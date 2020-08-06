Mustard Recipes

With more than 290 trusted mustard recipes, this is the place to find mustard potato and macaroni salads, salad dressings, marinades, and mustard-based preparations for salmon, chicken, pork and more.

Staff Picks

Mama's Potato Salad

213
This is a recipe my boyfriend's mother always made for him growing up. I made it, at his request, for his birthday, and it was a huge hit at the party!
By JULIEP

Oregon Salmon Patties

825
Excellent recipe for canned or fresh salmon patties. This recipe is from the Oregon coast.
By JONNYLEN

Marinade for Steak I

776
This here's a great marinade for any cut of beef, but I like to use it on steak. It contains basic ingredients that, when combined and allowed to blend, will give you a tender, juicy piece of meat every time.
By STEVESKAT

Pork Tenderloin with Mustard Sauce

301
A wonderful overnight marinade makes the pork so flavorful - serve with the delicious, creamy mustard sauce. A super dish for buffets and potlucks, as it doesn't need to be piping hot. I never cease to get many recipe requests for this one!
By THERRELLFAMILY

Kielbasa with Honey Mustard

102
This is another odd kielbasa recipe that surprises everyone. It's always a winner at parties. The best type of honey mustard for this recipe is a mustard with more honey texture than mustard. Very easy.
By Megan

Yummy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

644
This is an awesome blend of mustard with a wonderful hint of honey.
By JILLENA

Ham Salad Spread

192
Whip up a quick and easy ham salad spread with hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise, and pickle relish. Serve with assorted crackers.
By smile_u_nut

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

777
Make this easy marinade from ingredients you have around the house.
By Lori

Homemade Sloppy Joes

608
Despite the name of this iconic retro dish, the secret to a great sloppy joe is a thick, rich, almost dry consistency, which allows the sandwich to be eaten with your hands. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Chef John

Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

1487
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
By CHRISTYJ
Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Brussels Sprouts

Use your air fryer to quickly cook Brussels sprouts. Coated in a tasty Dijon mustard spice crust, these Brussels sprouts pair nicely with any poultry dish.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Amazing and Easy Chicken Wings

94
These chicken wings are surprisingly delicious for how few ingredients are involved! I made them for the first time at a football party, and within 10 minutes everyone had eaten all 5 pounds!
By Rebecca O- hingham, MA
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Mustard Potato Salad Recipes to Please a Crowd
Mustard fanatics won't be able to get enough of these ridiculously flavorful potato salads.
15 Recipes to Use Up Yellow Mustard
Tangy and bright, yellow mustard can be used for everything from chicken wing marinade to pasta salad dressing.
20+ Ways to Use Honey Mustard That Aren't a Basic Dip
The Best Lemon Vinaigrette
208
Sweet-Hot Baked Chicken Breast
Chicago-Style Hot Dog
282
Wisconsin Native's Beer Cheese Soup
429

As a Wisconsin native, I'm accustomed to a fantastic beer cheese soup. This is the recipe I've created, as a salute to my home state...America's Dairy land...and a state that brews a mighty fine beer! Serve with lots of popcorn floating on top!

More Mustard Recipes

Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

4
Perfectly cooked mustard-crusted pork tenderloin with potatoes and green beans in an air fryer for four.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Alabama-Style White Barbecue Sauce

57
This incredibly easy-to-make Alabama white barbecue sauce was invented in 1925 by Robert 'Big Bob' Gibson at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q restaurant, in Decatur. Don't let this mixture's appearance stop you from trying what is a devastatingly delicious marinade, basting sauce, and serving sauce.
By Chef John

Easy Baked Pork Chops

1
Try this easy recipe to prepare flavorful, juicy baked pork chops in the oven without marinating.
By Kate Lucas

Scrumptious Sauerkraut Balls

49
The perfect party finger food. These are the most scrumptious sauerkraut balls you will ever taste!
By Marie Velez-Kirk

