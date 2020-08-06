No-cook, no eggs, made with half-and-half and cream. Great, simple, classic vanilla ice cream! This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
This recipe makes 17- 3 inch sandwich cookies and 17 - 1 1/2 inch heart shaped cookies. You'll need a 3-inch heart shaped cutter and a 1 1/2-inch heart shaped cutter. Frost with Pink Valentine Frosting (see recipe).
The key to a great pastry cream is using the minimum of starch. You need enough so the cream holds a shape, but not so much it interferes with the flavor. This version uses cornstarch; just be careful not to keep cooking it once it has thickened. This is perfect in Napoleons, pies, tarts, or cakes.
A lot of European cookie recipes use vanilla sugar in place of vanilla extract. My mother would make a large canister in August in preparation for her cookie baking season (between Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas holidays).
If you like restaurant vanilla bean cheesecake, then try this! The cookies make this one much more special and far more yummy. Pure vanilla bean extract is a must. I use Tahitian vanilla beans and extract. This also makes more than enough batter for a 10 inch pan, so you can make cupcakes too.
A citrus cheesecake with a shortbread crust. It takes a long time of preparation but it is well worth the wait. If you can't find a vanilla bean, substitute 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract for each 1 inch piece of bean. You can top with any of your favorite fruits or toppings, or eat it plain. Summertime fresh fruits are nice, or chocolate lovers can spread on a layer of fudge topping.
Enjoy the best vanilla bean cheesecake that tastes very close to The Cheesecake Factory's® version. Each bit is a little piece of heaven. This recipe takes time to make and is best after it has set in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.
Croquembouche is a grand affair of a dessert, constructed of cream puffs dipped in caramel, stacked into a conical tower, and caged in even more caramel. It's a delectable dance of crunchy-meets-soft! You can prepare the individual components in advance, but once it's assembled, gather everyone and dig in!
This is an excellent way to save money when buying flavored coffee creamers, and adds a richness to milkshakes! I've been making this homemade coffee creamer forever! It can be used in milkshakes, smoothies, pancakes, French toast, coffee, cakes as a partial (or full) replacement for milk. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
This is an extra-rich rice pudding made with short grain rice, a nod to my Okinawan heritage. The recipe calls for already-cooked short-grain rice (likely from a rice cooker) and is a great way to use leftover rice. Make it for breakfast, as a snack, or serve it for dessert! Add additional milk or cream to each bowl when serving, if you like.
I love coconut cream pie, but oftentimes, I feel like the coconut flavor is lost in the vanilla pastry cream filling. This coconut cream pie recipe enhances the coconut flavor and texture by utilizing it throughout the recipe.
These vanilla meringue cookies are perfect for the holidays and are definitely worth the expense of the vanilla bean. Served alone or alongside fresh fruit, they are the perfect melt-in-your-mouth, delicious dessert.
Homemade vanilla takes months to develop, but if you have an Instant Pot® you can make vanilla extract even faster! You don't have to get expensive vodka, because the star is the vanilla beans! Make sure you use quality vanilla beans--and yes, the type of vanilla beans does matter. I bought my vanilla beans from the Savory Spice Shop®.
This lasts for years. You can keep topping it off with vodka once in a while as you use it; just remember to give it a good shake. You can also make vanilla sugar by putting a split vanilla bean into a jar of white sugar.