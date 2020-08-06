Paprika Recipes

This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
My father would make this when I was a child. When I make it now, it reminds me of home. It is a milk, rich and creamy recipe. My family's all time favorite! A one-skillet dish. Serve over hot cooked egg noodles or rice, if desired.
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
I received a food wish for roast beef recently, which can be done with many different cuts. I ended up deciding on beef tri-tip, since it's affordable, flavorful, great for parties, and, using this low-temp roasting technique, nearly fool-proof. No marinating, no searing, no nothing; just rub on some salt and spices and pop it into the oven until it reaches the doneness you want. Plate it up with a Romano bean salad or enjoy as a roast beef sandwich!
Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.