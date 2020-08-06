Poppy Seed Recipes

This is a yummy variation of Amish Friendship Bread. It's one of my family's favorites! It's versatile enough to make muffins, too. Just add 3 tablespoons of the batter into greased muffin tins and reduce the baking time to 23-25 minutes.
I have taken this to MANY family and pot luck gatherings and it always is a huge hit. If you have other favorite veggies, you may add, or omit something if your family doesn't like it. Broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms are just the basics.
These sandwiches are quick, easy, and always a hit. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties! I have made large quantities and they have always turned out. Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in refrigerator until ready to bake. Try them and enjoy!
This cake is so rich and moist you will want to make many batches. It's great for gift giving! This cake will last one week at room temperature or in the refrigerator and it freezes well. Try it sliced and toasted!
This cake is very light, tender, and tasty. It's fun to make and fun to eat. Two layers of sour cream poppy seed cake, with a luscious lemon filling. Frost with a white buttercream or cooked white frosting.
I wanted something a little different from the standard Russian tea cakes recipe, and I came up with this. These are easy to make yet elegant. I prefer them with unsalted butter, but some people like the salted butter better.
This wonderful poppy seed stollen recipe is straight from Germany. It tastes best if you can freshly grind your poppy seeds. In Germany there are special poppy seed grinders, but you can use a mortar and pestle. Don't use a regular spice grinder, as poppy seeds contain a lot of oil and your grinder will get clogged up.
Kutia is only made for Ukrainian Christmas Eve dinner when there will be 12 meatless dishes, symbolizing the twelve apostles. When the first star appears, the meal begins with kutia, cooked wheat with honey and poppy seeds. Kutia represents peace, prosperity, and good health.
The reason I call these crispy 'everything' flatbread crackers is not only that they're inspired by the 'everything bagel,' but also because they're everything you'd want in a flatbread. You can work all kinds of seeds and flavorings into this easy technique and end up with something much tastier and cheaper than any store-bought cracker. They pair perfectly with countless dips and cheese plates, not to mention smoked salmon dip, capers, and red onions.