Saffron Recipes

Chicken Biryani

This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
By Nazia

Perfect Flourless Orange Cake

60
A beautiful moist light cake with complex and full flavors of oranges and orange peel. Super easy to make, and people love it! Serve in wedges with a mound of whipped cream or ice cream.
By Lucence

Khoresht Fesenjaan (Chicken with Pomegranate Sauce)

25
This is a well-known Persian dish of chicken with a pomegranate and walnut sauce. Khoresht Fesenjan should be served with white rice.
By PFEIFFER

Stovetop Saffron Rice

73
Takes a little time but well worth the wait!
By Kimber

Paella I

188
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
By Christine

Spicy Thai Vegetable Soup

37
A delicious sweet and spicy soup perfect on a cold winter night. Best served with a loaf of crusty bread.
By Krista

Easy Paella

599
An easy to make paella using chorizo, chicken, and shrimp.
By mls

Lamb Tagine

355
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Authentic Paella Valenciana

43
No seafood here! This version features rabbit and chicken pieces.
By Jason Nelson

Risotto alla Milanese

48
Typical Italian risotto as the tradition of my city wants it. Directly from Milano I send you this wonderful recipe!
By Manuela

Indian Saffron Rice

152
Indian saffron is richer, darker in its red-orange color then the Spanish or Italian, and gives a better flavor to rice. The saffron should always be steeped in hot water ahead of time and used as part of the liquid in the recipe. The following is a recipe prepared in the Indian manner.
By CookingForDummies
Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken
50
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Bouillabaisse
40
This simply prepared fish stew is a classic French recipe from Marseilles. Serve with a slice of hot toast topped with a spoonful of rouille.
Saffron Rice
91
Mamacita's Mexican Rice
70

My mother-in-law gave me this basic Mexican rice recipe that I've updated. Here it is.

Easy Malai Kulfi

7
Kulfi is best described as Indian-style ice cream. However, unlike ice cream, kulfi is not churned. This is a fantastic summer dessert. This is a quick and easy version of kulfi. I almost never make kulfi the old way any more.
By SUSMITA

Persian Saffron-Braised Chicken Thighs

Juicy chicken thighs are braised in a delicious curry-saffron sauce. A simple chicken dish to impress company or to have for a weeknight dinner!
By Sumac and Salsa

Authentic Paella

24
My grandmother emigrated from Valladolid, Spain. This is her AUTHENTIC Paella (Spanish rice)!
By ZapnTatersMom

Flavorful Persian Braised Lamb Shanks

5
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
By Andraya Winters

Shrimp Risotto

2
A wonderfully rich and creamy shrimp risotto that is worth the attention to detail. Garnish with a rosemary sprig or parsley.
By tblair90

Vegetarian Mexican Rice

251
This flavored rice is a local favorite in San Antonio.
By ginger

Persian Halva

8
Halva is a favorite dessert throughout the Middle East. Many varieties are made with tahini or semolina flour. This Persian version uses a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar with the sweet perfume of rosewater. Cut into wedges and serve with tea or coffee.
By marybakes

Lithuanian Krupnikas

27
Lithuanian spiced honey liqueur. Serve warm as a traditional Eastern European cold remedy - a quick heat-up in the microwave works great.
By JOENAUJOKAS

Butter Saffron Sauce

This elegant butter sauce with a touch of saffron is both a beautiful and flavorful sauce. It is delicious served with chicken medallions and rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Divinity Turley

Paella III

24
Delicious paella! You could add additional crab, scallops and mussels if you would like. Place them into the casserole dish during step #5.
By Jenny

Arroz con Pollo II

74
This recipe is an all in one. This was a family favorite while I was growing up and I believe it still is one of my favorites. It's simply chicken and rice with fabulous Cuban flavours! This recipe is quick and easy and can be served with a salad, fried plantains or even a banana - a Cuban favorite with any meal!
By Sussell

Jujeh Kabob (Persian Chicken Kabobs)

7
This is a classic Persian chicken kabob that is very delicious and tasty. Serve with roasted tomatoes, fresh onions, sliced lemons, and rice.
By Reza Michael

Seafood Risotto

31
Creamy, flavorful risotto with easy-to-follow directions. Don't be intimidated: just get your broth going in one pan, and your rice in another, and slowly combine. Don't forget to taste as you get toward the end of cooking! This seafood recipe uses clams and leftover salmon, but the seafood variations are endless. I use water and clam juice here (not chicken broth) to allow the seafood flavor to shine.
By CHEFSINGLEDAD

Indian Rice (Pulao)

29
When I grew up as a child in India, I always enjoyed this wonderful festive rice which was served at weddings or other special occasions. Also good with Indian curry.
By Sigrid

Saffron Golden Milk

Feeling sick or really need a pick-me-up? Look no further! Saffron golden milk makes the perfect medicinal pairing with turmeric. Try out this drink recipe and you are sure to be feeling better in no time! If you wish to have your drink sweetened, add a teaspoon or two of honey into your drink.
By Zaran Saffron

Stewed Chicken

2
Serve with basmati rice.
By Autumn Leaves

Chorizo Burger

60
An extremely flavorful Spanish style burger made from beef and Spanish chorizo sausage, topped with caramelized onions and smoky red pepper ranch sauce and shavings of Manchego cheese served in sweet brioche buns.
By Q80 BurgerBelly

Saffron Mash Potatoes

9
Delicious earthy flavor.
By nmschalk

Saffron Risotto in the Pressure Cooker

1
In Italy, this is known as 'risotto alla Milanese,' 'risotto giallo,' or 'risotto allo zafferano.' Whatever you call it, it is the king of risottos, the simplest yet best known of all. The traditional preparation requires 20 minutes of stirring and cooking, but I managed to learn how to prepare it in the pressure cooker or an Instant Pot®. I swear, you won't notice the difference! I have provided further tips for all your pressure cooker risottos in the notes at the end of the recipe.
By FrancescaM

English Saffron Bread

36
The exotic scents of saffron and lemon will fill your kitchen when you bake this beautiful braided bread.
By GODGIFU

Lasooni Murgh (Garlic Flavored Spicy Chicken)

12
This traditional Indian dish was suggested to me by my friend from Mumbai. It is creamy and full of flavor and should be served over some kind of carb (rice, potatoes, naan) to absorb and dissimulate the spice. It can be easily done in a vegetarian version by substituting the chicken with potatoes, broccoli, spinach and/or paneer. I garnish it with cilantro leaves and grated cheese.
By DOSTANDEN

Saffron Mussel Bisque

12
Ahoy! All seafood lovers will really enjoy this hearty feast. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By MARBALET

Paleo Chorizo Sweet Potato and Kale Stew

54
This nutritious soup takes inspiration from the flavors of Spain. Garnish with store-bought (or homemade) harissa to add heat or garnish with a sprinkling of chopped Italian parsley.
By squawk93

Jean-Pierre's Cod Fish Soup

9
While living in Paris, I went to a wonderful hole-in-the wall that featured a fish broth similar to this one. Jean-Pierre, the owner, chef, and sole waiter, demonstrated the proper method of eating it. First, you spread mayo over the croutons, then top them with cheese, float them in the broth, spoon soup over them, and finally, scoop them up and eat them while they're still crunchy. To die for!
By amanda1432
