Jerk Spice

This is another recipe that my boyfriend and I made up. We decided that the normal combo pizza was getting boring so we spiced it up - A LOT. This recipe may not be for the weak at heart. It has some great ingredients such as German salami, portobello mushrooms, and jerk sauce.
This is one of my nephew's favorite grilled recipes. Jerk means Jamaican barbecue. This well rounded flavor of sweet, hot, herbal and spicy chicken can be served with rice, beans or pasta. Or just make a chicken sandwich out of it! I also add garlic and a kiwi to the marinade.
These flavorful chicken breasts are grilled to perfection, then topped with a sweet and spicy, colorful pineapple salsa. The dish is mildly spicy, however you can adjust the amount of jalapeno to suit your tastes. Use your favorite brand of seasoning and adjust the salt right before serving, as some brands are saltier than others.
I searched high and low for an authentic Jamaican oxtail recipe. It will almost remind Americans of beef stew. I've spent days watching Jamaican cooking videos and international cooks; I wanted to identify what ingredients and techniques were mostly consistent across the board. This recipe is as authentic as it gets, next to being in Jamaica. Be sure to use all fresh veggies and feel free to adjust to your own spice levels. Enjoy with saffron rice or rice and peas. It's rich in flavor, texture, and taste. The meat should literally fall off the bone. So good luck and enjoy!
The trick to jerk chicken is nailing the flavor and consistency of the marinade. It should be paste-y, but not too thick and not too thin. This recipe starts with making the marinade, proceeds with cooking the chicken, and then mixes the chicken into a delicious Alfredo sauce to give it a Caribbean flavor. Top on pasta and you have a fantastic meal!
I'm a Floridian so I embraced my roots when creating this jerk chicken which is decidedly a mix of Floridian and Jamaican cuisine. I use jerk seasoning from the Savory Spice Shop®, or you can use your preferred brand or homemade jerk seasoning. Serve with additional jerk seasoning sprinkled on top if desired.
No outdoor grill needed for these Jamaican-inspired jerk pork skewers! They cook up quickly in your air fryer while you whip up a mango and black bean salsa to serve on the side. Seasoning recipe makes about 1/2 cup and can be stored at room temperature for up to 6 months.
Rigatoni is artfully dressed in a spicy cream sauce with carrots, shallots, and peas for a pop of color. Serve garlic bread topped with parsley and paprika, if desired. This recipe is made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
This is a flavor party in your mouth and it only takes 10 minutes to cook in an electric pressure cooker! Tender and juicy and flavorful jerk chicken breasts! Pictured served with Big Easy red beans and rice with Normandy vegetables. I used some of the juice from the cooked jerk chicken to flavor the vegetables. You can serve with your favorite sauce, such as barbeque, but it is very flavorful as-is!
Jerk chicken teams up with ghost pepper cheese and barbeque sauce to give this Caribbean pizza maximum heat and flavor. Top it with mango salsa for a cool finishing touch. Recipe by Chef Thomas Catherall, C.M.C.
These jerk chicken wings were so flavorful, so different, and so additively delicious, that I may have eaten my last Buffalo wing. Okay, I didn't mean that, but these really are amazing; a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy. I'm usually pretty casual about you changing my recipes, but I'm going to have to insist you not change any of the key ingredients, which are, every one of them.
This is my wife's favorite dish. We both love spicy food, and the pineapple adds a great sweet element. Everyone I've made this dish for has enjoyed it. Possible toppings include shredded Parmesan cheese or shredded toasted coconut.
It may not be the most beautiful dish, but it is an easy and delicious avocado soup base that can be served warm, room temperature, or even cold. Pass around a plate or two of the mix-ins and let people put what they want in their individual bowl. Everyone I make this for loves this soup, even my 3 small children. Excellent for a casual summer get together, and easily doubled. Serve with tortilla chips.