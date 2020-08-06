Sesame Seed Recipes

Sesame seeds top bagels, challah, and burger buns. They're great on beef, chicken, and fish. You'll find the best sesame seed recipes here.

Staff Picks

Sesame Beef

1023
Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.
By LMEC623

Hamburger Cookies

96
These cookies look just like little hamburgers.
By Jennifer Wall

Sesame Tempura Green Beans

38
This is an easy, delicious green bean tempura recipe. Fresh green beans are deep fried to crisp, golden perfection and dipped in a sweet and sour sauce.
By Dan

Shabbat Challah

117
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
By NUNU123182

Sesame Crusted Mahi Mahi with Soy Shiso Ginger Butter Sauce

147
Mahi mahi fillets are encrusted with black and white sesame seeds, and pan seared. The sauce is rich and creamy, and flavored with soy, ginger, shallots, and shiso (a Japanese herb related to basil and mint).
By Ryan Nomura

Best Egg Rolls

680
These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.
By Angela Hamilton

Ahi Poke Basic

174
This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.
By Josh Chan

Sesame Seared Tuna

512
Easy, great tasting tuna coated with sesame seeds, and quickly seared. This tuna is served rare, so be sure to use a good quality fresh tuna.
By NEWORLEANSGIGLET

Teriyaki Salmon

170
Salmon is a favorite of my husband. This recipe never fails to be a hit, whether we broil the salmon in the oven or grill it outdoors. Pair it with some homemade teriyaki fried rice to complete your meal.
By Katzmeow

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

4326
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
By Jamie Hensley

Napa Cabbage Salad

401
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

2927
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By TOZENUF
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Smashed Cucumber Salad
66
By crushing our cucumber before we cut it, we produce flavors that un-smashed cukes can't. When you crush the cells in a vegetable, as opposed to cutting cleanly through them, certain compounds get mixed together, which can result in a significantly different flavor. In cucumbers this is a good thing--onions, not so much. But this salad is one of my all-time favorite cold summer side dishes. The only decision you're going to have to make is how long to let the cucumbers marinate--half an hour or so or not at all.
Miso Sesame Dressing
55
Great light dressing to pair with cabbage or romaine lettuce, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted almonds! Place greens in a bowl and add garnishes. Ladle toasted sesame dressing around salad and toss to coat greens evenly. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds.
Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker
428
Japanese-Style Pickled Cucumber (Sunomono)
9

Quick and easy side dish to made that is extremely healthy and bursting with flavor!

More Sesame Seed Recipes

Air Fryer Sesame Chicken Thighs

5
Sesame-flavored chicken thighs are crispy on the outside, yet tender and juicy on the inside.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Gochujang Sauce

9
I use this sauce in many of the Asian dishes I make. It's fantastic on wings instead of traditional buffalo wing sauce.
By Katie Paulson

Chinese Napa Cabbage Salad

384
An excellent way to use up that leftover cabbage from the garden.
By Hopps

Seared Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

Crispy and blackened on the edges but deliciously rare in the center, this seared, sesame-crusted ahi tuna is like what you'd expect to get at a high end restaurant.
By donrule

Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans

463
Fresh green beans get a flavor boost from sesame oil and a splash of soy sauce. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
By Cooking_Muse

Lavosh

51
Good with soup, as an appetizer or as a snack. Lavosh is an Armenian unleavened flat bread.
By SALLYCOOKS

Awesome Korean Steak

255
Quick cooking Korean Steak which has been handed down from a Korean lady to my Mum, to myself!! Serve over rice or with fried vegetables.
By CHAMEIL

Crunchy Sugar-Free Granola

8
Enjoy this crispy, crunchy granola without any added sugar or sugar substitutes. You can vary the nuts and seeds to take advantage of what you have in the cupboard.
By elsaw

Asian Chicken Salad

613
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
By D

Ramen Coleslaw

677
This is nothing like the mayonnaise based coleslaws that most people think of.
By Mary

Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

242
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
By ELAINE05

Honey-Glazed Baked Salmon

4
This honey-glazed salmon - baked with Asian flavors like ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and green onions - is sweet and savory at once.
By Jacob

Weeknight Skillet Slaw

145
When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy.
By Matt Wencl

Chicken Nuggets

87
These are really easy and taste great! Kids love them!
By Megami

Quick and Easy Kimchi Salad

8
Spicy salad, goes great with Oven Kahlua Pig. The longer it sits in the refrigerator, the bolder the flavor gets.
By Heather Johnson Carpenter

Kalbi Marinade

7
This very flavorful marinade can be used for chicken pieces, beef steaks, ribs, pork ribs, or chops. It works best when you can marinate overnight!
By CLGOODRIDGE

Sesame Noodles

780
This homemade sauce makes a sweet and spicy foil for linguine. The best sesame noodles I have every had!
By scoopnana

Spicy Asian Cucumbers

41
This is one of my favorite ways to prepare cucumbers. Very different from the traditional way.
By JOSIE

Slow Cooker Sesame Chicken Thighs

These succulent slow cooker sesame chicken thighs will make you ask for seconds! Serve over rice.
By Stephanie

Tahini

61
I have always loved making hummus for my family (which usually includes tahini). When I discovered my son was allergic to soy (which is in most all store-bought tahini), I decided to make my own and it turned out even better than any other store-bought brand! Made as described this recipe is Paleo-diet friendly, soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and grain free. Enjoy!
By Karra Showen

Sesame Noodle Salad

258
This amazing salad recipe was given to me by a friend who used to know someone at the now closed Larry's Markets in the Seattle area. I've added to the recipe a little -- so it's not exactly the same... but better! I take this to every picnic and everyone loves it! May also add diced chicken for a variation.
By jkmom

Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry

510
This quick and tasty main dish has a double hit of sesame oil and seeds that add nutty flavor to crisp peppers and shrimp.
By Debbie

Stir Fried Sesame Vegetables with Rice

168
In this dish, the peanut oil is preferable to the vegetable oil, as the flavor of the peanut oil adds a really nice nutty flavor.
By dakota kelly

Absolutely Amazing Ahi

190
This tantalizing appetizer mingles fresh ahi, avocado, cucumbers and spice and will impress the most knowledgeable food critic.
By JULESKICKS2
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com