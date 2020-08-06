Jerk Spice

Jerk spice, a blend of scotch bonnet, allspice, and thyme, flavors many spicy Jamaican dishes.

Staff Picks

Coconut Jerk Chicken

Rating: 4.55 stars
64
Spicy jerk seasoning gives this curried coconut chicken a island twist that's not to be missed. Serve the chicken and sauce with a big bowl of steaming brown rice.
By Doodle
Caribbean Jerk Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.56 stars
78
This combination of Asian stir-fry and fiery Caribbean seasoning makes sweet and spicy dish. Serve over hot cooked white rice.
By Clifford Randall Lyde

Jerk Chicken Pizza

Rating: 4.31 stars
16
This is another recipe that my boyfriend and I made up. We decided that the normal combo pizza was getting boring so we spiced it up - A LOT. This recipe may not be for the weak at heart. It has some great ingredients such as German salami, portobello mushrooms, and jerk sauce.
By AMIEEWILSON

Jay's Jerk Chicken

Rating: 4.4 stars
739
This is one of my nephew's favorite grilled recipes. Jerk means Jamaican barbecue. This well rounded flavor of sweet, hot, herbal and spicy chicken can be served with rice, beans or pasta. Or just make a chicken sandwich out of it! I also add garlic and a kiwi to the marinade.
By KIBADA22

A Jerky Chicken

Rating: 4.42 stars
408
A great Jamaican style dish. A spicy blend of herbs, vinegar, and a habanero pepper make this chicken dish unforgettable. Serve with rice, yum!
By RIKKLEA

Joel's Jerk Chicken Pineapple Pasta

Rating: 4.34 stars
119
My genius husband came up with this quick and spicy concoction. It has become one of my favorite meals!
By Sarah S.

Jamaican Jerked Chicken

Rating: 4.06 stars
87
Spicy marinated chicken.
By Cathy Anderson

Jerk Seasoning

Rating: 4.37 stars
91
This is a great seasoning for any meat. You can make more of it all at once and store it in an airtight container. Make sure you store it in a cool, dry place.
By Celia

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Rating: 3.99 stars
108
Hot, succulent Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a tropical treat. You'll love the heat and flavor of this fiery marinade.
By Yardie

Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Rating: 4.95 stars
22
Get a taste of island life with Jamaican jerk-seasoned shrimp, juicy pineapple, roasted veggies, and spicy jalapenos. Serve over salad greens or, for a heartier meal, with cooked brown rice.
By Jamie

Instant Pot® Jerk Chicken Alfredo

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
The chicken Alfredo cranks up the heat with some jerk seasoning. The bonus: it cooks in under 30 minutes and is a one dish meal!
By thedailygourmet

Pineapple Salsa Chicken

Rating: 4.93 stars
14
These flavorful chicken breasts are grilled to perfection, then topped with a sweet and spicy, colorful pineapple salsa. The dish is mildly spicy, however you can adjust the amount of jalapeno to suit your tastes. Use your favorite brand of seasoning and adjust the salt right before serving, as some brands are saltier than others.
By France C
Inspiration and Ideas

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls with Mango-Habanero Sauce
Rating: Unrated
2
Jerk chicken egg rolls.
Chicken Pineapple Fajitas
Rating: Unrated
38
Pineapple brings a sweet and sassy flavor to this chicken fajita dish, we love it, have it a lot in the summer.
Jerk Salmon
Rating: Unrated
1

Pineapple Jerk Chicken

Rating: 4.46 stars
57

Canned pineapple is harvested and packed at its peak of ripeness, making the can one of the best ways to deliver the fruit from its source to your table.

More Jerk Spice

Grilled Jerk Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4 stars
1
Spicy, sweet, and aromatic jerk chicken made simple in this recipe. Serve with black beans and rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Coconut Chicken in the Air Fryer

Give your taste buds a trip to the tropics with these coconut chicken tenders. I buy my spices from the Savory Spice Shop® to ensure quality flavors.
By thedailygourmet

Jamaican Oxtail Stew

I searched high and low for an authentic Jamaican oxtail recipe. It will almost remind Americans of beef stew. I've spent days watching Jamaican cooking videos and international cooks; I wanted to identify what ingredients and techniques were mostly consistent across the board. This recipe is as authentic as it gets, next to being in Jamaica. Be sure to use all fresh veggies and feel free to adjust to your own spice levels. Enjoy with saffron rice or rice and peas. It's rich in flavor, texture, and taste. The meat should literally fall off the bone. So good luck and enjoy!
By hillct

Spicy Shrimp Skewers

Rating: 4.55 stars
47
This spicy, sweet, tropical recipe is perfect for summer grilling. Serve with seasoned rice and margaritas.
By lisascooking

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

The trick to jerk chicken is nailing the flavor and consistency of the marinade. It should be paste-y, but not too thick and not too thin. This recipe starts with making the marinade, proceeds with cooking the chicken, and then mixes the chicken into a delicious Alfredo sauce to give it a Caribbean flavor. Top on pasta and you have a fantastic meal!
By Diana71

