Mace Recipes

Fragrant with spices and rich with the interplay of sweetly tart flavors. This simple pork dish is a perfect fall or winter meal. Serve it with a wild rice pilaf and some steamed greens. Complete the experience with a glass of Merlot. For a simple dessert serve some sliced fresh pears, sprinkle them with crumbled gorgonzola and dribble them with maple syrup.
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
This sausage is typical of the homemade sausages found in the northern area of Italy, especially in Tuscany near the city of Lucca. They may be used in any recipe calling for Italian sausage. They are versatile in that they can be grilled, fried or boiled.
This the most amazing cookie recipe that I have ever baked! It has oats, chocolate chips, coconut, cornflakes, walnuts, plus much more - They're chewy, crispy, crunchy and fabulous! No one could get enough! I just had to share this with you all! Enjoy!
This is a kind of meat pie that would have been eaten during the Middle Ages (700-1450) in Europe. Feel free to play around with the spices and substitute things such as cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, etc. Use a Whole wheat crust to be really authentic.
These are very easy and quick to make. To make them even faster, you can make the dough the night before, cover and store in refrigerator overnight. That way in the morning all you have to do is heat your oil, cook and serve. Look like small puffed doughnut holes. I like them tossed in a plastic bag with cinnamon and sugar.
A Czech specialty. Delicious and easy to make. If desired, you can frost or glaze these and top with slivered almonds or other nut meats. You can use apricot filling instead of the poppyseed filling and if you don't have the round pans you can bake the rings on regular cookie sheets (just be sure to place the seams of the rings are well sealed and placed downward on the sheets).