Paprika Recipes

Find ways to use hot, sweet, or smoked paprika in rubs, spice blends, goulash, creole seasoning, and taco seasoning.

Staff Picks

North Carolina-Style Pulled Pork

This recipe is delicious, especially when smoked with hickory chips on a charcoal grill. A spicy rub and a zesty vinegar sauce turn pork into a North Carolina favorite.
By Doug

New Orleans Jambalaya

For when you really have to feed an army!
By Christine

Memphis Rub

This zesty rub will bring out the best in ribs and other meats. Try it on chicken!
By ALIKAT695

Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada

This is a great recipe for authentic Mexican taqueria style carne asada tacos (beef tacos). These are served on the soft corn tortillas, unlike the American version of tacos.
By STANICKS

Cajun Style Blackened Snapper

Fillets of red snapper are coated with a mixture of pepper and herbs, then cooked at high heat until the coating blackens. Spicy and delicious!
By Sandra

Cajun Spice Mix

This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Steak Dry Rub

This dry rub is perfect for grilled steaks and will add amazing flavor to any cut of meat. Extra rub can be stored at room temperature for later use.
By richlids

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
By adnerb78

Creole Seasoning Blend

This Creole seasoning blend is great for seasoning rice, meats, soups and stews, or anything that needs a flavor boost. Also makes a great gift when placed in a decorative jar with recipe attached.
By JOSLYN

Stacey's Hamburger Seasoning

This is what I use to season my hamburger patties before cooking them. It gives them a wonderful flavor that makes a so-so hamburger extraordinary.
By staceywatts

Chicken Seasoning Blend

This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
By Patrick

Easy Paella

An easy to make paella using chorizo, chicken, and shrimp.
By mls
Inspiration and Ideas

Hungarian Goulash I
A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
Homemade Shake and Bake Mixture
Various seasonings enhance this homemade crumb mixture for coating and baking chicken. Use this like you would use the store-bought stuff. This in just as good, to me and my family!
Oven-Baked Potato Slices
Dry Rub for Ribs
Here's a super simple dry rub for a slab of pork ribs. Works great with chicken, too.

More Paprika Recipes

Blackened Salmon Fillets

Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
By JEFF CALKINS

Crispy Roasted Chicken

This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Blackened Seasoning Mix

Eight ingredients and you've just made your own salt-free Cajun seasoning mix at home.
By DJBPITT

Taco Bell® Seasoning Copycat

Taco Bell® copycat taco seasoning.
By FoodUnl.com

Beer Batter Fish Made Great

This is a great beer batter fish recipe, and is very easy to do. We often fish all day with friends, and then cook the fish afterwards out on deck. Yummy and great!
By Linda Olar

Lamb Tagine

When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Mediterranean Chicken with Pepperoncini and Kalamatas

A bright flavorful spring or summer dish delicious any time of the year. Serve over couscous or white or brown rice.
By beverlyb

Easy Taco Seasoning Mix

Easy taco mix. This is equal to a 1 1\4 ounce package of commercial taco seasoning.
By Star Wilson

Sour Cream Chicken Paprika

My father would make this when I was a child. When I make it now, it reminds me of home. It is a milk, rich and creamy recipe. My family's all time favorite! A one-skillet dish. Serve over hot cooked egg noodles or rice, if desired.
By DEME

Copycat Lawry's® Seasoned Salt

Easy enough! Mix up a batch of this and store it in an airtight container for future use. This is a great substitute. I increased the paprika a bit for more color.
By hobbyzu

Spicy Chicken Breasts

This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Barbara Radford

Blackened Fish

This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
By SUSANHOR

The Best Beef Tri-Tip

I received a food wish for roast beef recently, which can be done with many different cuts. I ended up deciding on beef tri-tip, since it's affordable, flavorful, great for parties, and, using this low-temp roasting technique, nearly fool-proof. No marinating, no searing, no nothing; just rub on some salt and spices and pop it into the oven until it reaches the doneness you want. Plate it up with a Romano bean salad or enjoy as a roast beef sandwich!
By Chef John

Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

A simple red wine sauce with brown sugar, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper makes this dish simply yummy! Braised chicken breasts, brazenly good taste.
By Robin

Instant Pot® Baby Back Ribs

Quick way to make fall-off-the-bone ribs in the Instant Pot®!
By pschelf

Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili

Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
By Chef John

Berbere Spice Blend

I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
By Chef John

Air Fryer BBQ Baby Back Ribs

These air-fried ribs are about as close to the low and slow as you can get without all the wait! The rub creates a great color and gives a nice bark.
By thedailygourmet

Chef John's Beef Goulash

This Hungarian-style goulash is a thick beef stew that is great served over buttered noodles and garnished with sour cream.
By Chef John

Spanish Octopus

Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Southern Fried Chicken

This recipe is originally from Alabama, and has been passed down for generations.
By Cindy Garrick

Crispy Roasted Potatoes

As a kid growing up, I always loved these slightly spicy, yet crispy, roasted potatoes. If only I had known then how easy they were to make!
By Lindsay W

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Lazygirl's Ground Turkey Stroganoff

A creamy and delicious seasoned ground turkey mixture is served over hot egg noodles.
By HeyMomma
