cakes, or serve over bananas, ice-cream or any other dessert!
By JUALONSO
