Turmeric Recipes

This Lebanese cake flavored with anise seeds was one of my favorite treats growing up. It's a beautiful bright yellow thanks to turmeric powder. My grandmother shared her recipe with me so I can finally make it for myself!
Traditional chicken biryani made in an Instant Pot® cuts down on time but not flavor. The rice comes out fluffy and the chicken comes out tender. You can't ask for more. Serve with yogurt raita to complement the spices.
Coconut milk and coconut cream are mixed with fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, honey, and toasted spices and churned into a cold and creamy summer treat. Use a plant-based syrup instead of honey to make it vegan.
Looking for ways to get turmeric into your diet in a way that makes it available to your body? Try this simple yet bold recipe to flavor your morning eggs! Simply turmeric, oil, eggs, cheese, and lots of ketchup if that is your thing like it is for me!
If you are having trouble including these anti-inflammatory spices in your diet, here is an alternative to supplements. Actually quite tasty! I believe this tea is popular in Okinawa, Japan. Just remember turmeric stains. I make mine in an old mason jar, wrapped in an old tea towel! Turmeric is used for medicinal purposes in India.
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
A great home remedy beverage for cough, congestion, colds and skin problems. This winter replace your usual hot cocoa with an invigorating cup of wellness. Bonus points for jammies and slippers. Turmeric can stain clothing and counter tops, so wear an apron; proceed with caution.
I love the idea of stuffed baked potatoes but can't be bothered with the long cooking time or making things look nice and neat. This is my lazy man's version of stuffed baked potatoes... with added zip!
Banh xeo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam, especially in the south. The name means sound crepe, and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve with fresh herbs. The shrimp-studded crepe is rolled up in a leaf of lettuce and dipped in nuoc cham dipping sauce before it gets popped in your mouth.
The medicinal properties of this spice have been slowly revealing themselves over the centuries. Long known for its anti-inflammatory properties, recent research has revealed that turmeric is a natural wonder, proving beneficial in the treatment of many different health conditions.
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
Chicken pieces coated with many fragrant spices like turmeric, cardamom and cloves, then simmered in a tomato sauce. This dish is a family favorite. I have also taken it to potlucks and served it to guests in my home. Everyone asks for the recipe. It is a great slow cooker meal, too.
This quick and easy Indian chicken curry comes together faster than you'd expect with your Instant Pot®. Ginger, garlic, coriander, garam masala, and chili powder make it absolutely fragrant. Serve with naan bread and basmati rice.
An authentic Jamaican curry powder without hot pepper, which should be added separately to any dish. You can also use powdered versions of any of the ingredients, but for better flavor use whole seed. For authentic Jamaican flavor, you will usually add Scotch Bonnet or Habanero peppers to your recipes. However, if you want to add heat directly to the powder, add 2-4 tablespoons cayenne powder to the mix, depending on your taste.
Once marinated, these pork chops can be cooked any way you like, but for the true experience, you're going to want to cook these on a charcoal grill. For me, it's the smokiness that brings all these flavors together.
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.
Indian-inspired lentils the whole family will love and babies, too. Once the dal and rice are at the desired consistency, it's ready to eat or freeze. Make sure mixture is completely cool before freezing. I use freezer ice trays and small individual glass bowls with lids.
Lamb is simmered in a spicy tomato and cream sauce. This is a very mouthwatering dish that is easy to make. Serve with hot cooked rice or your favorite bread. You can even make a variation with chicken, salmon or beef.