Grilled Caribbean-Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

Rating: 5 stars
3
A quick and easy way to grill pork tenderloin. Coated in a Caribbean spice mixture, grilled, and served with homemade peach salsa.
By Joan Heeg

Dad's Kickin' Jamaican Wings, Mon

Rating: 4.32 stars
31
If you like spicy, you will love these. Definitely a crowd pleaser. Football season wouldn't be the same without them.
By TWINS2SETS

Grilled Citrus Jerk Chicken

I'm a Floridian so I embraced my roots when creating this jerk chicken which is decidedly a mix of Floridian and Jamaican cuisine. I use jerk seasoning from the Savory Spice Shop®, or you can use your preferred brand or homemade jerk seasoning. Serve with additional jerk seasoning sprinkled on top if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Jerk Chicken Meatloaf

Rating: 4 stars
1
Mouthwatering and full of flavor. If you are looking for something different, this meatloaf is it. Ground chicken with jerk seasoning is paired with a sweet peach sauce.
By TIARA BRYANT-STOWE

Baked Haitian Fish

Baked Haitian fish fillets. Delicious and very healthy with a bit of a kick! Best served with steamed white rice.
By Yvonne Aguilar Blackburn

Air Fryer Jerk Pork Skewers with Black Bean and Mango Salsa

Rating: 5 stars
1
No outdoor grill needed for these Jamaican-inspired jerk pork skewers! They cook up quickly in your air fryer while you whip up a mango and black bean salsa to serve on the side. Seasoning recipe makes about 1/2 cup and can be stored at room temperature for up to 6 months.
By Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Tropical Chicken

Rating: 2.67 stars
18
This spicy slow cooker meal will bring you a taste of Jamaica on a chilly winter's night! Serve with rice or buttered crusty rolls.
By Janet

Seth's Gimmie Cha Bang

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Rigatoni is artfully dressed in a spicy cream sauce with carrots, shallots, and peas for a pop of color. Serve garlic bread topped with parsley and paprika, if desired. This recipe is made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
By Seth GaRoo Baxter

Bacon-Wrapped Jamaican Jerk Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 5 stars
2
A zesty, flavorful take on an old favorite. Very easy to make in about an hour's time! You could also top with diced jalapeno peppers, if desired.
By gbream88

Ham and Pineapple Salad with Jerked Mayonnaise

A cold pasta salad with ham, pineapple, onion, and a jerk-flavored mayonnaise sauce.
By Jason Schneider

Party in Yo' Mouth 10-Minute Pressure Cooker Jerk Chicken Breasts

This is a flavor party in your mouth and it only takes 10 minutes to cook in an electric pressure cooker! Tender and juicy and flavorful jerk chicken breasts! Pictured served with Big Easy red beans and rice with Normandy vegetables. I used some of the juice from the cooked jerk chicken to flavor the vegetables. You can serve with your favorite sauce, such as barbeque, but it is very flavorful as-is!
By Mimi Lori

Monterey Jerk Dog

Rating: 4.43 stars
14
Give your next barbecue some island flavor with this Caribbean-influenced recipe, which perfectly balances the spiciness of jerk seasoning with the sweetness of caramelized onions and pineapple.
By Ball Park Buns
Sweet and Spicy Pork Mini Kabobs

Rating: 4 stars
2
Skewers of peppercorn and garlic-seasoned pork with pineapple and bell pepper are broiled and brushed with a sweet-hot-sour glaze.
By Smithfield(R)
Slow Cooker Spicy Sausage and Sweet Potato Soup

This spicy sweet potato soup is a result of one of my slow cooker experiments, and my husband loves it. Great on a cool winter day with some homemade bread on the side.
By Bethanie Rose

Jerk Chicken Pizza with Mango Salsa

Jerk chicken teams up with ghost pepper cheese and barbeque sauce to give this Caribbean pizza maximum heat and flavor. Top it with mango salsa for a cool finishing touch. Recipe by Chef Thomas Catherall, C.M.C.
By Saputo
Wild Mushroom Balls

Wild dried morel mushroom and risotto balls with a spicy jerk seasoning.
By lwebb

Jerk Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.86 stars
155
These jerk chicken wings were so flavorful, so different, and so additively delicious, that I may have eaten my last Buffalo wing. Okay, I didn't mean that, but these really are amazing; a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy. I'm usually pretty casual about you changing my recipes, but I'm going to have to insist you not change any of the key ingredients, which are, every one of them.
By Chef John

Jerked Chicken Alfredo

This is my wife's favorite dish. We both love spicy food, and the pineapple adds a great sweet element. Everyone I've made this dish for has enjoyed it. Possible toppings include shredded Parmesan cheese or shredded toasted coconut.
By Brad Pickett

Holy Guacamole Soup with Grilled Lemon-Jerk Chicken

It may not be the most beautiful dish, but it is an easy and delicious avocado soup base that can be served warm, room temperature, or even cold. Pass around a plate or two of the mix-ins and let people put what they want in their individual bowl. Everyone I make this for loves this soup, even my 3 small children. Excellent for a casual summer get together, and easily doubled. Serve with tortilla chips.
By YoMama2005
