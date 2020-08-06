Turmeric Recipes

Looking for turmeric recipes? Allrecipes has more than 240 trusted turmeric recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Turmeric Rice with Peas and Carrots

16
A great supporting dish to chicken! I served the rice with chicken tikka, but it goes well with many chicken dishes, or whatever meat you find fit.
By Nevine A. Abaza

Healthy Roasted Cauliflower Soup

3
Healthy and hearty roasted cauliflower soup.
By Porchdog

Turmeric Coffee Latte

13
Spiced coffee to warm you up.
By Yoly

Sfouf (Lebanese Turmeric Cake)

2
This Lebanese cake flavored with anise seeds was one of my favorite treats growing up. It's a beautiful bright yellow thanks to turmeric powder. My grandmother shared her recipe with me so I can finally make it for myself!
By LauraF

Instant Pot® Chicken Biryani

5
Traditional chicken biryani made in an Instant Pot® cuts down on time but not flavor. The rice comes out fluffy and the chicken comes out tender. You can't ask for more. Serve with yogurt raita to complement the spices.
By Buckwheat Queen

Golden Milk Nice Cream

1
Coconut milk and coconut cream are mixed with fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, honey, and toasted spices and churned into a cold and creamy summer treat. Use a plant-based syrup instead of honey to make it vegan.
By Buckwheat Queen

Potato, Leek, Carrot and Turmeric Soup

18
A flavorful and hearty vegetable soup cooked with ginger and turmeric.
By margieleow

Turmeric Eggs and Cheese

3
Looking for ways to get turmeric into your diet in a way that makes it available to your body? Try this simple yet bold recipe to flavor your morning eggs! Simply turmeric, oil, eggs, cheese, and lots of ketchup if that is your thing like it is for me!
By Neil Gordon

Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea

82
If you are having trouble including these anti-inflammatory spices in your diet, here is an alternative to supplements. Actually quite tasty! I believe this tea is popular in Okinawa, Japan. Just remember turmeric stains. I make mine in an old mason jar, wrapped in an old tea towel! Turmeric is used for medicinal purposes in India.
By nascarrunner71

Lamb Tagine

355
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Authentic Saag Paneer

127
Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Thickened with cream or coconut milk, it's a hearty and filling vegetarian meal.
By Allrecipes

Haldi Ka Doodh (Hot Turmeric Milk)

83
A great home remedy beverage for cough, congestion, colds and skin problems. This winter replace your usual hot cocoa with an invigorating cup of wellness. Bonus points for jammies and slippers. Turmeric can stain clothing and counter tops, so wear an apron; proceed with caution.
By kaymende
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Turmeric Milk
30
Fresh turmeric root, grated ginger, and almond milk create a soothing drink that's better for you than hot cocoa!
Barley Salad with Almonds and Apricots
"Great texture and flavour." – Denise
Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea
Tammy's Turmeric Rice
25 Ways with Turmeric
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew
145
Spicy Baked Potato Casserole
3

I love the idea of stuffed baked potatoes but can't be bothered with the long cooking time or making things look nice and neat. This is my lazy man's version of stuffed baked potatoes... with added zip!

More Turmeric Recipes

Spicy Potatoes and Scrambled Eggs

61
Spicy fried potatoes and a classic egg scramble combine to make a hearty and zesty breakfast.
By Anju

Bread and Butter Pickles II

399
These are the best bread and butter pickles I have ever had!! And I have been looking for a long time. I guarantee you'll love them! This recipe makes a lot, so get ready to crunch. Enjoy!
By David

Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepes)

3
Banh xeo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam, especially in the south. The name means sound crepe, and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve with fresh herbs. The shrimp-studded crepe is rolled up in a leaf of lettuce and dipped in nuoc cham dipping sauce before it gets popped in your mouth.
By foxyamf

