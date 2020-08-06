Pickling Spice Recipes

Find ways to pickle just about anything in this collection of trusted pickling spice recipes.

Staff Picks

Pickled Beets

232
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
By SHARON HOWARD

Corned Beef and Cabbage II

215
My mother has been making corned beef and cabbage this way for years. She has no idea where the recipe came from but it is absolutely the best. Easy and quick...Enjoy!
By ORIGINALSYN

Million Dollar Pickles

10
Tasty pickles that take some time, but are easy to make. One crunch and you'll agree they are worth the wait!
By Donna

Antipasto

25
This recipe makes a huge amount. I can it and give it away as Christmas gifts. We usually make this as a group project to cut down on prep time and cost. The ingredient amounts may be altered proportionally as needed.
By Karen

Dilly Beans

51
Spicy pickled green beans made the old fashioned way. This was my Grandmother's recipe, I hope you enjoy!
By RIIHI

Home-Cured Holiday Ham

23
There are many reasons for making your own holiday ham: bragging rights that you actually did this, but also that you can flavor your ham any way you want and you can control the salt content.
By Chef John

Spicy Refrigerator Dill Pickles

284
This is a wonderful, spicy dill pickle with a nice hint of sweetness. Plan to at least double the amount of crushed red pepper if you like it REALLY spicy...YUM!
By FAIRYFAHRENHOLZ

Home Made Souse

7
Home made souse from scratch. Dad's variation of an old family favorite. Spiced just right.
By JEANIE BEAN

Popa's Pickled Eggs

50
These simple to make pickled eggs are a great snack along with pretzels. For hotter eggs pierce the yellow chili peppers with a sharp knife and/or add other hot peppers.
By bd.weld

Pickled Eggs II

88
I made these when I had my bar, and they were always a big hit. I made them in large batches because of the standing time, but have scaled the recipe for home use. Extra large eggs are boiled, then pickled in a simple brine solution. For a variation, add dry minced onion flakes, crushed red pepper or hot sauce to the brine.
By Rayna Jordan

Sweet Dill Pickles

26
These pickles soaked in a sugar mixture taste just like candy! They take some time to make, but are a sweet treat.
By SUSANNAH

Spicy Peach Chutney

62
This chutney closely resembles imported Indian chutneys and is good with all curry dishes. It is also great with cream cheese and crackers.
By Shana
Inspiration and Ideas

Pickled Eggs I
14
Enjoy these pickled eggs with a rosy complexion courtesy of beet juice.
Eight-Day Icicle Pickles
4
When I was in Grade 3, my teacher had our class make these...my mom copied the recipe, and I have hung on to it ever since!
Hasenfeffer (Sour Rabbit Stew)
12
Pickled Shrimp
3

If you didn't grow up in a coastal town in the South, you might never have eaten pickled shrimp with your Thanksgiving dinner. But since you can use frozen shrimp in this recipe, it might be time to try. Briny and a bit spicy, this pickled shrimp is full of flavor. You can make this dish the day before the feast for a faint pickle taste or leave them in the refrigerator for a week before, which means you'll bring something with huge personality to the table. Either way, this might become a tradition for your family. Good for a week.

More Pickling Spice Recipes

Lucy's Tomato and Peach Chutney

6
A sweet and spicy chutney that's very addictive. So easy to make you'll find yourself adding this to just about any dish!
By Lucy Danylewich

Dorothy's Stefado

19
This is a Greek beef stew made with small onions. This is my mom's recipe, and every Fall without fail you could smell it simmering in the kitchen. Serve it with a large bowl of mashed potatoes. Of course a Greek salad, some feta & olives and crusty bread give this meal the final touches. The onions can be time consuming to clean, but well worth it when your family sits down to eat.
By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Candied Dills

6
This is an easy recipe for homemade sweet pickles without the fuss. It takes a while for all the sugar to dissolve, but it's worth the wait.
By G. M. Steele

Apricot Marinated Eye of Round Roast

13
The eye of round roast is a less tender cut of beef, but try this recipe for delicious results. It bakes in a robust sauce including apricots and cream.
By Marylynn Roe

Jan's Beer-Brined Corned Beef

4
Homemade corned beef is brined, smoked, then braised to perfection. Juicy, tender and full of flavor with just a few steps. It is easier than you think! Makes delicious Reuben sandwiches! Divide slices into half-pound portions and freeze, leaving only what you will use over the next few days unfrozen.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Glazed Corned Beef with Lentils

48
First the brisket is simmered for several hours, and then it is baked with a honey mustard glaze. While the brisket is baking, make the lentils using the boiling liquid from the brisket. Making the lentils is optional with this recipe, but I do strongly recommend them. Try this with good beer and rye bread.
By Karena

50-Minute Corned Beef Brisket

1
Quick and easy tender corned beef brisket done in the Instant Pot® - no need to cook it for hours the old-fashioned way!
By Merle24

Peach Salsa

18
This sweet but zippy salsa is a great way to use summer fruits and vegetables. Try it on pork or chicken at your next cookout.
By Auntylene

Marinated Rabbit Stew

5
Have the skin removed and rabbit opened and drawn. Disjoint as you would a chicken. If the 'wild' flavor is unfavorable, cover with cold water in a saucepan, add green celery tops, 1 onion, 3 whole cloves and 3 whole allspice and cook slowly for 10 minutes. Drain immediately and then proceed with recipe.
By Helena Unzueta

Bouja Soup

2
This makes a huge amount. If you love Bouja, this recipe is for you! Great for parties or a family reunion!
By MARBALET

Sweet Pickled Eggs

38
Simple and easy to prepare. These will keep in the refrigerator for up to six months. Delicious with cold cuts, crusty bread and assorted cheeses.
By Tracy Mulder

Dill-Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

Pickled green cherry tomatoes. This is perfect for end-of-the-season dill tomatoes or before they are ripe tomatoes.
By Lee M. Longo
