Nutmeg Recipes

A little grating of nutmeg flavors cream sauces, eggnog, savory soups and meat dishes, and nutmeg-fragrant cakes and pies.

Tofu Lasagna

280
Good for people who aren't reluctant to try tofu. After this lasagna you and your guests will love it!
By M.PERRY

Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, and Leek Soup

68
A comforting cold-weather soup puree.
By MARBALET

Eggnog Quick Bread

361
This eggnog bread would be good sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and served with Christmas breakfast.
By Bev

Allie's Delicious Baked Dumplings

85
A delicious baked apple dumpling with a crispy crust and moist and juicy inside! Always a big hit for all occasions, and surprisingly easy to prepare.
By NYRED

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

743
This recipe is made from fresh pumpkin, not canned. Hope you enjoy it as much as my family does. Happy Thanksgiving.
By Nancy Scott

Basic Bechamel Sauce

142
This is a quick and easy bechamel sauce.
By MATHIEUDAIGLE

Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

75
This easy recipe turns commonplace ingredients into a wonderfully tasty soup to feed a crowd.
By Joseph Brojakowski Jr.

Buttermilk Pie

453
This old-fashioned pie is wonderful to freeze and to have on hand for unexpected guests!
By Tracy Mulder

Berbere Spice Blend

11
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
By Chef John

Sweet Potato Bread I

508
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain

Nutmeg Feather Cake

15
This is a delicious, easy-to-make spice cake with a lovely texture.
By JAYNE04

Skillet Apples with Cinnamon

44
Easy fried apples make a great side dish for breakfast or dinner.
By pielord90
Stracciatella Soup
17
Stracciatella is often referred to as 'Italian egg drop soup,' which is fine, but knowing the name actually means little, torn rags or shreds works so much better metaphorically. When you've been run ragged, stracciatella is always there for you. As you eat this, hopefully with some nice crusty bread, imagine all those little 'rags' floating in the bowl are all your torn-up problems, both real and imagined. They were there, and then they were gone. You just won--with soup.
Awesome Baked Sea Scallops
643
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, shallots, butter, and bread crumbs then baked to perfection. Being from Maine, we love our seafood, and this is one of the greats!
Mincemeat
3
Spiced Apple Baked Beans

Sausage, apples, and baked beans team up with mustard, cinnamon, and nutmeg in this versatile side dish that delivers sweet, savory, and spicy notes in every bite.

Adeni Tea

8
This recipe come from Aden, Yemen. Its great for a weekend brunch or breakfast. Sweet, rich, authentic, fragrant, and magical hot drink. Great for the winter.
By Abdulkader Babader

Painkiller

2
This drink is from Jost Van Dyke's Soggy Dollar Bar in the Virgin Islands. Nutmeg is the key.
By a1hilde

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

846
I make this recipe during the holidays. It is moist, and freezes well! I bake them in coffee cans, and wrap them in colored cellophane to give as gifts.
By Star Pooley and KC

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Basic Buttermilk Muffins

81
This is a great basic muffin batter that can be adapted to almost anything.
By DCKatie

Apple Danish

53
Delicious! Always get 'ummm!' responses when I serve this. The Danish has apple filling and is topped with a browned butter glaze.
By kunes5

Fruitcake

84
This is my 90-year-old grandmother's recipe. Very simple.
By Roxy

Shawarma Seasoning

5
Mix the Middle Eastern shawarma classic seasoning yourself. This version has a little lighter clove flavor.
By JTCosmo

Butternut Squash with Apple and Cranberries

129
This hearty butternut squash recipe has all the warmth of fall wrapped into this one seasonally delicious dish!
By I Can't Believe its Not Butter!

Crispy Potato Pancakes

25
Need a tasty side for any meal of the day? These are the route to go. I tried this recipe in my culinary class and they were amazing! Everyone raved about their excellent texture and flavor!
By maf13456

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Cake Donuts

2
This is a recipe handed down from my Grandma Thayer. My family tradition is to make these old-fashioned cake donuts Christmas morning. Enjoy! Roll warm donuts in sugar and cinnamon, if desired.
By Michael Yeo

Baked Buttermilk Donuts

10
Finally a recipe for a baked buttermilk doughnut that is crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside! You won't think you're eating a donut-shaped muffin with this one! You could also toss the donuts in a cinnamon-sugar mix, glaze them with a powdered sugar-water icing, or frost them with chocolate frosting.
By brownie

Bacon, Cheddar and Spinach Strata

93
Even with just one layer of filling in the middle of this strata, you'll be looking at a gorgeous casserole which should thoroughly impress your brunch guests . . . bottomless Mimosas or no.
By Chef John

Gehakt Ballen (Dutch Meatballs)

3
These are really delicious and easy to make. Serve with potatoes.
By Glenda Morrison de Kruif

Chef John's White Sauce

38
White sauce is one of the "mother sauces" in traditional culinary training and is used in many popular dishes.
By Chef John

Blushing Applesauce

26
This applesauce is a pretty shade of pale pink because the apples are cooked in their skins.
By FutureChefShay

Nutmeg Cake

57
This is not that common of a cake, but it sure is good.
By Carol

Baked Haddock with Spinach and Tomatoes

40
Delicious baked haddock with spinach, diced tomatoes, smothered in a rich, tangy tomato sauce.
By Mia

King Cake Cupcakes

11
Less yeasty and more cake-like than king cake, these quick cakes get you the vanilla-nutmeg-lemon-buttermilk flavor and fun colors of a traditional king cake - without waiting around for a yeasted dough to rise.
By thehungryscientist

McCormick® Gingerbread Men Cookies

486
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons.
By McCormick Spice
Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting

36
These spiced fall cupcakes are a riff on the classic Thanksgiving casserole. These days, I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes with the meal, but marshmallowy cupcakes make a terrific fall dessert! Store any leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator.
By Doughgirl8

Chef John's Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles

59
I'm usually not a big fan of snickerdoodles, but I had a feeling the pumpkin spice would work perfectly with the buttery, cinnamon sugar cookie, and it did.
By Chef John

Homemade Paleo-Style Breakfast Sausage

31
Paleo style! Feel free to use whichever type of ground meat you prefer. Use ground pork, chicken, or turkey.
By sammyc14

Blue Ribbon Mincemeat Pie Filling

16
An old-time delicious mincemeat pie filling. I have frozen this filling in zip-lock baggies, since I don't use a pressure canner. Apple cider can be used in place of brandy if preferred.
By Cali
