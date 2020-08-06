Pickling Spice Recipes

This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
This recipe makes a huge amount. I can it and give it away as Christmas gifts. We usually make this as a group project to cut down on prep time and cost. The ingredient amounts may be altered proportionally as needed.
I made these when I had my bar, and they were always a big hit. I made them in large batches because of the standing time, but have scaled the recipe for home use. Extra large eggs are boiled, then pickled in a simple brine solution. For a variation, add dry minced onion flakes, crushed red pepper or hot sauce to the brine.
If you didn't grow up in a coastal town in the South, you might never have eaten pickled shrimp with your Thanksgiving dinner. But since you can use frozen shrimp in this recipe, it might be time to try. Briny and a bit spicy, this pickled shrimp is full of flavor. You can make this dish the day before the feast for a faint pickle taste or leave them in the refrigerator for a week before, which means you'll bring something with huge personality to the table. Either way, this might become a tradition for your family. Good for a week.
This is a Greek beef stew made with small onions. This is my mom's recipe, and every Fall without fail you could smell it simmering in the kitchen. Serve it with a large bowl of mashed potatoes. Of course a Greek salad, some feta & olives and crusty bread give this meal the final touches. The onions can be time consuming to clean, but well worth it when your family sits down to eat.
Homemade corned beef is brined, smoked, then braised to perfection. Juicy, tender and full of flavor with just a few steps. It is easier than you think! Makes delicious Reuben sandwiches! Divide slices into half-pound portions and freeze, leaving only what you will use over the next few days unfrozen.
First the brisket is simmered for several hours, and then it is baked with a honey mustard glaze. While the brisket is baking, make the lentils using the boiling liquid from the brisket. Making the lentils is optional with this recipe, but I do strongly recommend them. Try this with good beer and rye bread.
Have the skin removed and rabbit opened and drawn. Disjoint as you would a chicken. If the 'wild' flavor is unfavorable, cover with cold water in a saucepan, add green celery tops, 1 onion, 3 whole cloves and 3 whole allspice and cook slowly for 10 minutes. Drain immediately and then proceed with recipe.