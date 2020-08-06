Cayenne Pepper Recipes

Cayenne pepper brings the heat to chili, tacos, blackened seasoning, pepper sauce, rubs, and marinades.

Coconut Tofu Keema

A warm, savory Indian favorite, easy to make and exciting to eat. Serve over hot rice, with yogurt on the side, which may be added to taste to cut the heat and add sweetness.
By she_cooks

Uncle Mike's Vinegar Pepper Sauce

This is a North Carolina-style BBQ sauce that I have used for years. It's great on any meat. Lots of vinegar - that's the North Carolina way! Be careful though, this one's spicy.
By JIMBOSKI

Shrimp, Clams, and Scallops Pasta

Seafood combined with a savory red sauce over pasta will tease your senses! I serve mine with fresh garlic bread and a green garden salad. YUM!
By Hawn

Habanero Hellfire Chili

Tasty chili whose name says it all! Note: Whole Anaheim peppers are not widely available; this ingredient is optional, and you can use hot pepper sauce instead.
By EDD RYAN

April's Roasted Red Pepper Cheese Ball

A delicious combination of cheeses highlighted by the sweet and spicy flavor of roasted red pepper. I promise you'll love it! Roll in chopped nuts if you do not prefer parsley.
By April May

Cajun Spice Mix

This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
By adnerb78

Creole Seasoning Blend

This Creole seasoning blend is great for seasoning rice, meats, soups and stews, or anything that needs a flavor boost. Also makes a great gift when placed in a decorative jar with recipe attached.
By JOSLYN

Stacey's Hamburger Seasoning

This is what I use to season my hamburger patties before cooking them. It gives them a wonderful flavor that makes a so-so hamburger extraordinary.
By staceywatts

Oven-Baked Potato Slices

I created this recipe by accident. After already starting dinner one night I realized I didn't have enough potatoes on hand to make mashed, so I improvised and came up with these baked potato slices. It's quick and easy and they are delicious. Just line your cookie sheet with nonstick foil and clean up is a snap! Enjoy!
By Jodster

Chef John's Nashville Hot Chicken

If you've never had Nashville Hot Chicken, we're talking about an ultra-crispy fried chicken doused with a cayenne-infused glaze, and by 'glaze' I mean melted butter and lard. For the record, I've never been to Nashville, so I can't tell you how authentic this is, but it works for me, and is fairly easy to pull off.
By Chef John

Air Fryer French Fries

Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
By Chef John
Blackened Salmon Fillets
Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
Blackened Seasoning Mix
Eight ingredients and you've just made your own salt-free Cajun seasoning mix at home.
Taco Bell® Seasoning Copycat
Lamb Tagine
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.

More Cayenne Pepper Recipes

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Peppered Shrimp Alfredo

Yummy shrimp in an Alfredo sauce, with portobello mushrooms and red peppers.
By Jenn Zeller

Chef John's Shakshuka

This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Southern Spicy Fried Chicken

This one is finger-licking good! It's a keeper and a must try!
By Maureen Hogan

Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce

I have tried a lot of recipes of Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce. This is the closest to what you will find in any of the BBQ Restaurants here in North Carolina. It is on the hot side, so you may wish to adjust the cayenne pepper and Tabasco™ sauce for milder flavor.
By RODEO3829

Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
By Allrecipes

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

On a cold Canadian winter night this soup just hits the spot. Serve with warm cornbread and salad. Or go Mexican tonight.
By Carol Crane

Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken

I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.
By Chef John

Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
By GUSTAVO6

Salt and Pepper Spare Ribs

They say that whoever makes the most delicious thing with the fewest number of ingredients wins, which was the idea that inspired these. The recipe reminded me just how delicious pork ribs are when we don't try to do too much to them. Plus, this has to be the easiest method I've ever shared for doing ribs.
By Chef John

"Special" Roasted Potatoes

The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
By Chef John

Easy Red Chicken Enchiladas

Starting with a homemade red sauce, these Tex-Mex enchiladas are faster and easier to make than their Mexican forefathers, but still so delicious. This recipe makes 2 1/2 cups sauce, enough for 4 to 6 individual skillet enchiladas or 1 regular baking dish. Garnish with sour cream and guacamole.
By Chef John

Everything Pork Dry Rub

Great rub for smoking or roasting pork, or for use in a slow cooker on a Boston butt. Great for ribs, too.
By Jamie

Buffalo Shrimp

This is the BEST...you can adjust the intensity of the buffalo sauce to your liking. We like it HOT!!
By JIGGYnFL

Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

These cookies are the best of 2 worlds. The sweetness of chocolate with a kick from cayenne.
By Brandi Rose

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.
By Chef John

Lemonade Cleanse

For a cleanse, I mix and drink 6 to 10 servings a day.
By MADAMFRUITI

Chef John's Chicken a la King

Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Roasted Delicata Squash

You don't have to peel delicata squash to make these roasted squash slices. Serve warm as a side dish, or at room temp as a snack with a spicy aioli dipping sauce.
By Chef John

Jerk Marinade Seasoning Rub

This is a blend of more than 12 herbs and spices combined in a delicious array of spicy superb-ness! Cinnamon, thyme, cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, allspice, and so much more is so good that you will never buy a store-bought version of jerk seasoning again!
By awakenedone

Air Fryer Spicy Roasted Peanuts

These peanuts are crunchy, spicy, salty, and addictive. I like to portion them out into plastic zip bags to take to work as an afternoon snack.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Supremely Spicy Hummus

21
I love to use this as a dip for pita bread.
By Uncle Richard

Spicy Red Bell Pepper Soup

78
I love this recipe because it uses fresh, sweet red bell peppers, as opposed to roasted red peppers. It's full of other fresh vegetables and thyme, too, and it freezes exceptionally well. Rice is used as the thickening agent, rather than cream. If you don't like a lot of spice, reduce the amount of cayenne and red pepper flakes.
By QUIRKYIQ

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork (Boston Butt)

7
This simple yet effective Boston butt recipe gives the pulled pork a mildly spicy and tangy flavor. The combination of smoke and moisture from the drip pan works very well for cooking the meat evenly and leaves plenty of juices within the meat itself. I've tried several different methods with Boston butt and this one is my favorite, as well as a favorite among my friends. Give it a try and see if you like it, and please don't be shy and leave some feedback! I usually serve with barbeque sauce and baked beans (throwing the fat chunks from the pulled pork into the beans to add a little extra flavor). Check out my Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Muffins recipe for a great side. Enjoy!
By webbbilly
