Wraps and Rolls Appetizer Recipes

These are delicious, easy, and can be made ahead of time. No leftovers, either! I always serve them on a platter with hot sauce for dipping. You may serve them with toothpicks in each spiral for easy eating!!
After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
When I visit my mom we usually make it to P.F. Chang's® at least once and always start the meal with their very popular chicken lettuce wraps. They do a good job with most of the dishes I've had, but the wraps are clearly my favorite. I don't do a lot of copycat recipes; these chicken lettuce wraps, however, are a delicious exception.
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
Homemade egg roll wrappers can be a real treat for the self-sufficient cook! Getting the wok to the correct temperature may be a challenge. If the batter sets before the wrapper is fully formed, the wok is too hot; if the edges are thin, it's too cool. Experiment and enjoy!
A recipe I know all Filipinos are proud of! Lumpia (shanghai type) is a type of egg roll, except it's mainly filled with meat. You could use pork or beef or both! It's a yummy recipe and great to serve as finger food. I like to use both beef and pork but you can substitute one for the other. VERY EASY!
Rolled, corn tortillas with chicken, baked until crisp. Serve as an appetizer or side dish with salsa or serve as main course topping with lettuce, tomato, olives, sour cream, etc. I have also added chopped onion to the chicken mix.