Chef John's Beef Rouladen

93
For something that looks and tastes as impressive as this beef rouladen, it's actually one of the simplest stuffed meat recipes I know. You can pretty much use any cheap cut of beef; I used round steak, but rump, chuck, flap meat, and other similar cuts will work work.
By Chef John

Mustard Vinaigrette

217
This spicy honey-mustard dressing is an easy and versatile dressing for almost any salad!
By sal

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze

14
This is such a tender and juicy pork tenderloin! We love this one and rarely have leftovers!
By MCabrera75

Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard

126
This is really yummy - not overpoweringly mustardy! And, after all, any recipe that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
By Nora

Crispy Chicken Topped with Maple-Mustard Sauce

Panko-crusted chicken served with a sweet and delicious maple mustard sauce.
By mommyluvs2cook

Maple Dijon Salmon

6
This is a quick and easy salmon dish that my entire family loves. Leftovers can be made into an interesting salmon salad.
By Laura Beth Gerhard

Mustard Fried Chicken

108
Chicken wings are seasoned with a delicate mixture of spices, then coated in mustard and floured before being fried until crisp. If you don't have a deep-fryer, you may use a heavy skillet, but for crispier chicken, I would prefer a deep-fryer. This chicken is SO good!
By Othasha Thomas

Poulet a la Moutarde (Chicken in Dijon Mustard Sauce)

7
This is a fantastically easy and delicious chicken dish, basically made with onions, white wine, heavy cream and Dijon mustard. Your family will feel like they've had a meal made by an impressive French chef. Serve with rice, pasta, or crunchy French baguettes.
By Diana71

Copycat Honey-Mustard Chicken Tenders

1
This pan-fried honey-mustard chicken tastes like Chick-fil-A®!
By RachelBF90

Salt and Pepper Spare Ribs

26
They say that whoever makes the most delicious thing with the fewest number of ingredients wins, which was the idea that inspired these. The recipe reminded me just how delicious pork ribs are when we don't try to do too much to them. Plus, this has to be the easiest method I've ever shared for doing ribs.
By Chef John

Chinese Restaurant Style Hot Mustard

42
It's so easy to whip up your very own Chinese hot mustard! Simple and uncomplicated, with no cooking needed. This can be diluted further with the addition of more water. White pepper is optional, but adds extra kick. Store remaining mustard in the refrigerator.
By Lorraine Pierce

Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies with Mustard Vinaigrette

Crispy-skinned chicken thighs with a tangy sauce are a perfect balance of sweet and savory.
By NicoleMcmom

Mustard-Crusted Crispy Chicken Thighs

These super tasty chicken thighs are another easy, breezy meal that can be made in no time at all. Good enough to use as a stand alone dish, in a sandwich, or so many other possibilities! Enjoy with an oaky Chardonnay or a crisp Pinot Grigio!
By Mandbsfablives

Quick and Easy Mock Hollandaise Sauce

16
This is a quick and easy substitute for traditional hollandaise.
By whit

Baked Maple Chicken Thighs

1
Here's an easy, breezy, delicious chicken thigh recipe. Easy to prepare and easier to eat! The marinade is delicious on pork, too!
By Bwoogie1

Brown Sugar and Mustard Ham Glaze

54
This is a recipe that my mother used to use for her holiday baked ham. It is a wonderful sweet and sour glaze. The best part is that you can adjust it to be sweeter by using more brown sugar or sour by using more mustard.
By Adrianna Hill

Roquefort Pear Salad

2075
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Spiced Apple Baked Beans

Sausage, apples, and baked beans team up with mustard, cinnamon, and nutmeg in this versatile side dish that delivers sweet, savory, and spicy notes in every bite.
By Recipes by Cherie

Pork Tenderloin Diablo

762
This is a great pork recipe. Mustard is a classic with pork, but when you add the extra zing of horseradish and cayenne, and then smooth it out with a little cream and butter, well, it's devilishly delicious.
By Chef John

Spicy Honey Mustard Sauce

50
This honey mustard sauce is given a little boost from the addition of hot sauce and rice vinegar.
By Chef John
