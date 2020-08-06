Saffron Recipes

This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
Indian saffron is richer, darker in its red-orange color then the Spanish or Italian, and gives a better flavor to rice. The saffron should always be steeped in hot water ahead of time and used as part of the liquid in the recipe. The following is a recipe prepared in the Indian manner.
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Kulfi is best described as Indian-style ice cream. However, unlike ice cream, kulfi is not churned. This is a fantastic summer dessert. This is a quick and easy version of kulfi. I almost never make kulfi the old way any more.
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
Halva is a favorite dessert throughout the Middle East. Many varieties are made with tahini or semolina flour. This Persian version uses a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar with the sweet perfume of rosewater. Cut into wedges and serve with tea or coffee.
This recipe is an all in one. This was a family favorite while I was growing up and I believe it still is one of my favorites. It's simply chicken and rice with fabulous Cuban flavours! This recipe is quick and easy and can be served with a salad, fried plantains or even a banana - a Cuban favorite with any meal!
Creamy, flavorful risotto with easy-to-follow directions. Don't be intimidated: just get your broth going in one pan, and your rice in another, and slowly combine. Don't forget to taste as you get toward the end of cooking! This seafood recipe uses clams and leftover salmon, but the seafood variations are endless. I use water and clam juice here (not chicken broth) to allow the seafood flavor to shine.
Feeling sick or really need a pick-me-up? Look no further! Saffron golden milk makes the perfect medicinal pairing with turmeric. Try out this drink recipe and you are sure to be feeling better in no time! If you wish to have your drink sweetened, add a teaspoon or two of honey into your drink.
An extremely flavorful Spanish style burger made from beef and Spanish chorizo sausage, topped with caramelized onions and smoky red pepper ranch sauce and shavings of Manchego cheese served in sweet brioche buns.
In Italy, this is known as 'risotto alla Milanese,' 'risotto giallo,' or 'risotto allo zafferano.' Whatever you call it, it is the king of risottos, the simplest yet best known of all. The traditional preparation requires 20 minutes of stirring and cooking, but I managed to learn how to prepare it in the pressure cooker or an Instant Pot®. I swear, you won't notice the difference! I have provided further tips for all your pressure cooker risottos in the notes at the end of the recipe.
This traditional Indian dish was suggested to me by my friend from Mumbai. It is creamy and full of flavor and should be served over some kind of carb (rice, potatoes, naan) to absorb and dissimulate the spice. It can be easily done in a vegetarian version by substituting the chicken with potatoes, broccoli, spinach and/or paneer. I garnish it with cilantro leaves and grated cheese.
While living in Paris, I went to a wonderful hole-in-the wall that featured a fish broth similar to this one. Jean-Pierre, the owner, chef, and sole waiter, demonstrated the proper method of eating it. First, you spread mayo over the croutons, then top them with cheese, float them in the broth, spoon soup over them, and finally, scoop them up and eat them while they're still crunchy. To die for!