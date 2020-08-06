Fenugreek Recipes

I developed this soup after going on a 2 month vacation in Fiji. For those of you who enjoy a somewhat spicy soup, this one is for you. If you want to make it really spicy add a little more cayenne pepper.
A hot, sweet, sour and fragrant explosion of taste on a plate. The longer you leave to infuse the tastier it gets! You wont serve a better curry. Serve with rice or naan bread. Don't worry about the other whole spices, as the cooking will soften them. Enjoy as your tongue hits all the different combination of flavors.
This is a dish my Uncle is famous for, but he has never written the recipe down. Through years of trial and error, I think I have pretty much got it as close as I can! Don't be too exact with your spices though, just flavor as you go to your own tastes--personally, I never measure mine out. These pizzas are great to put in the fridge overnight and grab as a quick lunch the next day with a dollop of plain yogurt on top!
This hearty stew is loaded with vegetables, so it's easy on the waistline! I recently re-joined WW, and am searching for ways to incorporate more legumes and veggies in my diet, and this recipe makes that easy. The warm Moroccan spices ensure a flavorful stew. One serving is 4sp on the WW green plan.
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
Ever go to an Indian restaurant and wonder how they make those lentils? I hated lentils before I discovered Indian food. Then I scoured the internet to figure out how they achieved them, and through mixing and matching recipes and methods on videos, I've arrived at this recipe, which I think is pretty close. This version is very rich, but you can leave out the cream to make it lighter. Kasuri methi (fenugreek leaves) is almost impossible to find in the U.S., even in NYC, but it gives this dish something very special.
A delicate Bengali fish curry. In India, the best parts of a fish are often reserved as a fillet and served grilled, broiled, or cooked alongside a fish stew or curry containing the less attractive portions of fish. The contrasting texture combination is worth trying at your dinner table.
Amazing Indian recipe that is simple, tasty, and full of flavor. This was the first Indian meal I made, and it has stuck around since all of my friends and family love it! Add more or less chiles depending on your spice preference.
This is the world's hottest curry, because it contains the world's hottest chile, the Bhut Jolokia or 'Ghost Chile', which is three times hotter than a habanero. This pan-Asian dish is not for the faint of heart. It is atomically spicy! Enjoy!
Paneer tikka masala is a favorite dish both in North and South India although the dish itself may have originated in North India. Traditionally, paneer is roasted in a tandoor or a clay oven, but here you use your oven. The aroma of spices and paneer cooking in the oven is mouthwatering and makes one feel hungry right away. This recipe replicates the taste of paneer tikka masala served in restaurants while eliminating cream and milk that is typically used.
Butter chicken, or "murgh makhani", is one of the most internationally popular Indian dishes. It has been recreated around the world, with each region adding its own touches and variations, adapting to the culture of the land.
Absolutely delicious and easy South Indian curry. One of my husband's favorite dishes. Shrimp cooked in spiced, creamy onion and tomato-based gravy with a subtle coconut flavor. I have used Instant Pot® Duo Mini (the 3-quart size). Serve with rice or roti.
I love the taste of methi (fenugreek). It has an astringent taste and a slight bitterness that many people find too strong, but I am happy that there are many methi lovers out there. I really like pairing methi with chicken.
The bunches upon bunches of green herbs that take over our kitchen table on a regular basis are mixed here with a few eggs and spices for a fragrant, fresh, and vibrant kookoo sabzi. Use this recipe as a guide for all the greens and spices that can be thrown in.
This is a version of the popular 'Butter Chicken' recipe found in most Indian restaurants. I adapted it from a delicious sauce recipe in one of my cookbooks that always drives me wild, and streamlined it so it doesn't take half as long to make. Basically, it's chicken cooked in a spicy tomato cream sauce. Serve with naan and basmati rice.
This is a vegetarian version of the traditional Persian stew, which normally includes lamb. Though I have never traveled east of London, this dish has become my primary comfort food. I had to learn how to make it when I moved to Canada, and couldn't find a Persian restaurant that served it. Saag paneer, which also relies on the flavor of fenugreek, is slightly similar, but ghormeh sabzi traditionally contains no dairy products and is made with herbs (cilantro, parsley) instead of spinach, so it's really quite different, and in my opinion, much tastier. Serve with Persian tahdig rice or, if you are going low-carb, serve with quinoa or wild rice.
Khichdi is a lovely comfort food often served for breakfast, but I find it makes a wonderful side dish with a curry or salad, or a light main dish. I have eaten khichdis prepared by Indian friends that were like porridge, with the mung beans and rice indistinguishable because it was cooked until almost smooth. My husband prefers it more like a pilaf, with mung beans speckled among seasoned grains of rice. Serve hot with butter, ghee, or chopped cilantro.
King of all curries! This wonderful dish is the final frontier for all you spicy food gourmands. This curry will make you sweat, but is still one of the most flavorful dishes you'll ever enjoy. If you can't find lal mirchi pepper, use cayenne pepper; if you can't find jwala peppers, substitute serrano chiles. Serve with basmati rice and raita.