Chickpea Curry

717
We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.
By AMINAH A. RAHMAN

Mild Curry Powder

49
A fragrant yellow curry powder to use in soups, sauces, rice, and anything else you can think of!
By Curry

Turmeric Ginger C Boost Life Juice

6
The medicinal properties of this spice have been slowly revealing themselves over the centuries. Long known for its anti-inflammatory properties, recent research has revealed that turmeric is a natural wonder, proving beneficial in the treatment of many different health conditions.
By Ety Deutsch

Cauliflower Rice (Biryani-Style)

22
Indian-style cauliflower rice. Optional additions - sliced red onion, boiled egg, avocado, other biryani things.
By Ryan Feagin

Aloo Phujia

451
Spicy potatoes, tomatoes and onions with an Indian kick! This is super spicy so be aware!
By CHRISTYJ

Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

622
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
By NIBLETS

Indian Tomato Chicken

301
Chicken pieces coated with many fragrant spices like turmeric, cardamom and cloves, then simmered in a tomato sauce. This dish is a family favorite. I have also taken it to potlucks and served it to guests in my home. Everyone asks for the recipe. It is a great slow cooker meal, too.
By SHECOOKS2

Instant Pot® Indian Chicken Curry

8
This quick and easy Indian chicken curry comes together faster than you'd expect with your Instant Pot®. Ginger, garlic, coriander, garam masala, and chili powder make it absolutely fragrant. Serve with naan bread and basmati rice.
By Fioa

Traditional Chicken Curry

30
This is a traditional North Indian (Punjabi) chicken curry dish. Serve with basmati rice or fresh Indian roti or naan.
By Simmi G

Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry

88
This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
By Maisha Dewan

Jamaican Curry Powder

9
An authentic Jamaican curry powder without hot pepper, which should be added separately to any dish. You can also use powdered versions of any of the ingredients, but for better flavor use whole seed. For authentic Jamaican flavor, you will usually add Scotch Bonnet or Habanero peppers to your recipes. However, if you want to add heat directly to the powder, add 2-4 tablespoons cayenne powder to the mix, depending on your taste.
By Monty

Grilled Mongolian Pork Chops

176
Once marinated, these pork chops can be cooked any way you like, but for the true experience, you're going to want to cook these on a charcoal grill. For me, it's the smokiness that brings all these flavors together.
By Chef John

Aloo Gobi

64
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.
By LUNACITY

Anti-Inflammatory Hot Turmeric Milk

2
An anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich hot drink.
By Storm

Red Split Lentils (Masoor Dal)

14
Indian-inspired lentils the whole family will love and babies, too. Once the dal and rice are at the desired consistency, it's ready to eat or freeze. Make sure mixture is completely cool before freezing. I use freezer ice trays and small individual glass bowls with lids.
By katie

Cod Curry

136
This tomato based curry may be modified for hotness depending on quantity of spices and number of jalapeno peppers used. It is a great favourite with my family - I make it about once a month.
By JENNIFERB3

Turmeric Pepper Shrimp Spinach Salad

1
Turmeric and pepper seasoned shrimp combines with other flavorful ingredients to create a perfect salad meal full of texture and taste.
By A Day In the Kitchen

Shadi's One-Pot Turmeric Chicken and Rice

This healing Persian dish is an easy one-pot meal that includes chicken and rice in a turmeric-flavored broth.
By Shadi HasanzadeNemati

Moroccan Chicken with Saffron and Preserved Lemon

20
Chicken thighs full of spice and amazing scents to take you right to the Mediterranean. Great with quinoa or brown rice and lots green veggies.
By katherine99

Butter Lamb Gravy

90
Lamb is simmered in a spicy tomato and cream sauce. This is a very mouthwatering dish that is easy to make. Serve with hot cooked rice or your favorite bread. You can even make a variation with chicken, salmon or beef.
By Trynewfood

Gobi Aloo (Indian Style Cauliflower with Potatoes)

215
This is a basic Indian dish that is very tasty! Adjust the spices to your preferences! To make it even better, you could add a bit of stewed tomatoes.
By SHAHZADI
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com