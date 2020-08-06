Poppy Seed Recipes

Browse recipes for poppy seed muffins, poppy seed bread, salad dressings, poppyseed filling, and more flavorful dishes that feature poppy seeds.

Staff Picks

Lemon Poppy Seed Amish Friendship Bread

64
This is a yummy variation of Amish Friendship Bread. It's one of my family's favorites! It's versatile enough to make muffins, too. Just add 3 tablespoons of the batter into greased muffin tins and reduce the baking time to 23-25 minutes.
By Laura Sandahl

Jodi's Marinated Veggies

23
I have taken this to MANY family and pot luck gatherings and it always is a huge hit. If you have other favorite veggies, you may add, or omit something if your family doesn't like it. Broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms are just the basics.
By Jodi T.

Cake Mix Yeast Rolls

37
These crescent rolls are fashioned after cake mix cookies and make for easy baking. They're light, tender and topped with poppy seeds.
By RUTHEY

Honey-Poppy Seed Cornish Hens

59
This is a delicious dish that serves well with curried vegetables.
By Carolyn

Chinese Chicken Salad II

53
This is a crisp lettuce salad with a zippy sweet and sour dressing. Always a hit at a gathering, but doesn't store well. Very quick to prepare at the last minute.
By LEA_B

Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole

254
Wonderful chicken dish. Very easy to make.
By Callie Wilson Wolfe

Poppyseed Dressing

178
This is a great dressing for a fresh fruit salad. Very tangy and sweet.
By Paula

Donna's Coleslaw Dressing

24
Creamy coleslaw dressing that is both tangy and sweet.
By DONNA2B

Baked Hawaiian Sandwiches

182
These sandwiches are quick, easy, and always a hit. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties! I have made large quantities and they have always turned out. Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in refrigerator until ready to bake. Try them and enjoy!
By CBLEWETT

Keto Low-Carb Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

45
These are high in fat but you could probably substitute water for cream if you wanted to cut the calories down a little.
By Nicki Morganti

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

242
A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.
By Margie

Poppy Seed Bread with Glaze

206
This recipe was given to my mom from our neighbor. The bread is so sweet and delicious! It's still very scrumptious if you choose not to use the glaze. They are the BEST GUARANTEED!
By Christina Jun
Inspiration and Ideas

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing
847
Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.
Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake
164
This is an easy, moist lemon and poppy seed cake that was my grandfather's favorite.
Lemon Poppyseed Dressing
38
Hungarian Poppy Seed Filling
20

This is a filling often used for Middle European kolacs (also called kolacky or kolachke)--filled, rolled, baked yeast dough--and sweet rolls.

More Poppy Seed Recipes

Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf

185
This has a nice fresh lemon flavor. Makes nice muffins, also.
By IRENED

Poppy Seed Bundt Cake II

49
An easy poppy seed Bundt cake that is quick AND delicious.
By DAISEEP

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins I

221
Very moist and so delicious.
By Karen Gibson

Everything Bagel Seasoning

3
What makes an everything bagel so dependably delicious? The answer is so simple that the hardest part is not sprinkling this over, well, everything!
By Allrecipes Magazine

Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

45
A colorful mix of baby greens, mandarin oranges, and almonds is topped with a sweet and tangy poppy seed dressing.
By Siobhan

Grandmother's Buttermilk Poppy Seed Coffee Cake

1
This is my grandmother's recipe. My dad remembers she made it for him growing up, he loves it. It's absolutely wonderful!
By Daughter Of The King

Moist Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

48
This cake is so rich and moist you will want to make many batches. It's great for gift giving! This cake will last one week at room temperature or in the refrigerator and it freezes well. Try it sliced and toasted!
By MARBALET

Poppy Seed Bundt Cake III

86
This cake is very easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use different pudding and cake mix combinations.
By Susie

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

4
Made from scratch, this is a moist poppy seed cake with a lemony flavor! Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
By Jasmine Starr

Poppy Seed Chicken II

209
This is an excellent way to use up leftover chicken. This is served up at our house at least once a month. We like it with mashed potatoes or rice and a green vegetable.
By SHONDA93

Ukrainian Sour Cream Poppy Seed Cake

8
This cake is very light, tender, and tasty. It's fun to make and fun to eat. Two layers of sour cream poppy seed cake, with a luscious lemon filling. Frost with a white buttercream or cooked white frosting.
By Olga D

Poppy Seed Tea Cakes

11
I wanted something a little different from the standard Russian tea cakes recipe, and I came up with this. These are easy to make yet elegant. I prefer them with unsalted butter, but some people like the salted butter better.
By Lisa Steidl

Delicious Poppy Seed Dressing

19
This is my favorite dressing of all time. It is very flavorful. I make it like once a week because we go through it so fast.
By megs18

German Poppy Seed Stollen (Mohnstollen)

2
This wonderful poppy seed stollen recipe is straight from Germany. It tastes best if you can freshly grind your poppy seeds. In Germany there are special poppy seed grinders, but you can use a mortar and pestle. Don't use a regular spice grinder, as poppy seeds contain a lot of oil and your grinder will get clogged up.
By monika1969

Lemon Poppy Seed Biscotti

59
Extremely low fat and tasty biscotti cookies. Perfect for dipping in hot coffee or tea.
By Cathy Johnson

Poppy Seed Cake III

28
A moist pound cake. Can be baked in tube, Bundt, or 2 loaf pans.
By Anne Fikaris

Kutia (Ukrainian Wheat Berry Pudding)

Kutia is only made for Ukrainian Christmas Eve dinner when there will be 12 meatless dishes, symbolizing the twelve apostles. When the first star appears, the meal begins with kutia, cooked wheat with honey and poppy seeds. Kutia represents peace, prosperity, and good health.
By koko

Crispy "Everything" Flatbreads

The reason I call these crispy 'everything' flatbread crackers is not only that they're inspired by the 'everything bagel,' but also because they're everything you'd want in a flatbread. You can work all kinds of seeds and flavorings into this easy technique and end up with something much tastier and cheaper than any store-bought cracker. They pair perfectly with countless dips and cheese plates, not to mention smoked salmon dip, capers, and red onions.
By Chef John

Quick Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

27
Lemony lemon poppy seed muffins with a sweet glaze.
By horsephoto

Russian Ant Hill Cake

2
Children will delight in this unique cake that's formed into the shape of an ant hill. This Russian favorite is fun to make with the kids, too!
By Natasha Titanov

Tangy Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

146
A very light and delicious fruit dessert with a little twist.
By SWEETKATY

Greek Yogurt Poppy Seed Muffins

11
Very moist and delicious! Try replacing poppy seeds with nuts, fruit, chocolate chips...this batter is a great muffin base.
By Alexis

Poppy Seed Dressing I

123
I make this dressing, and have it on hand in the fridge to use on any vegetable salad. Recipe is easily doubled.
By Tina

Babs' Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

21
These muffins are always gobbled up at the B & B where I work. Customers always ask for the recipe.
By Barbara
