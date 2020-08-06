Nutmeg Recipes

Tofu Lasagna
Good for people who aren't reluctant to try tofu. After this lasagna you and your guests will love it!
Eggnog Quick Bread
This eggnog bread would be good sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and served with Christmas breakfast.
Allie's Delicious Baked Dumplings
A delicious baked apple dumpling with a crispy crust and moist and juicy inside! Always a big hit for all occasions, and surprisingly easy to prepare.
Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie
This recipe is made from fresh pumpkin, not canned. Hope you enjoy it as much as my family does. Happy Thanksgiving.
Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup
This easy recipe turns commonplace ingredients into a wonderfully tasty soup to feed a crowd.
Buttermilk Pie
This old-fashioned pie is wonderful to freeze and to have on hand for unexpected guests!
Berbere Spice Blend
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
Sweet Potato Bread I
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.