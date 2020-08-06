Mustard Recipes

This here's a great marinade for any cut of beef, but I like to use it on steak. It contains basic ingredients that, when combined and allowed to blend, will give you a tender, juicy piece of meat every time.
A wonderful overnight marinade makes the pork so flavorful - serve with the delicious, creamy mustard sauce. A super dish for buffets and potlucks, as it doesn't need to be piping hot. I never cease to get many recipe requests for this one!
This is another odd kielbasa recipe that surprises everyone. It's always a winner at parties. The best type of honey mustard for this recipe is a mustard with more honey texture than mustard. Very easy.
As a Wisconsin native, I'm accustomed to a fantastic beer cheese soup. This is the recipe I've created, as a salute to my home state...America's Dairy land...and a state that brews a mighty fine beer! Serve with lots of popcorn floating on top!
This incredibly easy-to-make Alabama white barbecue sauce was invented in 1925 by Robert 'Big Bob' Gibson at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q restaurant, in Decatur. Don't let this mixture's appearance stop you from trying what is a devastatingly delicious marinade, basting sauce, and serving sauce.
For something that looks and tastes as impressive as this beef rouladen, it's actually one of the simplest stuffed meat recipes I know. You can pretty much use any cheap cut of beef; I used round steak, but rump, chuck, flap meat, and other similar cuts will work work.
This is really yummy - not overpoweringly mustardy! And, after all, any recipe that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
Chicken wings are seasoned with a delicate mixture of spices, then coated in mustard and floured before being fried until crisp. If you don't have a deep-fryer, you may use a heavy skillet, but for crispier chicken, I would prefer a deep-fryer. This chicken is SO good!
This is a fantastically easy and delicious chicken dish, basically made with onions, white wine, heavy cream and Dijon mustard. Your family will feel like they've had a meal made by an impressive French chef. Serve with rice, pasta, or crunchy French baguettes.
They say that whoever makes the most delicious thing with the fewest number of ingredients wins, which was the idea that inspired these. The recipe reminded me just how delicious pork ribs are when we don't try to do too much to them. Plus, this has to be the easiest method I've ever shared for doing ribs.
It's so easy to whip up your very own Chinese hot mustard! Simple and uncomplicated, with no cooking needed. This can be diluted further with the addition of more water. White pepper is optional, but adds extra kick. Store remaining mustard in the refrigerator.
These super tasty chicken thighs are another easy, breezy meal that can be made in no time at all. Good enough to use as a stand alone dish, in a sandwich, or so many other possibilities! Enjoy with an oaky Chardonnay or a crisp Pinot Grigio!
This is a recipe that my mother used to use for her holiday baked ham. It is a wonderful sweet and sour glaze. The best part is that you can adjust it to be sweeter by using more brown sugar or sour by using more mustard.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
This is a great pork recipe. Mustard is a classic with pork, but when you add the extra zing of horseradish and cayenne, and then smooth it out with a little cream and butter, well, it's devilishly delicious.