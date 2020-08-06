Wraps and Rolls Appetizer Recipes

Quesadillas, pinwheels, Asian summer rolls, and sushi maker terrific appetizers for any gathering and Allrecipes has the perfect recipe.

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

728
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Tortilla Roll-Ups

317
These are delicious, easy, and can be made ahead of time. No leftovers, either! I always serve them on a platter with hot sauce for dipping. You may serve them with toothpicks in each spiral for easy eating!!
By SHECOOKS2

Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps

335
After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!
By SMACPRODUCTIONS

Crabmeat Roll-Ups

120
This is an easy and delicious spread, and yet another way to use tortillas for an appetizer. The mixture can also be used without the tortillas as a spread on crackers.
By KATE MARIE

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Great Chicken Taquitos

27
Great taquitos. A family favorite.
By wadeg

Easy Snack Wraps

205
So easy to make, these bite sized wraps filled with turkey, cream cheese and veggies are a great way to fill up an appetizer tray - and your hungry guests' bellies.
By sal
Ranch Ham Roll-Ups

13
Pretty pinwheel appetizers are layered with ham, avocado, and green pepper. Use a jalapeno pepper if you like a little spice.
By olebuck

Lumpia in the Air Fryer

4
Air-fried lumpia? Your taste buds will never know the difference, but your waistline will! The same crispiness and tastiness is in this lumpia recipe without having to deep fry.
By Yoly

Sausage Pinwheels

23
My Mom discovered this sausage roll recipe years ago and it has been passed around many, many times. A sausage mixture is baked into a puff pastry roll and served as little appetizer bites.
By SUSIE-Q

Light Pot Stickers

15
Always a party hit! Ground chicken, soy sauce, and scallion-stuffed wonton skins steamed in chicken broth.
By UFDIANE

No-Cook Chicken Lettuce Wraps

12
These Asian-inspired chicken lettuce wraps are great for summer nights, refreshing, and require no cooking!
By Jillian
Best Egg Rolls

681
Impress your guests with crispy home-made egg rolls filled with freshly shredded cabbage, carrots and, of course, ground pork.
By Courtney McDonald

Japanese Tamago Egg

35
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
By Pokerman11
Easy Chicken Flautas

47
Rolled tacos; these are the best. I learned how to make them and my husband loved them.
By Starla Barnes

Chef John's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

162
When I visit my mom we usually make it to P.F. Chang's® at least once and always start the meal with their very popular chicken lettuce wraps. They do a good job with most of the dishes I've had, but the wraps are clearly my favorite. I don't do a lot of copycat recipes; these chicken lettuce wraps, however, are a delicious exception.
By Chef John

Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls (from a Chinese person)

231
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
By Mendy L

Southwestern Egg Rolls

1580
These aren't traditional egg rolls! Small flour tortillas are stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern-style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown.
By Jackie Smith

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts III

200
Delicious bacon wrapped water chestnuts.
By Beth

Awesome Egg Rolls

292
They are a little time consuming, but they're definitely worth the effort. You can substitute shredded chicken or pork in this recipe. Serve with hot mustard.
By ROUVER

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

4
Philly cheesesteak sandwich in a crispy shell and made with ground beef!
By kimmi

Authentic Vietnamese Spring Rolls (Nem Ran Hay Cha Gio)

17
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
By agoldstone

Egg Roll Wrappers

63
Homemade egg roll wrappers can be a real treat for the self-sufficient cook! Getting the wok to the correct temperature may be a challenge. If the batter sets before the wrapper is fully formed, the wok is too hot; if the edges are thin, it's too cool. Experiment and enjoy!
By Matilda

Party Pinwheels

1004
A must have at holiday parties. Easily prepared and delicious!
By MADDIES MOM

Lumpia (Shanghai version)

125
A recipe I know all Filipinos are proud of! Lumpia (shanghai type) is a type of egg roll, except it's mainly filled with meat. You could use pork or beef or both! It's a yummy recipe and great to serve as finger food. I like to use both beef and pork but you can substitute one for the other. VERY EASY!
By MINKCHAN

Easy Chicken Taquitos

163
Rolled, corn tortillas with chicken, baked until crisp. Serve as an appetizer or side dish with salsa or serve as main course topping with lettuce, tomato, olives, sour cream, etc. I have also added chopped onion to the chicken mix.
By Sarah

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

50
I had something similar at a restaurant, threw these together at home, and they were pretty good! As a dipping sauce, use mayo and catsup mixed together.
By Amy Williams Hopkins

Tortilla Rollups IV

218
These rollups are always a HUGE hit with the kids as well as the adults. A creamy, cheesy salsa mixture provides the filling. They are easy to make and may be prepared in advance.
By DOREENB

Egg Roll Bowl

27
This dish is a fantastic breakfast by itself or a side dish with your favorite entree. Serve with hot mustard.
By ComerCastIron

Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

46
Delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.
By Samantha

Thai Chicken Spring Rolls

53
This Vietnamese dish is adapted with Thai flavors. These spring rolls make an excellent appetizer or light entree. Colorful, crunchy vegetables contrast nicely with the soft, translucent wrapper.
By Rebecca V

Beef Egg Rolls

187
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and delicious seasonings. A personal creation of mine that goes well with any Chinese dish. The sherry makes it better.
By HERCATE
