Sesame Seed Recipes

Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
Mahi mahi fillets are encrusted with black and white sesame seeds, and pan seared. The sauce is rich and creamy, and flavored with soy, ginger, shallots, and shiso (a Japanese herb related to basil and mint).
This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.
Salmon is a favorite of my husband. This recipe never fails to be a hit, whether we broil the salmon in the oven or grill it outdoors. Pair it with some homemade teriyaki fried rice to complete your meal.
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By crushing our cucumber before we cut it, we produce flavors that un-smashed cukes can't. When you crush the cells in a vegetable, as opposed to cutting cleanly through them, certain compounds get mixed together, which can result in a significantly different flavor. In cucumbers this is a good thing--onions, not so much. But this salad is one of my all-time favorite cold summer side dishes. The only decision you're going to have to make is how long to let the cucumbers marinate--half an hour or so or not at all.
Great light dressing to pair with cabbage or romaine lettuce, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted almonds! Place greens in a bowl and add garnishes. Ladle toasted sesame dressing around salad and toss to coat greens evenly. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds.
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy.
I have always loved making hummus for my family (which usually includes tahini). When I discovered my son was allergic to soy (which is in most all store-bought tahini), I decided to make my own and it turned out even better than any other store-bought brand! Made as described this recipe is Paleo-diet friendly, soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and grain free. Enjoy!
This amazing salad recipe was given to me by a friend who used to know someone at the now closed Larry's Markets in the Seattle area. I've added to the recipe a little -- so it's not exactly the same... but better! I take this to every picnic and everyone loves it! May also add diced chicken for a variation.