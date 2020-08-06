Mace Recipes

Mace comes from the covering of the nutmeg seed, with a similar, but more delicate flavor. Try one of over 50 trusted mace recipes.

Staff Picks

Colcannon

275
This is a recipe from County Mayo. It is traditional Halloween fare but good anytime! Kale can be substituted for cabbage.
By Marc Boyer

Sixteenth Century Orange Chicken

16
This recipe was adapted by me from a housewife's kitchen guide published in 1594! The sauce is slightly sweet, but very good.
By GODGIFU

Grandma's Pumpkin Tea Bread

7
This is a good way to use all that pumpkin from your cleaned out jack-o-lanterns! Just freeze and use as Christmas gifts!
By Kristy

Sweetly Spiced Pork

29
Fragrant with spices and rich with the interplay of sweetly tart flavors. This simple pork dish is a perfect fall or winter meal. Serve it with a wild rice pilaf and some steamed greens. Complete the experience with a glass of Merlot. For a simple dessert serve some sliced fresh pears, sprinkle them with crumbled gorgonzola and dribble them with maple syrup.
By Lola

Liver Pate

35
A great appetizer for New Year's Day and the Rose Bowl Parade. Serve with thinly sliced brown bread, rye crisp, crackers or chips.
By William Anatooskin

Carrot Cheesecake with Crumb Crust

16
Pureed carrot mixes with cream cheese in this very elegant cheesecake that also has a gingersnap and graham cracker crust.
By Suzanne Stull

Panang Curry Paste

2
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
By Wiley

Italian Sausage - Tuscan Style

20
This sausage is typical of the homemade sausages found in the northern area of Italy, especially in Tuscany near the city of Lucca. They may be used in any recipe calling for Italian sausage. They are versatile in that they can be grilled, fried or boiled.
By Len Poli

Tom and Jerry Mix

14
This is a wonderful hot Christmas beverage similar to a warm eggnog.
By Anna

Tasso Ham

16
I used to make this in a restaurant where I worked. I have modified it for the home cook. I make this about twice a summer. It's the hit of any BBQ!!
By DJFoodie

Lemon Bubble Bread

1
A sweet, lemony, and fun pull-apart bread. Perfect to impress your brunch guests!
By Kate A

Scripture Cake

8
You can find the ingredient mentioned in the passage that follows it.
By Stephanie
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

A to Z Everything-but-the-Kitchen-Sink Chocolate Chip Cookies
190
This the most amazing cookie recipe that I have ever baked! It has oats, chocolate chips, coconut, cornflakes, walnuts, plus much more - They're chewy, crispy, crunchy and fabulous! No one could get enough! I just had to share this with you all! Enjoy!
Almost Beau Monde Seasoning
21
Almost exactly like the old Beau Monde seasoning that everyone loves to use in just about everything!
Czech Christmas Hoska
19
Squash and Apple Bake
81

This is a recipe that combines all the best flavors of fall! Great for a Thanksgiving dinner instead of candied yams.

More Mace Recipes

Medieval Chicken Pie

24
This is a kind of meat pie that would have been eaten during the Middle Ages (700-1450) in Europe. Feel free to play around with the spices and substitute things such as cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, etc. Use a Whole wheat crust to be really authentic.
By Talia

Lemon Pound Cake I

22
Very light pound cake. Tastes just like Sara Lee's!
By Suzanne Stull

Yellow Split Pea and Frankfurter Soup

27
This soup is the perfect comfort food!!! Warms to the toes! It is a thick soup with frankfurter chunks for that extra flavor. You can substitute chopped ham for the frankfurters.
By DOWNSEY

Swiss Christmas Bread

4
This is a sweet bread, made into a round loaf.
By ELLENMARIE

She Crab Soup I

4
Try this fabulous crab soup. I am sure you will love it. Serve in soup bowls which have been heated and garnish with sour cream, parsley sprigs or a sprinkle of paprika.
By C.Davis

Christmas Bishop

2
An old Christmas hot mulled wine.
By Joseph Dimas

Martha Washington's Cake

2
This is a long procedure, but well worth the trouble. A great cake. Makes about 11 pounds.
By Carol

Pumpkin Ravioli with Hazelnut Cream Sauce

64
Made with an aromatic pumpkin filling, and served with a simple cream sauce. You can make this ravioli with winter squash also.
By MARBALET

Pumpkin Cheesecake II

617
This is a very old recipe and it seems like there are a lot of ingredients, but it is worth the effort. I use the extra whipping cream to decorate the top of the cheesecake.
By Cathy Brisco

Sweet Potato Pie with Evaporated Milk

6
This potato pie is baked with a sweet almond topping.
By Summer

Sauce for Duck

8
Here is a traditional orange sauce to serve with any holiday duck dinner.
By GODGIFU

Houska

3
This decorative Bohemian sweet bread is a beautiful edible bread sculpture. It's not easy to make, but is sure to impress your guests! Try serving it warm for breakfast.
By MARBALET

Christmas Rocks

2
Cookies with currants, pecans, raisins, candied pineapple, citron, dates and spices.
By Lilli Cheatham

Creamy She-Crab Soup

2
Mmm--Creamy she-crab soup, garnished with a dollop of freshly whipped cream. Decadent!
By MARBALET

Pumpkin Mousse

17
A light airy, alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie. Water can be substituted for milk if you would like a non-dairy mousse. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Debra Shapiro

Cranberry Pecan Pie

16
A wonderful holiday pie, especially at Thanksgiving!
By Carolyn

Spice Balls

44
These are very easy and quick to make. To make them even faster, you can make the dough the night before, cover and store in refrigerator overnight. That way in the morning all you have to do is heat your oil, cook and serve. Look like small puffed doughnut holes. I like them tossed in a plastic bag with cinnamon and sugar.
By MARY AUSTIN

Babovka (Poppyseed Rings)

7
A Czech specialty. Delicious and easy to make. If desired, you can frost or glaze these and top with slivered almonds or other nut meats. You can use apricot filling instead of the poppyseed filling and if you don't have the round pans you can bake the rings on regular cookie sheets (just be sure to place the seams of the rings are well sealed and placed downward on the sheets).
By Carol Ponec-Nemec

Praline Pumpkin Pie II

44
This fantastic recipe has been in my family for years. Its spicy custard filling with praline crust complements any holiday meal. You may substitute evaporated milk for the cream, if you prefer.
By MFDay

Gevulde Speculaas

1
This is a dark tart/cake with almond paste.
By pe69st

Mace Cookies

1
Rolled cookies made with ground mace.
By Rosina

Pumpkin Nog

21
Pumpkin Nog otherwise known as a pumpkin milkshake. Creamy, sweet, spicy, cool and refreshing, all rolled into one neat little drink. Make spiked pumpkin nog by adding a jigger of rum to each serving.
By Daisy

Poppy Seed Torte with Orange Glaze

3
This moist orange poppy seed cake is made up of four layers, filled and frosted with buttercream, and topped with an orange glaze. Beautiful and delicious!
By Brenda Benzar Butler

Cranberry Pineapple Bread

8
A delightfully fruity bread with healthy substitutes for butter and sugar.
By Ron F. Lawrence
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com